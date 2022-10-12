GREENVILLE — Again, this year Greenville High School will open its doors to community members seeking a warm, safe place to walk on winter evenings. The public is invited to walk at the high school from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays beginning Monday, Nov. 28, and continuing through March 23, 2023. There will be no walking during Christmas break. Also, if school is closed during a day or there are parent/teacher conferences, then it will be closed to walking that evening. A complete calendar of available walking dates will be available to walkers at the sign-in desk.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO