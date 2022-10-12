Court listings for Oct. 3-9, 2022

Rock County

ERIC J. DRUMMOND, 45, of 1426 Saint Lawrence Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, one year jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

MITCHELL P. A. GATES, 36, of 7126 S. Bohnoff Road, Brodhead, misdemeanor carry a concealed knife, one month jail. Charge of misdemeanor retail theft-intentionally take dismissed but read into court record.

ZAKEEN H. JARRETT, 29, of 625 Milton Ave., Janesville, felony possess cocaine with intent, two years probation. Charge of felony manufacture/deliver cocaine dismissed.

KHALEE R. MANAGO, 42, of 1717 Center Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, four months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

AYINDE M. OSTON, 42, of 1608 13th St., Unit 1, Monroe, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

DANIEL J. RIVERS, 60, of P.O. Box 462, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor theft of movable property, two months jail. Charges of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

ELI S. SPEARS, 21, of 10319 E. County X, Clinton, misdemeanor theft of movable property and two counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property, two years probation. Charges of felony take and drive vehicle without consent and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

TEAGEN R. TISLAU, 19, of 153 George St., Sharon, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, one year jail and four years probation.

GINA L. TRIPP, 37, of 524 S. Franklin St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance second offense dismissed but read into court record.

JOHN E. WOLFE, 53, of 1814 N. Randall Ave., Apt. 1, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor contact after domestic abuse arrest, four months jail. Charges of two counts misdemeanor contact after domestic abuse arrest dismissed but read into court record.

Walworth County

ARNULFO HERNANDEZ JR., 39, of 320 Tyrell Court, Unit 1, Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail.

CHRISTINA HERNANDEZ, 33, of 1035 Mobile St., Unit 17, Lake Geneva, charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

ANDREW C. KARWOWSKI, 42, of 469 E. Geneva St., Unit 2, Elkhorn, felony operating while intoxicated and felony bail jumping, one month jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JOSEPH S. MONTALTO IV, 35, of 215 S. Pine Circle, Whitewater, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JEFFREY A. NEAL, 32, of 2421 State Road 120, Lake Geneva, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, felony retail theft-intentionally take and felony bail jumping, nine months jail and four years probation. Charge of three counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor retail theft-intentionally take dismissed but read into court record.

ROSEMARY V. PALMER, 56, of 1222 W. Salisbury Lane, Whitewater, misdemeanor retail theft-intentionally take, one year probation.

MALIJAH A. ROBERTSON, 23, of 809 Milton Ave., Apt. 4, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while revoked, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

ILIAS D. SWOGER, 21, of 9128 Dusk Drive, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, two counts misdemeanor possession of marijuana, two counts misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping, two months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance second offense and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.