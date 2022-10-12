Read full article on original website
Daily Orange
SU community members give feedback on Academic Strategic Plan at forum
Over 70 Syracuse University students, faculty and staff virtually attended the first of two Global Engagement Campus forums Wednesday as part of an effort to get feedback from the university community on SU's Academic Strategic Plan.
Daily Orange
The cycle of performative cultural celebrations needs to be put to rest
As we enter the middle of October, those of us who are meant to be celebrated during Hispanic Heritage Month are beginning to feel a sense of relief. We are finally approaching the end of Syracuse University's month-long performative representation of its diverse student population. This, of course, will only last until the next minority's month, when they will also be publicly commended for their cultural, social and economic contributions.
Daily Orange
It’s time to take a critical look at SU and the Remembrance Program
Content Warning: This story contains mentions of antisemitic language. Recently a member of the 2022-23 Remembrance Scholar cohort discovered that Eric and Jason Coker, who died in the terrorist attack of Pan Am Flight 103 and have been recognized and honored as part of Syracuse University’s Remembrance Scholars Program for 34 years, used antisemitic language in written correspondence with their family in 1988, the same year as the attack. Jason Coker was a student at Syracuse University and a staffer for The Daily Orange and Eric Coker attended Rochester University.
Daily Orange
GSO discusses graduate employee stipend
The Graduate Student Organization plans to push for increasing the minimum stipend for Syracuse University's graduate student employees for the coming year, GSO President Yousr Dhaouadi said during Wednesday's senate meeting.
Daily Orange
Photographer John Noltner brings traveling photography exhibit to SU
With the click of his camera, John Noltner aims to go beyond just taking a picture of someone. He wants to tell their stories and amplify their voices. "We can talk about heavy,...
Daily Orange
Former head coach Tim Hankinson remembered for his ‘unbelievable’ passion
When Tim Hankinson was hired in 1985, current players were concerned about having to compete for their starting positions, former left back Ron Dornau said. But to ease the tension, Hankinson constantly "goofed off" with assistant Godwin Iwelumo.
Daily Orange
206 Walnut Pl residents are ‘nervous’ following carbon monoxide alarm, evacuation
When Syracuse University sophomore Sam Sambucci woke to the sound of an alarm at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, he initially thought it was someone's phone going off. Instead, when Sambucci walked out of his room at 206 Walnut Pl, he found the noise was coming from the carbon monoxide detector on the third floor.
Daily Orange
‘We really owe it all to ‘Cuse’: 3 alumni find success in music industry
Charlie Burg had just transferred to Syracuse University's Setnor School of Music when he first met Andrew Idarraga and Benji Sheinman in 2017. They shared a shift at People's Place, but, more importantly, a love for music.
Daily Orange
Syracuse ties Clemson 1-1 offensive battle
Clemson forward Emma Wennar lined up to take a shot just at the edge of the goalie box. The closest Syracuse defender was freshman defender Grace Gillard, who had her back turned, focused on Clemsons' Renee Lyles. As Wennar got ready to kick the ball, Syracuse head coach Nicky Adams yelled from the sideline, "Gilly, behind you," and Grace reacted just in time, turning around to block the ball off her hip and causing a Clemson corner.
Daily Orange
A day in Syracuse: where to go and what to do this Family Weekend
Between the campus Family Weekend events, the city's vast array of restaurants, seasonal festivals and the vibrant music scene of central New York, it's impossible to see all of Syracuse in a single weekend. But through this Saturday itinerary, you can capture the essence of the city — all you'll need is transportation, your loved ones and energy for a packed day.
Daily Orange
NC State hands Syracuse 3rd-consecutive conference loss in sweep
Down 23-18 in the first set, the Orange needed to mount a comeback to avoid falling behind early. They almost succeeded, stringing together three consecutive points from a kill by Raina Hughes and two attack errors by NC State. Syracuse's run brought the score to 23-21, but the Wolfpack won the next point and Naomi Franco notched a kill before a Bre Walp attack error wrapped up the set, giving the Wolfpack 1-0 set lead.
Daily Orange
Sam Swart ends Syracuse career with 1 more season in field hockey
Before Sam Swart played against Stanford last week in field hockey, she asked her mother, Mary, to bring up her lacrosse sticks and lacrosse balls to the game. While Swart has played 13...
Daily Orange
‘Athletic’ center Carlos Vettorello worked as a versatile lineman in high school
The University of Detroit Jesuit (Michigan) High School didn't really game plan for Aidan Hutchinson, the future No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, when it played Divine Child High School. It employed, UDJ's 6-foot-4, 277-pound swiss army knife lineman against him.
Daily Orange
Syracuse’s defense crumbles early in 5-2 loss to Clarkson
Anne Cherkowski was left one-on-one with Arielle DeSmet five minutes into the game. Cherkowski received the ball after Darcie Lappan stole the puck from Mik Todd. Lappan passed to Cherkowski, who found the back of the net to give Clarkson an early 1-0 lead.
Daily Orange
Syracuse forwards struggle to score at even strength in 5-2 loss to Clarkson
Clarkson barraged Syracuse with four shots on net in the span of 30 seconds in the first period. After collecting the rebound of the fourth shot, Rayla Clemons took off up the left seam.
Daily Orange
Syracuse drops 5th-straight game, falls to Clarkson 3-2
During Syracuse's first power play of the game, Maya D'Arcy controlled the puck, passing to the center of the ice for Hannah Johnson. Johnson whipped the puck straight back to D'Arcy, who skated into the open ice ahead of her. With no defender challenging her, D'Arcy sent a slap shot towards the net, which deflected off the post and in to give Syracuse a 1-0 lead. It was only SU's second shot on goal, despite it being more than 12 minutes into the game.
Daily Orange
No. 5 Syracuse holds on with decisive 2-1 win over No. 11 Louisville
Levonte Johnson saw that Nathan Opoku was open. The two transfer forwards were at the top left corner of Louisville's penalty box when two Cardinal defenders started to close in on Johnson. While Johnson faced pressure, Opoku moved forward into a position where only one Cardinal defender, Bryce LeBel, stood in his way.
