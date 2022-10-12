ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

Black Hills veterans to see new Rapid City clinic

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 49,000-square-foot Veterans Administration community outpatient clinic is under construction in Rapid City and will be twice the size of the facility it’s replacing. “The natural lighting that we have in here.; we’ve got all the windows that are coming around. We can cool...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Friday Night Hike, October 14, Part 1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis Scoopers honored their seniors and improved to 4-4 on the season with a shutout victory over Douglas. Plus, the Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers capitalized in a must-win matchup against Lakota Tech. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Poochaween raising funds for Oglala Pet Project

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Who says humans get to have all the fun this spooky season?. Tails N Training dog grooming and training say Halloween is for the dogs. This weekend they’re holding the annual Poochaween event, a Halloween party and costume contest for man’s best friend and the proceeds help other pets in need.
RAPID CITY, SD
custercountychronicle.com

Kuchar sells off dream car collection

“South Dakota gorge full of dozens of classic cars is one man’s dream,” proclaims the national Fox News headline. And, while we might quibble over the use of the term “gorge,” (gulch or gully might be more Custer appropriate) no one can argue with the fact that it is indeed full of classic automobiles and it does represent the life-long dream and pursuit of Custer resident Gary “Doc” Kuchar.
CUSTER, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native American Day#Crazy Horse Memorial#Green Light#Horse#Music Competition#Kevn#Rapid City Central#Mdt#Nbc
KEVN

Windy conditions will get better by the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Windy conditions will continue this evening. Overnight, the wind speeds will decrease a bit, but during the afternoon tomorrow we are going to see more gusty winds, although they won’t be as bad as they were today. Saturday will also be a little windy, but not too bad either. Temperatures tomorrow will be very nice with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s for much of our area. Over the weekend, temperatures will be close to average with highs around 60°. Throughout next week, we will see temperatures slowly warm up with 70s expected by this time next week.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Opening a business in Lead on a changing Main Street

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cars lining Main Street, and stores owned by neighbors and friends were once common scenes in downtown cities. The Lincoln Institute of Land Policy says a shift began after manufacturing jobs were no longer centered in many towns. Cities began their focus on corporations coming to town. Many of those corporations took up residence in new buildings on the outskirts of town.
LEAD, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
KEVN

Special exhibit unveiled for National Fossil Day at the Museum of Geology

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Museum of Geology at South Dakota Mines celebrated National Fossil Day on Wednesday with the unveiling of a temporary special exhibit. The 13th annual National Fossil Day was celebrated at South Dakota Mines with paleontologists from across the Black Hills gathering to show the importance of the field.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Very Windy through Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Strong northwest winds will be with us through the end of the week as low pressure slowly moves east along the Canadian border. These winds will frequently gust over 50 miles per hour at times. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect. Even...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

New mRNA flu vaccine trail is underway in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial for an mRNA flu vaccine that was announced on Sept. 7, just started at the American Indian Trials Clinical Research Network in Rapid City. The goal of the new flu shot is to replicate the process the COVID vaccine uses in order to fight the virus. But in this case, it is for the influenza virus.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

18-hour effort rescues man from Black Hills cave

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO)– A young man was not hurt after being rescued from a Black Hills cave last weekend. Custer County Search and Rescue said it happened between Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday Oct. 8. A group was exploring a cave on private property when a young man was following an unexplored passage and got stuck, search and rescue said.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
KEVN

Hoax call sends law enforcement to Rapid City High School

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thursday morning, Rapid City police officers received a call from an person stating there was an active shooter at Rapid City High School. But after investigating, the call turned out to be false. This is the second incident to occur in the area, with police...
RAPID CITY, SD
tsln.com

Open Box Rafter Ranch Performance Horse Sale

Excellent sale for Open Box Rafter Ranch, Jim and Joni Hunt and family along with special guests Frenchman Quarter Horses, Jim and Lis Holman. Billed as the “Performance Horse Source,” this sale was loaded with horses that can do it all. Horses with bone, substance, pedigree and proven performance.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Windy through the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We have a High Wind Warning in effect for Northwestern South Dakota and areas to the east of Rapid City until 6pm this evening. We also have a Wind Advisory in effect for the surrounding areas of the Black Hills and areas just to the south of the High Wind Warning until 6pm this evening as well. For those in the High Wind Warning, expect wind gusts up to 60 mph. For those in the Wind Advisory, expect gusts up to 50 mph. We also have a Red Flag Warning in effect for most of Western South Dakota (with the exception of the Black Hills) until 7pm tomorrow. The high winds and low relative humidity will create critical fire conditions. Temperatures tonight and tomorrow will be close to average with lows near 40° and highs near 60°. Temperatures will be near 70° on Friday, and then back to near 60° for the weekend.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

FLDS Mormon girls rescued by Custer Couple

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -In the fall of 2021, Marty and Jen Mechaley had no idea their lives were about to change when they met 10 strangers in Custer, and they never would’ve guessed they’d be taking these girls into their home, saving them from the only life they’d ever known.
CUSTER, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy