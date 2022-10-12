ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams County, OH

Area police reports

The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 3 days ago

Area police reports

State police---

Monday, 6:50 a.m., at milepost 12 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Raymond Echler, 85, Edon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Tuesday 1 a.m., at milepost 19 on Ohio 6 in Williams County's Springfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Martique Byrd, 32, Riverdale, Ill., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Tuesday, 5:38 a.m., at milepost 1 on Ohio 249 in Defiance County's Milford Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Karen Mansfield, 59, Butler, Ind., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance sheriff---

Oct. 5, 2:17 a.m., on Lake Road, north of Fountain Street Road in Hicksville, a southbound vehicle driven by Luke Chamberlain, 20, Antwerp, crossed over railroad tracks at a high rate of speed and went airborne, left the roadway on the west side and came to rest off the road. The vehicle had disabling damage and Chamberlain was cited for not stopping at a previous accident. He had suspected minor injuries but was not treated.

Oct. 5, 8:21 p.m., on Ohio 66, north of Bowman Road in Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Shawn Santo, 34, 1564 S. Clinton St., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Monday, 5:06 a.m., on Blosser Road in Farmer Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Delaney Stark, 26, Mark Center, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Henry sheriff---

Monday, 6:40 a.m., on County Road Z in Flatrock Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Russell Orthwein, 60, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Monday, 12:36 p.m., at County Road 7 and Ohio 6 in Harrison Township, a grain truck driven by Kenneth Busch, 87, Hamler, attempted to back up to allow traffic to turn at the intersection and struck the front of a vehicle driven by Rebecca Griewahn, 25, McClure. No damage to the grain truck and the Griewahn's vehicle had light damage.

Monday, 8:01 p.m., on County Road 18, north of County Road J in Flatrock Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Brenna Relyea, 26, 28766 Hagy Road, Defiance, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Napoleon police---

Oct. 6, 11:03 p.m., at 632 Leonard St., a vehicle driven by Maria Rodriquez, 67, Napoleon, backed from a private drive at 529 Leonard St. and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Carissa Dagostaro, Napoleon, parked in front of the residence at 632 Leonard St. Damage was light to both vehicles.

Saturday, 9:19 p.m., at Scott and Ohio streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Honesty Davis, 16, Holgate, sustained light damage when it struck some yellow poles after swerving to keep from striking an unidentified vehicle that failed to yield at the intersection.

Paulding sheriff---

Oct. 6, 4:10 p.m., on Township Road 1036, east of Township Road 1037 in Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Daniel Bennett, 36, Oakwood, backed from a private residence and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Alexis Martinez, 16, 607 Santa Fe Place. Bennett's vehicle had no damage and Martinez's vehicle had light damage.

Friday, 11:39 p.m., at milepost 18 on U.S. 24 in Emerald Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Sara Post, 56, South Lyon, Mich., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Saturday, 1 p.m., at Ohio 613 and County Road 209 in Brown Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Sandra Preston, 62, Grover Hill, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Kathleen Goodwin, 79, Oakwood. Preston's vehicle had heavy damage and Goodwin's had moderate damage. Preston was cited for speeding and assured clear distance ahead.

Monday, 8:50 p.m., on Ohio 66, north of County Road 110 in Brown Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Rafael Gonzales, 48, Paulding, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Fire

Jewell---

Tuesday, 1:38 p.m., firefighters were called to a structure fire at 28068 Jewell Road. Upon arrival firefighters observed smoke coming from an attached garage at the back of the house. Jewell, South Richland and Ridgeville townships' fire departments worked to keep the fire contained to the garage.

Comments / 0

