RECAP: Odessa Permian and Midland Legacy play instant classic
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Arch rivals Permian and Legacy met on Friday night at Ratliff Stadium. The Legacy Rebels won a back-and-forth game 33-25, to give the Panthers their first loss of the season. Watch the video above for highlights.
HIGHLIGHTS: Monahans vs. Fort Stockton
FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - The Monahans Loboes beat previously undefeated Fort Stockton 38-29 on Friday night, on the road. Watch the video above for highlights.
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews vs. Lubbock Estacado
LUBBOCK, Texas (KOSA) - It was a close game for Andrews in week eight. The Mustangs fell just short of a win, losing to Lubbock Estacado 42-36. Watch the highlights here.
XTO Energy hosts “Dunk and Dash”
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - XTO Energy held its first “dunk and dash” to raise money for United Way of Midland. Where employees got the chance to dunk their boss. Five XTO leaders in Midland spent 20 minutes in the dunking booth. Employees had the chance to purchase seven...
Three IDEA Permian Basin schools listed amongst healthiest schools in the nation
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Three idea schools in Midland and Odessa received distinctions for most healthy schools in the nation. IDEA schools have worked hard to ensure students are living healthy lifestyles while on their campuses. There are three components to making the list of healthy schools... food... fitness... and...
UTPB Falcon Cheer hosting cheerleading clinic to raise money for nationals
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In late August, the UTPB Falcon cheer team received a bid for nationals in Daytona Beach, Florida. Now, they’re raising the money to get to the competition next year. “It’s the largest collegiate cheerleading competition in the nation,” said UTPB Spirit Coordinator Terry Lynn Lane....
Downtown Odessa hosting Treats on the Streets
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Downtown Odessa, Inc. invites you to Treats on the Streets. This family-fun, free event will feature different participating businesses scattered downtown. On October 31st from 4:00 – 7:00pm, visit a participating local business downtown to receive a map and stamp page. Follow the map to get...
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Kanon Gibson
WINK, Texas (KOSA) - Wink WIldcats’ Kanon Gibson had five touchdown passes while rushing into the endzone twice in the Wink Wildcats’ 49-7 win over Eldorado.
Skillpoint alliance breaks barriers with pre-apprentice electrical program graduation
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Skillpoint alliance’s pre-apprentice electrical program, had its graduation Thursday morning. Fifty percent of the graduates were women. Apart from graduating from this program, two of the women in the course received certificates for excelling academically and in the lab. “It makes those Middle School kids...
Curbside Bistro’s Chef Alejandra gets his day in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Last Night at the Odessa City council meeting Mayor Joven and the City of Odessa officials declared October 11th to be Chef Alejandro Barrientos day for all the work has done for the community. Whether it’s been giving back to those on Thanksgiving since 2016 or...
Midland Animal Services has employee shortage
American Legion Riders hosting Poker Run
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The American Legion is hosting a Poker Run on Saturday, Oct. 15. The event will start and finish at the American Legion Post 430. The first bike out is at 10 a.m. and participants may register at the post until 11 a.m. when the last bike is out.
Meet Nikki, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Nikki, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Nikki is an eight-month-old pitbull/terrier mix. She is a fighter, having survived parvo not once but twice. MHC says she is an active puppy who enjoys playing as well as cuddling. However,...
5th grader arrested at Jordan Elementary in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD police arrested a 5th grader after making a threat to bring a gun to school. Students reported the threat on Thursday, and upon investigating it, ECISD police arrested the boy on the Class A Misdemeanor Charge of Threat of Exhibition of Weapon on School Property or Bus.
VFW Post 4149 Auxiliary hosting Trunk or Treat
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - VFW Post 4149 Auxiliary is hosting a Halloween event. The event will be a Trunk of Treat at Sunday, Oct. 30 at 5:00 PM. The Trunk or Treat will be at 409 Veterans Airpark Ln, Midland. The event will feature candy, games, a raffle and more.
Midland College Art Exhibit
Awesome New Place To Try This Weekend! Spitz is here in Midland!
Are you ready to try SPITZ? They are now open in Midland, Texas! Spitz has been described as Fresh, Flavorful and of course Delicious!. • SPITZ MEDITERRANEAN STREET FOOD IS NOW OPEN AT 2101 W. Wadley In Midland!. Spitz Mediterranean Street Food is be located at 2101 W. Wadley Ave...
Midland officials approve demolition of Western United Life Building
The 12-story Western United Life Building has stood abandoned in downtown Midland for decades. Now, Midland’s city council is allowing the Midland Development Corporation to spend over $3 million to demolish the skyscraper as well as a few other nearby properties. By Mitch Borden. The Western United Life Building...
2 West Texas Haunted Houses Sure To Bring The Screams This Halloween!
We are 19 days away from Halloween! The countdown is on. Who is ready for spooky season? Have you figured out your costume, your Halloween night plans? I know people who love Halloween so much they've had this all figured out for months. Props to those folks, I still need to get my kids a Halloween costume, I guess it's time to start looking and hope all the good ones aren't all gone.
Plumbing problems force temporary closure for Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The ancient pipes underneath the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry have finally fallen apart and created a $10,500 problem for the charity. But thanks to a generous community, they have already raised $6000 in just two days. “We’ve been here over 30 years and Midland has never let us down. Midland has […]
