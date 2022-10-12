ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams County, OH

Williams County common pleas

The Crescent-News
 3 days ago

James Powers, 43, Holiday City, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; burglary, a third-degree felony; seven counts of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; three counts of theft from a person in a protected class, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies; three counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of petty theft, each a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 10 and bond was set at $25,000.

The Crescent-News

