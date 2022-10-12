Indiana man enters plea in Fulton County crash death case

WAUSEON — An Indiana man who had been indicted here on two charges related to a traffic death in January has entered a plea to a third charge concerning stolen property.

Dustin Beard, 34, Anderson, Ind., pleaded guilty in Fulton County Common Pleas Court to attempted receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Beard continued to be held Tuesday at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio where he has been incarcerated since May 6.

The charge was amended from receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, as part of the plea negotiations between Beard’s attorney, Joseph Urenovitch of Whitehouse and the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office. Charges of vehicular homicide, a first-degree misdemeanor; and vehicular manslaughter, a second-degree misdemeanor, also will be dismissed at sentencing.

Beard had been indicted by a Fulton County grand jury in December on the three charges mentioned above.The charges alleged that on Oct. 17, 2021 he caused the death of Jennipher Fisher, 44, Montpelier during a traffic crash involving an ATV northwest of Fayette in Gorham Township.

According to the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Toledo post, Beard was operating an ATV that was stopped in the middle of Fulton County Road T, west of County Road 27, at about 1:40 a.m. when it was struck from behind by a pickup driven by Joshua Anderson, 22, Alvordton, and overturned in a ditch.

Fisher, a passenger on the ATV, and Beard were both ejected. Beard was transported via air ambulance to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo, with “suspected serious injury” while Fisher died from injuries sustained in the crash.