Daily Advocate
UC Lions welcome district governor
UNION CITY, Ind. — The Union City Lions Club welcomed Indiana Lions District Governor Eric Schuman to their Oct. 11 meeting. The Lions enjoyed beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, corn, and a cookie all prepared by Diana Dubeansky. Lions Governor Schuman has been a Lion for over 40 years...
Daily Advocate
St. Rep. Manchester advocates for veterans
GREENVILLE — State Representative Susan Manchester granted $98,600 to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7262. Members of the VFW, Susan Manchester, and the owner and crew of GMT Roofing were present to witness the new room in all its glory shining brightly atop the VFW building on Wednesday afternoon. Members of the VFW were “truly pretty surprised” when their grant got approved.
city-countyobserver.com
USI Alumna Named 2023 Indiana Teacher Of The Year
Tara Cocanower Recognized For Her Work At Bluffton High School. Tara Cocanower ’07, a U.S. history and Advanced Placement (AP) World History teacher at Bluffton High School, has been named the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the year by the Indiana Department of Education. She earned her bachelor’s degree in history and secondary education from the University of Southern Indiana.
Daily Advocate
Recruiting Your Future at Edison State
PIQUA — The Center for Workforce Development & Education at Edison State Community College will host Recruiting Your Future on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 7:30–11 a.m. in the Robinson Theater at Edison State’s Piqua Campus. Held in partnership with the Ohio College Tech Prep-West Region, this free event...
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
BRADFORD — The Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The meeting will be held at 760 Railroad Ave., Bradford. The public is invited to watch using the information on the district website at wvwv.Bradford.k12.oh.us. Any person wishing to address the Board of Education must contact the Superintendent no later than 1 p.m. on Tuesday of the board meeting. The regular session will be followed by an Executive Session, if necessary, as provided by law.
Fox 59
‘This is unacceptable’: Muncie teens racially profiled at Rural King
MUNCIE, Ind. — “I just didn’t think it would happen to us,” explained Marquel Bond. He and his friend Jayleon Jones had multiple discussions with parents about how young Black men are sometimes treated differently and how to respond if it happened to them. Then, it...
Daily Advocate
Students “manufacture” future interests in Darke County
GREENVILLE — On Friday, October 7, students from all eight public schools celebrated Darke County Sophomore Manufacturing Day 22. More than 600 sophomores were invited to participate in tours at area facilities to learn more about local careers in manufacturing. National Manufacturing Day, observed the first Friday of October,...
Daily Advocate
Spirit EMS honors farmers with first aid kits
SIDNEY — As the nation celebrates National Farmer Appreciation Day, employees of Spirit EMS have been out canvassing area farm fields to show their appreciation. Earlier this week, Spirit EMS stopped at farm fields throughout Shelby County in the areas it services with 9-1-1 coverage including Loramie, Washington, Perry, and Salem townships. Employees provided the farmers with a card, sharing the companies’ appreciation for their hard work and dedication to feed the world. They also equipped them with a first-aid kit to keep in the cab of their farm machinery in the event of unforeseen circumstances.
Daily Advocate
Veterans program in West Milton
WEST MILTON — The annual Veterans Day program honoring all veterans (not just Union Township) and their families will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Hoffman United Methodist Church in West Milton. The 24 retired banners will be on display and will be presented to their families following the program.
Daily Advocate
Apply now for Edison State programs
PIQUA — Edison State Community College is currently accepting applications for its Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) and Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) associate degree programs. The MLT program at Edison State trains students to obtain, process, test, and evaluate biological samples from patients, including blood and other body fluids. Test...
Daily Advocate
Clark presents program at Garst
GREENVILLE — Following her book’s enthusiastic debut at Darke County Park’s 2022 Prairie Days celebration at Shawnee Prairie, Cait Clark will be giving a presentation at the Garst Museum about the first meeting of Lewis and Clark in Greenville. The event begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Daily Advocate
Cancer Association plans fundraiser
GREENVILLE — Cancer Association of Darke County is holding a fundraiser and will be selling pizzas, cookies, tenderloins and pretzels. The proceeds of this fundraiser will be used to help Darke County cancer patients. Your help is needed to make this successful in order to continue to support local residents who are battling a difficult illness.
Daily Advocate
Versailles Village Council talks electric relocation, water concerns
VERSAILLES — The Versailles Village Council met Wednesday to discuss rescheduling meetings, electric relocation, and water concerns. The council discussed the rescheduling of the Nov. 23 Regular Council meeting due to the holiday. Mayor Jeff Subler said this is something they normally do when the meeting falls on the night before Thanksgiving.
Daily Advocate
GHS opens for winter walking hours
GREENVILLE — Again, this year Greenville High School will open its doors to community members seeking a warm, safe place to walk on winter evenings. The public is invited to walk at the high school from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays beginning Monday, Nov. 28, and continuing through March 23, 2023. There will be no walking during Christmas break. Also, if school is closed during a day or there are parent/teacher conferences, then it will be closed to walking that evening. A complete calendar of available walking dates will be available to walkers at the sign-in desk.
Daily Advocate
Kenna Jenkinson ends Greenville career at districts
SPRINGBORO — Greenville High School senior Kenna Jenkinson ends her Greenville career at Heatherwoode Golf Club on Oct. 12 in the Division I Southwest District Tournament. She finished tied for 16th in the field with an 81. She went to the State Tournament her sophomore and junior year. Unfortunately, she couldn’t clinch one of the three spots for the states.
Daily Advocate
Master Gardener Volunteer Intern training
TROY — Registration is underway for the Miami County Master Gardener Volunteer Intern Training. Volunteers are not required to have gardening skills or knowledge – just a passion for learning about gardening and sharing this knowledge with others. Classes will be held on Thursdays, Jan. 19-March 23, 8:30...
buildingindiana.com
GM Plans $491M Investment
Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined local officials and executives of General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) in Grant County as the company announced plans to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade its operations in Marion, supporting electric vehicle (EV) production at GM. “Indiana is the number one ranked manufacturing production...
Daily Advocate
Lantz and Owen take Little Miss & Master crowns
BRADFORD — The contestants and all of those involved in the Little Miss & Master Pumpkin Pageant were able to dodge the rain drops during the afternoon event. However, umbrellas were needed for the parade and the announcement of the 2022 winners. The Little Miss and Master Pumpkin Pageant...
Driver avoids deer but not the house, fire department reports
WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver who reported swerving to avoid a deer Thursday night on state Route 227 slammed into a house, the Hollansburg (Indiana) Community Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., said. The driver told firefighters dispatched to the incident that the deer ran out in front of the...
Daily Advocate
Rumpke issue warning after trash fire
GREENVILLE — — Rumpke is issuing a reminder to customers about items that don’t belong in trash and recycling after a load of trash caught fire at its Transfer Station located at 5474 Jaysville St. Johns Rd. Shortly after 8 a.m. on Oct. 14, employees observed a...
