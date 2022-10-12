Read full article on original website
Related
KCBY
Smoke in the valley continues as firefighters battle Cedar Creek
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Smoke will continue in the valleys in the morning and lift smoke into the fire area in the afternoon as firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire. Cedar Creek is now at 123,498 acres and is at 40% containment as of Friday, October 14th. According...
KCBY
Cedar Creek Fire crews work on new firelines to keep the fire from moving south
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Our station is keeping an eye on the Cedar Creek Fire, which sent more smoke into parts of Lane County Wednesday. Part of the fire that broke containment lines on the southern edge over the weekend. Crews say they've completely finished building new fire and hose-lines...
KCBY
House fire in Pleasant Hill; death under investigation
PLEASANT HILL, Ore. — Investigators are looking into a house that caught fire Tuesday night, where they found a person dead inside. This happened around 9 p.m., on Stacey-Gateway Road in Pleasant Hill; not far from Mount Pisgah. Sheriff's deputies say most of the house was burned before firefighters...
KCBY
Semi-truck roll over on Highway 99 near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. - Junction City Fire and Rescue report of a semi-truck rollover on Highway 99 at the north end of Junction City. This happened Thursday night, according to officials, the truck rolled over while make the turn onto Highway 99 West. Officials say there is lane blockage and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBY
Glide School District says old middle school unsafe; Glide Revitalization responds
GLIDE, Ore. — Non-profit Glide Revitalization is responding to a statement made by the Glide School District that the old middle school building, in which the organization hopes to open a preschool, is unsafe due to lead. In a statement, Glide Revitalization says that their organization is leasing the...
KCBY
Neewollah Parade returns to Roseburg after 3 years
ROSEBURG, Ore. — For the first time in three years, the beloved Neewollah Parade will return this Halloween in Roseburg. Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein will serve as grand marshal for a parade that’s considered part of Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial events providing a safe environment for families that will be trick or treating.
KCBY
Two arrested in armed robbery of Sutherlin Domino's
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect and accomplice have been arrested in the armed robbery of the Sutherlin Domino's Wednesday evening. Sutherlin Police say they identified a GMC white box van as the suspect's vehicle, and received information that he was helped by a woman. Roseburg Police officers found...
KCBY
Drunk driver arrested for DUII after slamming car into fire station
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a vehicle that had crashed into the Tumalo Fire Station on Cook Avenue. Deputies say upon arrival DCSO Deputies observed a 2003 Ford Explorer with heavy front-end damage and substantial damage to the fire station. Deputies contacted the driver identified as 46-year-old Jamie Slagter. During the investigation, deputies determined that Slagter was driving under the influence of intoxicants. DCSO says Slagter was taken into custody without incident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBY
Uptick in Covid-19 cases around Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — It may seem like its gone away but COVID is still impacting members of our community, our station took a closer look at the latest data in our area. COVID-19 cases have ticked up in Lane County since last month. But still nowhere near the levels from the beginning of the year.
KCBY
Police asking public to help find armed man involved in Sutherlin Domino's robbery
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — On Wednesday October 12th around 5:00 p.m., a white male suspect entered Domino's Pizza in Sutherlin located at 779 W Central Ave. According to police, the suspect displayed a firearm and demanded money, the suspect left the restaurant with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect...
KCBY
Man, woman arrested for drug delivery, possession in search of home with 5 children inside
A man and a woman were arrested for outstanding warrants in the execution of a narcotics investigation search warrant by Eugene Police Department's Street Crimes Unit (EPD SCU). Five children were inside the home at 477 Lone Oak Avenue when the search warrant was executed. In the search of the...
KCBY
Shemia Fagan has toured all over the state to hear from local election officials
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon's Secretary of State, Shemia Fagan, has been touring all over the state to hear from local elections officials. The goal is to listen to any concerns and make sure everything is running smoothly for staff before election day on November 8th. Fagan visited the Lane...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCBY
Republican governor candidate visits Monroe, Oregon
Gubernatorial candidates making their way around the state, looking to shore up votes as we approach the final weeks before voters decide who will replace Kate Brown. While the race for Oregon Governor remains tight between the Democratic and Republican candidates. Christine Drazan paid a visit to Monroe, Oregon Thursday...
KCBY
Deadline for voters registration approaching ahead of November election
SALEM, Ore. — Election Day is around the corner on November 8th and the Lane County Elections Office would like to encourage voters to be ready for the General Election. Voters in Lane County must register to vote no later than October 18, 2022. “In the weeks leading up...
KCBY
Coach to Coach: Dana Altman has great respect for Dan Lanning
EUGENE, Ore. — When Oregon men's basketball coach Dana Altman started his tenure with the Ducks, Chip Kelly was the head football coach for Oregon. 12 years later, Dan Lanning is the 5th head coach Altman has seen roaming the sidelines at Autzen Stadium. Speaking at basketball practice earlier...
Comments / 0