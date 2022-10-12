ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

WDTV

5th Quarter Pregame Show: Robert C. Byrd

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The 5th Quarter Pregame Show sponsored by Chenoweth Ford was out at Robert C. Byrd for week eight of West Virginia high school football. 5 Sports’ Casey Kay and Tyler Kennett broke down what to expect ahead of RCB hosting Fairmont Senior. Casey Kay chats...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Baylor

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Mountaineers shined in a win against Baylor. 5 Sports Casey Kay and Tyler Kennett broke down the matchup ahead of the game in the Mountaineer World Kickoff Show presented by Benny’s Boot Hill.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Sports
WDTV

WVU fans react to the season so far

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Fans packed Morgantown to cheer on the Mountaineers in their game against Baylor. Several fans told 5 News that they’re looking for more out of their favorite team. “I know our team has been amazing in the past. I just know that they are all...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

C. Lynn Bennett

C. Lynn Bennett, 75 years old, passed away early morning on Friday, October 14, 2022. She had just gotten settled into Manchin Assisted Living, after a 3 week visit to the hospital where she recovered from Staph pneumonia. Unfortunately, her weakened lungs (stage 4 lung cancer) and congestive heart failure proved to be just too much.
SALEM, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown’s Seat Temperature After Baylor Win

Just when all hope seemed lost, the Mountaineers came back with a vengeance. In thrilling fashion on Thursday night, West Virginia defeated the Baylor Bears on a late Casey Legg field goal, 43-40. With many rumors swirling prior to the game regarding Neal Brown’s job security, this was certainly much...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Football to Have Traditional Color Look on Thursday Night

West Virginia will have a traditional gold and blue look on Thursday night. The Mountaineers revealed a uniform combination of blue on gold on blue for their nationally televised Big 12 showdown with Baylor. WVU will wear blue helmets with gold for the logo, gold jerseys with blue numbers and lettering and blue pants.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Big 12 Preseason Poll Released

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers, after losing several talented players in the offseason, are predicted to finish 9th out of 10 teams in the Big 12 Conference in the preseason poll. The preseason poll was chosen by the league’s head coaches and has Baylor at 1st...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Lily Wright

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lily Wright from AmeriCorps joined First at 4. She talked about a recent partnership between West Virginia University and The Ohio State University and how inflation affects food banks. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

James Fortune “Jimmie” Barberio,

James Fortune “Jimmie” Barberio, 71, originally from North View area, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his home in Charlotte, NC. He was born in Clarksburg on July 28, 1951, the son of the late John James and Margaret Alice Barberio. Surviving are his wife, Barbara Casto...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom joined First at 4. He talked about the Hope Hill Sobering Center at Hazel’s House of Hope in Morgantown and the need for this service in West Virginia. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Mrs. Stella Frances (Seamon) Nardelli

Mrs. Stella Frances (Seamon) Nardelli, born on October 25, 1927, died October 11, 2022 at 9 o’clock a.m. at Advent Health Hospital in Orlando, Florida. Born and raised in Shinnston, WV, Stella was the daughter of Luigi and Amelia (Filosa) Simone. She was the loving wife of Joseph James Nardelli of Clarksburg. She was the caring mother of the deceased Teresa (Nardelli) Romano and her husband Leonard of Ocoee, FL, Louis G. Nardelli and his wife Karen of Clarksburg, Joseph Nardelli Jr. of Clarksburg, and the deceased Regina (Nardelli) Southern of Clarksburg. Stella was the proud grandmother (Nunny) of nine grandchildren (David, Louie, Natalie, John, Tara, Jordan, Hunter, Brandon and Lee) and twelve great-grandchildren.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Dixie Lea Ashcraft

Dixie Lea Ashcraft, 74, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Mon General Hospital. She was born on April 23, 1948, in Rivesville, WV; a daughter of the late Guy Lester Phillips, Sr. and Goldie Virginia (Hawkins) Phillips Brotosky. Dixie is survived by her husband, Gerald Ashcraft of Fairmont; daughter and son in law, Cammie and George Bell, Jr. of Fairmont, grandchildren: Caleb Bell and girlfriend Tabby Gibson, and Laura Bell and boyfriend Caleb Melkus; special neices and nephews; and beloved pets, Snowbell and Rowdy. In addition to her parents, Dixie was preceded in death by her five brothers: Paul Brotosky, James Lee Brotosky, Frank Brotosky, Robert Ruble, and Guy Phillips, Jr. Also, two sisters Bessie May Johnson and Della Bell. Dixie was an Avon saleswoman and loved spending time with her family and friends. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Sunday October 16, 2022, from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Monday October 17, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 am, at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the services. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV

