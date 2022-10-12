ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Kerr: Draymond Green fined, not suspended for punching Jordan Poole

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced on Tuesday that Draymond Green has been fined but not suspended for punching teammate Jordan Poole in practice.

Kerr made the announcement after Golden State's preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

"He is going to come back to practice on Thursday," Kerr said. "He has been fined. He will not be suspended. I expect him to play Friday in our last preseason game and on opening night."

Kerr added that "key figures" in the organization including Green, Poole, Stephen Curry and general manager Bob Myers were involved in conversations leading up to the decision on Green's punishment.

