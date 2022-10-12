Read full article on original website
KEVN
Black Hills veterans to see new Rapid City clinic
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 49,000-square-foot Veterans Administration community outpatient clinic is under construction in Rapid City and will be twice the size of the facility it’s replacing. “The natural lighting that we have in here.; we’ve got all the windows that are coming around. We can cool...
KEVN
Friday Night Hike, October 14, Part 1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis Scoopers honored their seniors and improved to 4-4 on the season with a shutout victory over Douglas. Plus, the Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers capitalized in a must-win matchup against Lakota Tech. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
KEVN
Poochaween raising funds for Oglala Pet Project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Who says humans get to have all the fun this spooky season?. Tails N Training dog grooming and training say Halloween is for the dogs. This weekend they’re holding the annual Poochaween event, a Halloween party and costume contest for man’s best friend and the proceeds help other pets in need.
custercountychronicle.com
Kuchar sells off dream car collection
“South Dakota gorge full of dozens of classic cars is one man’s dream,” proclaims the national Fox News headline. And, while we might quibble over the use of the term “gorge,” (gulch or gully might be more Custer appropriate) no one can argue with the fact that it is indeed full of classic automobiles and it does represent the life-long dream and pursuit of Custer resident Gary “Doc” Kuchar.
KEVN
Windy conditions will get better by the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Windy conditions will continue this evening. Overnight, the wind speeds will decrease a bit, but during the afternoon tomorrow we are going to see more gusty winds, although they won’t be as bad as they were today. Saturday will also be a little windy, but not too bad either. Temperatures tomorrow will be very nice with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s for much of our area. Over the weekend, temperatures will be close to average with highs around 60°. Throughout next week, we will see temperatures slowly warm up with 70s expected by this time next week.
KEVN
Opening a business in Lead on a changing Main Street
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cars lining Main Street, and stores owned by neighbors and friends were once common scenes in downtown cities. The Lincoln Institute of Land Policy says a shift began after manufacturing jobs were no longer centered in many towns. Cities began their focus on corporations coming to town. Many of those corporations took up residence in new buildings on the outskirts of town.
newscenter1.tv
Check out these 4 events in Rapid City this weekend: Cars & Coffee, Raptor Center, and more fall activities
Cars and Coffee is holding its final regular event of the year at Pure Bean Coffee on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. All cars are welcome, and it’s an opportunity to grab a coffee and check out the vehicles brought by car enthusiasts from around the area. The...
KEVN
High school sweethearts rekindle their love 46 years later in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We all remember our first love. For many, it came in the form of a high school sweetheart and many of us also remember how that relationship came to an end. “I was the high school cheerleader and Jim was in athletics, football player, and...
KEVN
Hill City man and his reptile compete for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When you think about your favorite animal, often our pets will come to mind; cats, dogs, birds, and maybe even reptiles. Joey Rodriguez III and his favorite pet, an argentine black and white tegu named Raptor, are hoping to earn the title of ‘America’s Favorite Pet’.
KEVN
Special exhibit unveiled for National Fossil Day at the Museum of Geology
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Museum of Geology at South Dakota Mines celebrated National Fossil Day on Wednesday with the unveiling of a temporary special exhibit. The 13th annual National Fossil Day was celebrated at South Dakota Mines with paleontologists from across the Black Hills gathering to show the importance of the field.
KEVN
Very Windy through Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Strong northwest winds will be with us through the end of the week as low pressure slowly moves east along the Canadian border. These winds will frequently gust over 50 miles per hour at times. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect. Even...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Regional Airport Board approves 12-gate final concept for planned airport expansion
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Regional Airport Board on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve the final concept report for the planned airport terminal expansion, which includes 12 gates and several redesigned spaces. This estimated $169 million project will take around five years to complete and will be...
kotatv.com
New mRNA flu vaccine trail is underway in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial for an mRNA flu vaccine that was announced on Sept. 7, just started at the American Indian Trials Clinical Research Network in Rapid City. The goal of the new flu shot is to replicate the process the COVID vaccine uses in order to fight the virus. But in this case, it is for the influenza virus.
KEVN
New release from award-winning author combines humor and mystery in a western tale
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ann Charles is a USA Today bestselling author who writes award-winning stories from mystery to romance to the supernatural, each one splashed with humor. Charles is on a tour through the Black Hills to promote her newest book, The Back Side of Hades.
KELOLAND TV
18-hour effort rescues man from Black Hills cave
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO)– A young man was not hurt after being rescued from a Black Hills cave last weekend. Custer County Search and Rescue said it happened between Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday Oct. 8. A group was exploring a cave on private property when a young man was following an unexplored passage and got stuck, search and rescue said.
KEVN
Hoax call sends law enforcement to Rapid City High School
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thursday morning, Rapid City police officers received a call from an person stating there was an active shooter at Rapid City High School. But after investigating, the call turned out to be false. This is the second incident to occur in the area, with police...
newscenter1.tv
When can you tune in for Rowan Grace’s next performance on NBC’s The Voice?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you’ve been wondering when you’ll get to see Rowan Grace on The Voice again, her next appearance will be in the knockout rounds. The rounds will air Tuesday, Nov.1, Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8 on NewsCenter1. After her two performances,...
tsln.com
Open Box Rafter Ranch Performance Horse Sale
Excellent sale for Open Box Rafter Ranch, Jim and Joni Hunt and family along with special guests Frenchman Quarter Horses, Jim and Lis Holman. Billed as the “Performance Horse Source,” this sale was loaded with horses that can do it all. Horses with bone, substance, pedigree and proven performance.
KEVN
Windy through the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We have a High Wind Warning in effect for Northwestern South Dakota and areas to the east of Rapid City until 6pm this evening. We also have a Wind Advisory in effect for the surrounding areas of the Black Hills and areas just to the south of the High Wind Warning until 6pm this evening as well. For those in the High Wind Warning, expect wind gusts up to 60 mph. For those in the Wind Advisory, expect gusts up to 50 mph. We also have a Red Flag Warning in effect for most of Western South Dakota (with the exception of the Black Hills) until 7pm tomorrow. The high winds and low relative humidity will create critical fire conditions. Temperatures tonight and tomorrow will be close to average with lows near 40° and highs near 60°. Temperatures will be near 70° on Friday, and then back to near 60° for the weekend.
KEVN
FLDS Mormon girls rescued by Custer Couple
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -In the fall of 2021, Marty and Jen Mechaley had no idea their lives were about to change when they met 10 strangers in Custer, and they never would’ve guessed they’d be taking these girls into their home, saving them from the only life they’d ever known.
