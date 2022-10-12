Read full article on original website
WDTV
5th Quarter Pregame Show: Robert C. Byrd
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The 5th Quarter Pregame Show sponsored by Chenoweth Ford was out at Robert C. Byrd for week eight of West Virginia high school football. 5 Sports’ Casey Kay and Tyler Kennett broke down what to expect ahead of RCB hosting Fairmont Senior. Casey Kay chats...
WDTV
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Baylor
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Mountaineers shined in a win against Baylor. 5 Sports Casey Kay and Tyler Kennett broke down the matchup ahead of the game in the Mountaineer World Kickoff Show presented by Benny’s Boot Hill.
WDTV
5th Quarter: Week 8 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 8 is done and away! Check out highlights from this week’s contests:. Philip Barbour - River (OH)
WDTV
People’s Bank Player of the Week: East Fairmont’s Alex Culp
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Alex Culp played a pivotal role in the Bees’ overtime win against Philip Barbour on Friday, a victory that propelled them to be tied at No. 10 in the WVSSAC rankings and moved the team to 4-2 on the season. “It drives me knowing that...
WDTV
WVU fans react to the season so far
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Fans packed Morgantown to cheer on the Mountaineers in their game against Baylor. Several fans told 5 News that they’re looking for more out of their favorite team. “I know our team has been amazing in the past. I just know that they are all...
Projecting WVU's Starting Five for the 2022-23 Season
Looking at who may be in the Mountaineers' starting lineup.
WDTV
C. Lynn Bennett
C. Lynn Bennett, 75 years old, passed away early morning on Friday, October 14, 2022. She had just gotten settled into Manchin Assisted Living, after a 3 week visit to the hospital where she recovered from Staph pneumonia. Unfortunately, her weakened lungs (stage 4 lung cancer) and congestive heart failure proved to be just too much.
WATCH: WVU Football Sings Country Roads After Beating Baylor 43-40
Baylor has never won in Morgantown, and Mountaineer Nation reminded them. Sing along to Country Roads with 45,293 fans after tonight's victory!
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown’s Seat Temperature After Baylor Win
Just when all hope seemed lost, the Mountaineers came back with a vengeance. In thrilling fashion on Thursday night, West Virginia defeated the Baylor Bears on a late Casey Legg field goal, 43-40. With many rumors swirling prior to the game regarding Neal Brown’s job security, this was certainly much...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football to Have Traditional Color Look on Thursday Night
West Virginia will have a traditional gold and blue look on Thursday night. The Mountaineers revealed a uniform combination of blue on gold on blue for their nationally televised Big 12 showdown with Baylor. WVU will wear blue helmets with gold for the logo, gold jerseys with blue numbers and lettering and blue pants.
voiceofmotown.com
Big 12 Preseason Poll Released
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers, after losing several talented players in the offseason, are predicted to finish 9th out of 10 teams in the Big 12 Conference in the preseason poll. The preseason poll was chosen by the league’s head coaches and has Baylor at 1st...
wvsportsnow.com
2025 Overtime Elite G Eli Ellis to Unofficially Visit WVU Starting Thursday
Sources tell WV Sports Now that 2025 Overtime Elite G Eli Ellis will begin his unofficial visit to West Virginia starting Thursday. WVU’s staff offered Eli and his brother, Isaac, back in March. Ellis is a 4-star recruit per Rivals and On3’s recruiting services. According to Ellis’ Instagram...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Lily Wright
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lily Wright from AmeriCorps joined First at 4. She talked about a recent partnership between West Virginia University and The Ohio State University and how inflation affects food banks. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5...
WVU's Big 12 Home-and-Home Opponent Revealed for 2023-24 & 2024-25 Seasons
West Virginia will get to matchup with a familiar foe twice a year.
Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs Baylor Preview + Prediction
Breaking down the Week 7 matchup between the Mountaineers and Bears.
WDTV
James Fortune “Jimmie” Barberio,
James Fortune “Jimmie” Barberio, 71, originally from North View area, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his home in Charlotte, NC. He was born in Clarksburg on July 28, 1951, the son of the late John James and Margaret Alice Barberio. Surviving are his wife, Barbara Casto...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom joined First at 4. He talked about the Hope Hill Sobering Center at Hazel’s House of Hope in Morgantown and the need for this service in West Virginia. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
2 seriously injured in head-on collision with 18-wheeler in West Virginia
Two people were hurt in a head-on collision between a UPS 18-wheeler truck and a car that shut down part of Interstate 79 in Lewis County for several hours on Thursday afternoon.
WDTV
Mrs. Stella Frances (Seamon) Nardelli
Mrs. Stella Frances (Seamon) Nardelli, born on October 25, 1927, died October 11, 2022 at 9 o’clock a.m. at Advent Health Hospital in Orlando, Florida. Born and raised in Shinnston, WV, Stella was the daughter of Luigi and Amelia (Filosa) Simone. She was the loving wife of Joseph James Nardelli of Clarksburg. She was the caring mother of the deceased Teresa (Nardelli) Romano and her husband Leonard of Ocoee, FL, Louis G. Nardelli and his wife Karen of Clarksburg, Joseph Nardelli Jr. of Clarksburg, and the deceased Regina (Nardelli) Southern of Clarksburg. Stella was the proud grandmother (Nunny) of nine grandchildren (David, Louie, Natalie, John, Tara, Jordan, Hunter, Brandon and Lee) and twelve great-grandchildren.
WDTV
Dixie Lea Ashcraft
Dixie Lea Ashcraft, 74, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Mon General Hospital. She was born on April 23, 1948, in Rivesville, WV; a daughter of the late Guy Lester Phillips, Sr. and Goldie Virginia (Hawkins) Phillips Brotosky. Dixie is survived by her husband, Gerald Ashcraft of Fairmont; daughter and son in law, Cammie and George Bell, Jr. of Fairmont, grandchildren: Caleb Bell and girlfriend Tabby Gibson, and Laura Bell and boyfriend Caleb Melkus; special neices and nephews; and beloved pets, Snowbell and Rowdy. In addition to her parents, Dixie was preceded in death by her five brothers: Paul Brotosky, James Lee Brotosky, Frank Brotosky, Robert Ruble, and Guy Phillips, Jr. Also, two sisters Bessie May Johnson and Della Bell. Dixie was an Avon saleswoman and loved spending time with her family and friends. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Sunday October 16, 2022, from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Monday October 17, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 am, at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the services. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
