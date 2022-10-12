To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. As we enter the middle of October, those of us who are meant to be celebrated during Hispanic Heritage Month are beginning to feel a sense of relief. We are finally approaching the end of Syracuse University’s month-long performative representation of its diverse student population. This, of course, will only last until the next minority’s month, when they will also be publicly commended for their cultural, social and economic contributions.

