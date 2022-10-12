Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at the Air Jordan 5 "UNC"
Jordan Brand has shown love to the Air Jordan 5 throughout 2022 with collaborations and new colorways from start to finish. Glancing at early 2023 plans, this looks to remain true as University of North Carolina colors will grace the model for the first time. Once again, the iconic color palette is used by the brand, which is only fitting considering the school serves as Michael Jordan’s alma matter.
hypebeast.com
Keep Dry With the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield
Recent trends in golf footwear have witnessed brands exploring silhouettes traditionally associated with skateboarding, basketball, running and tennis, but one path less traveled is hiking and outdoor wear. This is where the Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield comes in, which has been updated for 2022 in shades of black, gunmetal, neon orange and electric blue.
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk High "Purple/Black"
Since global popularity hit Nike’s Dunk silhouettes in 2020, highs and lows have been blasted on shelves in every colorway imaginable. However, the Swoosh sees no signs of hitting the breaks as it prepares to launch a slew of pairs to keep you locked and loaded for the fall season. Tan suede recently hit the basketball silhouette, while recognizable “Panda” tones returned with a worn-out makeover.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 "True Blue"
Jordan Brand‘s line of signature silhouettes has a tendency to borrow color schemes from one another. And with the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 3 coming up in 2023, the beloved Air Jordan 1 is honoring the silhouette by adopting two of its most classic palettes: the “White Cement” and the “True Blue.” The latter installment first appeared on our radar last month, and now we have an even more detailed perspective of the kicks thanks to these newly-surfaced on-foot images.
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 4 "Black Canvas" Leads This Week's Best Footwear Drops
There are only but a few days left to go in the month of September 2022, and all of your favorite sneaker brands such as. , Jordan Brand, New Balance and others have their eyes set on ringing in the fall season with some coveted collaborations and general launches. But before we sum those up for you, let’s take a little stroll back into last week to comb through all of the action that went down in sneakers.
International Business Times
Marcus Jordan 'Looked Uncomfortable' With Larsa Pippen's PDA At Rolling Loud Festival: Report
Larsa Pippen was not shy about publicly showing her affection for her new beau Marcus Jordan over the weekend, but he appeared to be much less into the PDA than she was, according to a report. On Sunday, the "Real Housewives of Miami" star and the former athlete attended the...
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low "Wheat Mocha" Gets Remixed With Cut-Out Uppers
Has a penchant for taking familiar and classic color schemes and reworking them with various materials or constructions to generate new footwear iterations. One example of that is the Air Force 1 Low “See-Thru” series which has just added a new variation to its arsenal that elicits memories of the AF1 CO.JP “Wheat Mocha” colorway from the early 2000’s.
sneakernews.com
The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” Releases On November 28th
Towards the beginning of Spring, DJ Khaled and Jordan Brand unveiled a colorful range of Air Jordan 5s, all of which featured the artist’s signature motto: “We The Best.” And following quite a few months after the collaboration’s announcement, the two have finally revealed that the collection will be releasing on November 28th.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 For Friends & Family
Since early 2020 speculation surrounding a bright yellow Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 offering has rippled throughout the market after being seen on-foot by Offset a multitude of times. With the silhouettes expected release date come and gone, Jordan Brand has reached out to us directly to confirm the pair is slated solely for friends and family. Since then seldom pairs of the amber-sampled makeover have surfaced, providing our first detailed look at the pair.
hypebeast.com
Take a Detailed Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti"
Believed to be a sample pair, we now have a detailed look at the Off-White™ x. Air Force 1 Mid “Graffiti.” Joining Virgil Abloh‘s still ongoing collaboration lineup with Nike/Jordan Brand, the upcoming take offers a bold design on the classic sneaker. The Off-White™ x Nike...
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the TITAN x Air Jordan 2 Low
Manilla-based TITAN is one of the Philippines’ foremost stewards of basketball culture, a position that’s led them to be tapped for multiple Nike and Jordan Brand collabs. Now, TITAN has linked up with the Jumpan again for a new take on the Air Jordan 2 Low — official images of which have just been revealed.
hypebeast.com
"Midnight Navy" Touches Down On the Air Jordan 11
A relatively quiet year for the Air Jordan 11, 2022 has offered a short list of looks for the sneaker, including a high-top version of 2016’s Air Jordan 11 Low “Cherry.” However, Jordan Brand has more in store for the sneaker world as a new “Midnight Navy” colorway has officially been revealed. Landing in women’s sizing, the pair joins this month’s Air Jordan 4 “Canyon Purple” in the brand’s latest women’s exclusive Air Jordan releases.
hotnewhiphop.com
Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 “Black” Coming Soon: Photos
A new Social Status x Nike collab is on the way. Penny Hardaway had an incredible sneaker legacy with Nike. From his own signature shoe to the popularization of Foamposites, Hardaway is someone that sneakerheads have always revered. That is especially true of the Nike Air Penny 2, which is a shoe that is making a comeback right now. It has even secured a collaboration with Social Status, and the release is right around the corner.
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Max Penny 1 is Coming in a "Faded Spruce" Colorway
Continuing the return of Penny Hardaway‘s first signature sure, is now gearing up to deliver the Air Max Penny 1 in a “Faded Spruce” colorway. Expressing a mix of “Black/Faded Spruce/Anthracite/Dark Pony,” the shoe features a sleek upper base design accented by burgundy detailing and retro Nike Basketball elements.
hypebeast.com
Take an Official Look at the Capcom x Reebok Shaq Attaq "Street Fighter"
As the iconic Street Fighter game celebrates its 35th anniversary, video game developer Capcom has created a number of commemorative offerings for fans including a CASETiFY collection, a graphic tee capsule with INITIAL Gentleman, and a special-edition Nike Air Force 1 in honor of one of the most iconic Street Fighter showdowns of all time.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement” Rumored Release Date Revealed
This new Air Jordan 11 Low is a not to the AJ3. The Air Jordan 11 Low is an underrated silhouette. It is the younger brother of the Air Jordan 11, which is considered to be one of the best Jumpman shoes of all time. The Jordan 11 Low has the potential for some phenomenal colorways and in 2023, it is set to receive its fair share of interesting and unique offerings.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 Revealed: Official Photos
Trophy Room is a sneaker boutique run by Michael Jordan's son Marcus. Over the years, Trophy Room has come through with some amazing Jordan Brand collaborations and while there has been some controversy when it comes to alleged reselling, Trophy Room continues to deliver great shoes. Now, Trophy Room is set to deliver an Air Jordan 7 as a celebration of the silhouette's 30th anniversary.
hypebeast.com
Official Look at the Nike Air Max 1 "Somos Familia"
Is celebrating Latin Heritage Month with the release of its “Somos Familia” collection. So far, the company has released the official images for the special edition Air Max 1. The shoe comes dressed in a mixture of strikingly vibrant Orange and Pale Vanilla tones. This offering sees the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 High OG “Gorge Green” Unveiled: Photos
A new Air Jordan 1 High OG is preparing for a November release. One of the most revered Jumpman silhouettes of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. It has a rich history as Michael Jordan’s first-ever signature shoe, and these days, it continues to be seen as some of his best work. Every single year, you can be sure that this colorway is going to get a whole slew of new offerings.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” Coming This Year: Best Look Yet
This Air Jordan 2 is bringing fans back to the 80s. One sneaker that is having a bit of a moment right now is the Air Jordan 2. This shoe was not very popular just a few years ago, but now, it is getting plenty of love in the form of collabs, new colorways, and, of course, retros. This is great news for fans of this silhouette who have felt left behind by the focus on the Air Jordan 1, 3, 4, and many others.
