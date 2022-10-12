Putnam County common pleas

Jennifer Hahn, 41, Oakwood, appeared for sentencing on a charge of practicing nursing without a license, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for five years with conditions, including that she serve seven days in Putnam County Jail; complete counseling and treatment recommended by her probation officer; and not use illegal drugs, alcoholic beverages or prescription drugs without a valid prescription. A charge of theft of drugs, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Jeffrey Stocklin, 41, Cloverdale, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given 30 days in Putnam County jail with work release. The charge was amended from a fourth-degree felony.