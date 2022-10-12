ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Court listings for Oct. 3-9, 2022

GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jrfdn_0iVOHYrX00

Rock County

ERIC J. DRUMMOND, 45, of 1426 Saint Lawrence Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, one year jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

MITCHELL P. A. GATES, 36, of 7126 S. Bohnoff Road, Brodhead, misdemeanor carry a concealed knife, one month jail. Charge of misdemeanor retail theft-intentionally take dismissed but read into court record.

ZAKEEN H. JARRETT, 29, of 625 Milton Ave., Janesville, felony possess cocaine with intent, two years probation. Charge of felony manufacture/deliver cocaine dismissed.

KHALEE R. MANAGO, 42, of 1717 Center Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, four months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

AYINDE M. OSTON, 42, of 1608 13th St., Unit 1, Monroe, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

DANIEL J. RIVERS, 60, of P.O. Box 462, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor theft of movable property, two months jail. Charges of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

ELI S. SPEARS, 21, of 10319 E. County X, Clinton, misdemeanor theft of movable property and two counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property, two years probation. Charges of felony take and drive vehicle without consent and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

TEAGEN R. TISLAU, 19, of 153 George St., Sharon, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, one year jail and four years probation.

GINA L. TRIPP, 37, of 524 S. Franklin St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance second offense dismissed but read into court record.

JOHN E. WOLFE, 53, of 1814 N. Randall Ave., Apt. 1, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor contact after domestic abuse arrest, four months jail. Charges of two counts misdemeanor contact after domestic abuse arrest dismissed but read into court record.

Walworth County

ARNULFO HERNANDEZ JR., 39, of 320 Tyrell Court, Unit 1, Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail.

CHRISTINA HERNANDEZ, 33, of 1035 Mobile St., Unit 17, Lake Geneva, charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

ANDREW C. KARWOWSKI, 42, of 469 E. Geneva St., Unit 2, Elkhorn, felony operating while intoxicated and felony bail jumping, one month jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JOSEPH S. MONTALTO IV, 35, of 215 S. Pine Circle, Whitewater, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JEFFREY A. NEAL, 32, of 2421 State Road 120, Lake Geneva, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, felony retail theft-intentionally take and felony bail jumping, nine months jail and four years probation. Charge of three counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor retail theft-intentionally take dismissed but read into court record.

ROSEMARY V. PALMER, 56, of 1222 W. Salisbury Lane, Whitewater, misdemeanor retail theft-intentionally take, one year probation.

MALIJAH A. ROBERTSON, 23, of 809 Milton Ave., Apt. 4, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while revoked, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

ILIAS D. SWOGER, 21, of 9128 Dusk Drive, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, two counts misdemeanor possession of marijuana, two counts misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping, two months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance second offense and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Vehicle reported stolen in Madison found at Windsor hotel

WINDSOR, Wis. — A vehicle reported stolen from a south Madison hotel Thursday morning was later found at the same hotel in Windsor where a deputy from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office fatally shot a person Thursday night, but officials have not confirmed whether the two are connected. The Madison Police Department said officers got a call about a stolen...
MADISON, WI
WISN

Police issue warning for serial Culver's robber in southeastern Wisconsin

LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Lake Mills Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man wanted for robbing Culver's restaurants in three different Wisconsin cities. Police say they suspect the man was involved in a Culver's robbery on September 26th in Lake Mills. Since then, police say two other Culver's were targeted in Mequon and Janesville.
LAKE MILLS, WI
nbc15.com

Amazon packages stolen off truck in Janesville armed robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three suspects swiped packages from an Amazon delivery truck in Janesville during an armed robbery late Thursday night, the police department reported. According to the Janesville Police Department, one of the suspects flashed a handgun at the driver after the trio approached the van in the 1700 block of Green Forest Run Street. The suspects demanded money and the driver complied, handing over a wallet.
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Former Rockford officer Eric Thurmond dies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Rockford Police Officer Eric Thurmond has died at 29. Thurmond was living in Nashville, Tennesee. The Davidson County Coroner confirmed his death. A cause of death is pending. Thurmond became a visible figure within the Rockford Police Department as part of the ROCK House program, started in 2017, which placed […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walworth County, WI
County
Rock County, WI
City
Elkhorn, WI
Rock County, WI
Government
Janesville, WI
Government
City
Janesville, WI
City
Delavan, WI
Walworth County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Lake Geneva, WI
City
Monroe, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Amazon delivery driver robbed in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say an Amazon delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday. According to police, three suspects approached the driver at 9:07 p.m. in the 1700 block of Green Forest Run Street. The suspects demanded money, but the driver had none, so the robbers took a number of packages from […]
JANESVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Marijuana
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing man killed overnight in interstate crash

MARSHALL, Wis. — An elderly man died overnight after crashing his car into a wooded area off of the interstate in eastern Dane County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials. Troopers first drove to mile marker 253 on I-94 shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after authorities with the Greendale Police Department told them a missing person’s cell phone had pinged...
DANE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman charged in death of Janesville 9-year-old

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have charged Brenda Violante, 39, of Janesville, in the death of a 9-year-old who was hit by a car and killed last month. Members of the Janesville Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. September 28 for reports of […]
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

One man faces charge in Baraboo ‘torch like device’ incident

Janesville police did not indicate which law enforcement agency owned the items. Eighty-seven veterans from Madison visited war memorials built to honor their service in Washington, D.C. First solar panels installed at Yahara Solar Project. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. The Yahara Solar Project, which is being built on county-owned...
MADISON, WI
UPMATTERS

Injuries reported after crane truck hits overpass in Wisconsin

WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy traffic congestion is plaguing southbound lanes of I-39/90/94 in southern Wisconsin after a crane truck hit an overpass. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, southbound lanes at the River Road overpass are closed in Dane County while the damage is assessed by a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) bridge inspector.
DANE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pregnant woman fatally shot in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 32, who was pregnant, was fatally shot Wednesday morning near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane; the 43rd homicide of a female in Milwaukee County in 2022. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Lovers Lane Road just south of Silver Spring Drive. I. Police said the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Bus fire closes freeway in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — I-43/I-894 eastbound is closed at 27th Street in Milwaukee due to a bus crash and fire. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the bus rolled over and caught on fire around 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

18-Year-Old Charged With Kidnapping In Madison

An 18-year-old is facing kidnapping charges in Madison. Police say Alexander Devicente-Hernadez met the victim at Country Grove Park Sunday afternoon to exchange property. Police say the suspect then forced the victim into his car, took their phone, and attacked them after driving them to Dodgeville. Police say the victim...
MADISON, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy