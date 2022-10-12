ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakridge, OR

KCBY

Smoke in the valley continues as firefighters battle Cedar Creek

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Smoke will continue in the valleys in the morning and lift smoke into the fire area in the afternoon as firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire. Cedar Creek is now at 123,498 acres and is at 40% containment as of Friday, October 14th. According...
KCBY

House fire in Pleasant Hill; death under investigation

PLEASANT HILL, Ore. — Investigators are looking into a house that caught fire Tuesday night, where they found a person dead inside. This happened around 9 p.m., on Stacey-Gateway Road in Pleasant Hill; not far from Mount Pisgah. Sheriff's deputies say most of the house was burned before firefighters...
KCBY

Semi-truck roll over on Highway 99 near Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. - Junction City Fire and Rescue report of a semi-truck rollover on Highway 99 at the north end of Junction City. This happened Thursday night, according to officials, the truck rolled over while make the turn onto Highway 99 West. Officials say there is lane blockage and...
KCBY

Neewollah Parade returns to Roseburg after 3 years

ROSEBURG, Ore. — For the first time in three years, the beloved Neewollah Parade will return this Halloween in Roseburg. Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein will serve as grand marshal for a parade that’s considered part of Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial events providing a safe environment for families that will be trick or treating.
KCBY

Two arrested in armed robbery of Sutherlin Domino's

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect and accomplice have been arrested in the armed robbery of the Sutherlin Domino's Wednesday evening. Sutherlin Police say they identified a GMC white box van as the suspect's vehicle, and received information that he was helped by a woman. Roseburg Police officers found...
KCBY

Drunk driver arrested for DUII after slamming car into fire station

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a vehicle that had crashed into the Tumalo Fire Station on Cook Avenue. Deputies say upon arrival DCSO Deputies observed a 2003 Ford Explorer with heavy front-end damage and substantial damage to the fire station. Deputies contacted the driver identified as 46-year-old Jamie Slagter. During the investigation, deputies determined that Slagter was driving under the influence of intoxicants. DCSO says Slagter was taken into custody without incident.
KCBY

Uptick in Covid-19 cases around Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — It may seem like its gone away but COVID is still impacting members of our community, our station took a closer look at the latest data in our area. COVID-19 cases have ticked up in Lane County since last month. But still nowhere near the levels from the beginning of the year.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCBY

Republican governor candidate visits Monroe, Oregon

Gubernatorial candidates making their way around the state, looking to shore up votes as we approach the final weeks before voters decide who will replace Kate Brown. While the race for Oregon Governor remains tight between the Democratic and Republican candidates. Christine Drazan paid a visit to Monroe, Oregon Thursday...
KCBY

Coach to Coach: Dana Altman has great respect for Dan Lanning

EUGENE, Ore. — When Oregon men's basketball coach Dana Altman started his tenure with the Ducks, Chip Kelly was the head football coach for Oregon. 12 years later, Dan Lanning is the 5th head coach Altman has seen roaming the sidelines at Autzen Stadium. Speaking at basketball practice earlier...
