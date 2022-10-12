Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Lantz and Owen take Little Miss & Master crowns
BRADFORD — The contestants and all of those involved in the Little Miss & Master Pumpkin Pageant were able to dodge the rain drops during the afternoon event. However, umbrellas were needed for the parade and the announcement of the 2022 winners. The Little Miss and Master Pumpkin Pageant...
peakofohio.com
Former Navy Captain addresses large crowd at The Holland Theatre
The Logan County Chamber of Commerce has been working for over three years to bring in former Navy Captain Mike Abrashoff. Thursday morning, over 300 members from the community, including 20 students, were on hand at The Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine to listen to Abrashoff’s story. Captain Abrashoff took...
Daily Advocate
Friends of the Shelter release new calendar
GREENVILLE — Since 2007, the Darke County Friends of the Shelter have assembled a 12-month calendar as a fundraiser for their several projects. The monthly pictures are made up of local pets. The 2023 calendar is now available and has photos of any kind of pets. Every submitted photo is shown in the calendar.
Daily Advocate
Veterans program in West Milton
WEST MILTON — The annual Veterans Day program honoring all veterans (not just Union Township) and their families will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Hoffman United Methodist Church in West Milton. The 24 retired banners will be on display and will be presented to their families following the program.
Daily Advocate
GHS opens for winter walking hours
GREENVILLE — Again, this year Greenville High School will open its doors to community members seeking a warm, safe place to walk on winter evenings. The public is invited to walk at the high school from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays beginning Monday, Nov. 28, and continuing through March 23, 2023. There will be no walking during Christmas break. Also, if school is closed during a day or there are parent/teacher conferences, then it will be closed to walking that evening. A complete calendar of available walking dates will be available to walkers at the sign-in desk.
Daily Advocate
Adoptable Pet of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Say hello to Aslan! Shelter staff were told Aslan is a one-and-a-half-year-old neutered male Chow mix. Aslan’s previous owner reported he is great with kids, loves car rides, and will play tug-of-war. Aslan walks well on a leash and doesn’t seem to mind other dogs at the shelter. Aslan weighed in at 49.6 pounds, and he came to the shelter already having his bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper, and one-year rabies vaccines. Aslan is heartworm negative and also microchipped.
Daily Advocate
Shrine presents Sipping with the Saints
CELINA — Join the Maria Stein Shrine for an evening of fun, laughter, and learning on Sunday, Nov. 6. This event includes four courses with a corresponding cocktail for each Saint’s life that Matt Hess, ministry director, will explain with facts and humor. Doors open for this event...
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
4 to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Travel back in time to the European theatre of World War II at the Living History Weekend event at Lauer Farms, 800 Roush Road, Lima. As many as 150 to 200 re-enactors will be at the event showing what life was like for soldiers on the front lines during the Lorraine campaign in 1944. Battle reenactments will take place at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.
daytonlocal.com
5 Haunted Places Around Dayton
Mysterious local tales that will give you the chills. Could these be the most haunted places around Dayton?. There’s many who like the Haunted Houses with an entrance fee, in which staff are paid to provide the fear. However, there are a number of places in and around Dayton which are truly haunted, and if you're lucky (or maybe unlucky), may present some frightening chills.
dayton.com
City Barbeque to open Kettering location next month
City Barbeque is getting closer to opening its new restaurant in Kettering at the former Rapid Fired Pizza location at 2001 E. Dorothy Lane. “We cannot wait to serve and create happiness in another Dayton Neighborhood,” said Kelsey Schottmiller, City Barbeque’s regional marketing manager for Indianapolis, Dayton, Cincinnati, Louisville and Lexington.
Daily Advocate
Kenna Jenkinson ends Greenville career at districts
SPRINGBORO — Greenville High School senior Kenna Jenkinson ends her Greenville career at Heatherwoode Golf Club on Oct. 12 in the Division I Southwest District Tournament. She finished tied for 16th in the field with an 81. She went to the State Tournament her sophomore and junior year. Unfortunately, she couldn’t clinch one of the three spots for the states.
Daily Advocate
Wood earns title of 2022 Miss Pumpkin
BRADFORD — Rain may have dampened the festivities, but it couldn’t douse the excitement of Royalty Night at the 93rd annual Bradford Pumpkin Show. The night belonged to the Miss Pumpkin contestants. This year’s event featured seven young ladies from area communities vying for the title. The...
Lima News
Real Wheels: Wapakoneta man proud of his 1972 Mercury Cougar
WAPAKONETA – Charles Drexler was a student at Apollo Career Center in 1981 when he purchased his first car, a 1972 Mercury Cougar. “I bought it from a friend. It had over 100,000 miles, but it was in pretty good shape,” the Wapakoneta man said. He still has...
countynewsonline.org
Three new dogs waiting at the Animal Shelter for a new home
3 new dogs are waiting at the Darke County Animal Shelter for a new home, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines, are dewormed and are heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check....
Eaton Register Herald
Off the Eaton Path: Updates from Preble County Council on Aging
When I see this picture The Ballad of Jed Clampett begins to play in my head. Even though we weren’t ‘shootin’ at some food,’ the drilling made me think of bubblin’ crude and the Beverly Hillbillies. We didn’t have any bubblin’ crude, oil that is,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City homecoming court announced
The Tipp City High School (TCHS) homecoming court includes, Jillian Magato front row from left to right, Emily Richardson, Georgia Luneke, Megan Landis, Lauren Swihart, Lizzie Miller, and Ryan Hartke, back row from left to right, Carson Mayer, Jeffrey Martin, Cael Liette, Josh Dietz and Payton Bey. The homecoming parade...
Daily Advocate
Rumpke issue warning after trash fire
GREENVILLE — — Rumpke is issuing a reminder to customers about items that don’t belong in trash and recycling after a load of trash caught fire at its Transfer Station located at 5474 Jaysville St. Johns Rd. Shortly after 8 a.m. on Oct. 14, employees observed a...
Daily Advocate
Greenville High School, Franklin Monroe junior high shine at Ed Leas Fall Classic
EATON — Four Darke County schools participated in the Ed Leas Fall Classic on Oct. 8 in Eaton. It’s the last invitational before the conference meets. The high schools were seperated into two divisions, the purple and the gold division. The Greenville High School girls were the only ones to run in the purple division.
Daily Advocate
Hiser arrested with stolen gun from Darke County
CELINA — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of three individuals on drug and gun related charges. Grey reports that on Oct. 13, the HIT Team (Heroin Interdiction Team), consisting of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Celina Police Department, the Coldwater Police Department, and the St. Henry Police Department conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs. The HIT Team made 11 traffic stops, issued four citations for Driving Under Suspension and seven written warnings.
Driver avoids deer but not the house, fire department reports
WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver who reported swerving to avoid a deer Thursday night on state Route 227 slammed into a house, the Hollansburg (Indiana) Community Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., said. The driver told firefighters dispatched to the incident that the deer ran out in front of the...
