'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni KorazaFlorida State
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WINKNEWS.com
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
Florida homeowners can soon apply for hurricane home improvement grants
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — During Florida's special legislative session, the state voted to reenact the "My Safe Florida Home" program. The program does two things: provide free home inspections to identify recommended home improvements to mitigate hurricane damage and provide grant money for eligible homeowners to make those improvements.
The Best Places in Florida to See Fall Foliage
Many people believe that Floridians can't enjoy fall colors in the way that the rest of the country can. Fortunately, that's not an entirely true assumption. There are places in Florida that showcase some of the colors we associate with fall, and not all of them are in north Florida.
‘I wouldn’t leave’: Sanibel restaurant owner shares recovery journey after riding out Hurricane Ian
“It was definitely five times stronger than Charley — I saw the biggest trees in our yard just go right over,” Budd told NBC 2.
moderncampground.com
29 RV Parks & Resorts In Florida Temporarily Closed After Hurricane Ian
At least 29 RV parks and resorts are temporarily closed as a result of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to information gathered so far from the Florida Campground and RV Park Association (FCRVA), as per the News & Insights report of the RV Industry Association. “I’m happy to report that...
WESH
Florida man survives Hurricane Ian by hiding in refrigerator
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida man says he survived Hurricane Ian by hiding out in an unusual spot — a refrigerator. Fort Myers resident George Andrad told WBBH he lives on the bottom floor of a home along Estero Boulevard, but he went to his upstairs neighbor's home when the water started to rise.
Florida foreclosures increased 71% from 2021
In the past month, Florida's foreclosure levels declined almost 4%, while foreclosures across the U.S. collectively rose almost 3% instead.
Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian has come and gone but it still could deliver prolonged blows to the local economy, walloping small businesses heavily dependent on tourists and seasonal residents. Scenes of destruction in southwestern Florida will keep many winter tourists and snowbirds away while tasking local...
Florida insurers try to ease fears following Hurricane Ian
Two Florida property-insurance companies this week offered assurances about their financial health as they deal with thousands of claims from Hurricane Ian. The parent companies of Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Homeowners Choice Property and Casualty Insurance Co. issued written and video statements as Florida’s troubled insurance industry faces widespread questions about its ability to pay claims after the Category 4 storm.
Bay News 9
Ian's aftermath: Official report on deaths and damages across Tampa Bay and southwest Florida
Flooding in Florida continue to leave communities underwater in the wake of Hurricane Ian, and the historic flooding could last months, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). With models showing an eastern Gulf of Mexico storm as early as a week before, Ian grew in strength as it exited...
theapopkavoice.com
Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible
Jesus had some good advice for Florida developers: Don’t build a house on the sand. It won’t stand up when a storm hits. “The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash,” the Son of God said in Matthew 7:27.
bshsnews.com
Hurricane Ian Destroys Florida
Sept. 26: Charlotte and Pinellas County Issue Evacuation Orders. Charlotte County was the first to issue an evacuation order for their residents in two separate zones. This included the residents of Don Pedro Island, Knight Island, Little Gasparilla Island, Gasparilla Island, and Manasota Key. Pinellas, Pasco, Hillsborough, Sarasota counties were soon to follow as the hurricane developed. Generally, for the entire Tampa Bay area, evacuation orders were issued for any residents living in mobile homes or trailers.
CBS News
South Florida woman won $4 million playing Florida Lottery's Mega Millions
FORT LAUDERDALE - A Sunrise woman became Florida's newest millionaire after winning four million dollars playing the Florida Lottery's Mega Millions game. In the May 17th drawing, Grace Scott, 61, matched all five numbers but not the Mega Millions number to win the prize. She bought her ticket with megaplier...
WMNF
Florida nurse reflects on impact of Hurricane Ian, hospital recovery
Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida nearly two weeks ago, forced over a dozen hospitals in central and southwest Florida to evacuate patients. Some managed to do so before the deadly storm hit, and some after, due to structural damage, loss of power, or flooding. Registered nurse Cynthia Butler...
South Florida house sales PLUMMET by up to 40% compared to last year as rising interest rates and soaring prices deterred buyers, with Miami, Palm Beach and Keys all seeing large slumps
House sales slumped in South Florida by a drastic 40 percent compared to this time last year, new real estate data has revealed - with rising rates and soaring asking prices keeping prospective buyers from pulling the trigger. Desirable locales that saw the most extreme dips in the Sunshine State...
Florida water "looks like root beer, smells like dead fish rolled into compost" as environment reels from Hurricane Ian
While Hurricane Ian has passed, it has left a damaging mark on Florida's environment — complete with green sludge, thousands of gallons of leaked diesel and water that "looks like root beer, smells like dead fish rolled into compost." Records and personal accounts show that Ian's toll is filled...
‘Completely gone’: Florida bald eagles rebuild nest following Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Bald eagles Harriet and M15 are no strangers to storms, so the pair immediately went to work when Hurricane Ian destroyed their North Fort Myers nest. According to The Washington Post, Harriet and M15 (short for Male 2015) had already left their nesting tree the day before when Ian, a Category 4 hurricane, made landfall nearby on Sept. 28.
vermontcatholic.org
Ian is affecting jobs, housing for many in Florida, not just coastal area
With the full picture of the widespread fallout and damages Hurricane Ian brought to southwest Florida still coming into focus, the Miami region looks on with a collective sigh of relief: What if that had hit here?. From Naples, just two hours west of Fort Lauderdale across Interstate 75, up...
flkeysnews.com
A slice of Sanibel Causeway washed away in Hurricane Ian. Then came the truck convoy
With rousing music as a soundtrack to what could be an Army recruiting commercial, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 13-second clip of the reopened Sanibel Causeway shows a convoy of trucks rumbling toward the Hurricane Ian-battered island. The first image showed a Florida Highway Patrol truck that looked as solid...
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Oakes Farms plans to expand market after Ian damage
Q: Tim, what’s going on at Oakes Farms. There doesn’t appear to be any activity? Given the soaring property values, it wouldn’t surprise me if Alfie sold the land. — Ted Hudgins, Naples. A: While Oakes Farms founder Alfie Oakes realizes that property values are strong,...
