Russia-Ukraine war live: nearly 9,000 Russian troops to be stationed in Belarus; Putin’s forces continuing ‘forced deportations’
Russian servicemen begin to arrive in Belarus; US think tank says Putin engaging in ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ukraine
Yellen says policymakers improving coordination on global economic challenges
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that many of the challenges facing the global economy stem from Russia's "terrible war in Ukraine" and continued pandemic recovery, but policymakers are improving coordination to tackle them. "Inflation is elevated in many countries. Growth is slowing...
U.S. Treasury's Yellen says Russian oil price cap not determined yet
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the exact dollar level of a price cap on Russian oil had not yet been determined, but insisted she had not suggested a price in the $60 per barrel range was being actively considered. Yellen said there was wide...
Ukraine's Marchenko elected to chair the boards of World Bank, IMF in 2023
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The shareholders of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank on Friday elected Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko to chair the boards of governors of both institutions in 2023. The unanimous decision, which came during the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in...
UK turmoil likely to keep Italian economic policy reasonable -officials
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The sharp negative market reaction to Britain's plans of tax cuts and large new borrowing is likely to be a stark warning to the emerging new Italian government and other EU countries to keep fiscal policy responsible, senior euro zone officials said. European Union governments...
Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%
(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
Swedish central bank's Breman says may need policy rate at high level for longer
STOCKHOLM, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Sweden's policy rate may need to stay at a high level for longer than the current forecast made by Sweden's central bank, Deputy Governor Anna Breman said on Thursday. "I see that it could be preferable to stay at a higher policy rate rather than...
Column: Diesel's gloomy message for the global economy: Kemp
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Global shortages of middle distillates such as diesel, gas oil and heating oil are intensifying rather than easing – making it more likely a relatively severe slowdown in the business cycle will be necessary to rebalance the market:. The global petroleum and refining system...
Creditors say Chad does not need debt relief now given oil price surge
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chad's creditors on Thursday said they had agreed that the African country did not need debt relief at the moment given a surge in oil prices, but committed to reconvene if a financing gap was identified. In a statement released by the Paris Club of...
China inflation at 29-mth high but price pressure largely benign
BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China's consumer inflation rose to a 29-month high in September, driven mainly by pork prices, but price pressures remain largely benign, in an economy hobbled by strict COVID-19 curbs and a property crisis. China's central bank has been trying to bolster growth while avoiding aggressive...
A U.S. central bank digital currency isn't necessary for dollar supremacy- Fed's Waller
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Creating a U.S. central bank digital currency is likely not important to the long-term status of the U.S. dollar, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Friday. In a speech during an event held by the Harvard National Security Journal, Waller said that a digital dollar would...
U.S. dollar retreats, comes off 32-year high vs yen as inflation-fueled gains fade
NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against most currencies in volatile trading on Thursday, after initially spiking following a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation report, as some investors thought the market's initial response to the data was excessive. The greenback briefly hit a 32-year peak against the yen of...
Tech, miners drag TSX to March 2021 lows after hot U.S. inflation data
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell for the sixth straight session on Thursday due to losses in technology and mining shares, with a surge in U.S. inflation raising fears of more big interest-rate hikes in the world's largest economy. At 10:04 a.m. ET (14:04 GMT), the Toronto...
UK markets tick higher as Truss U-turns on tax plan, shuffles finance minister
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain's main stock indexes hit session highs before paring gains on Friday after Prime Minister Liz Truss signalled a U-turn in part of the new government's large unfunded tax cut plan that roiled financial markets in the recent weeks. "It is clear that parts of our...
A red-hot CPI of 8.2% plunges the crypto market deep into the negative
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In September, inflation in the U.S. was up 0.4% month over month, meaning both the yearly and monthly...
Sterling drops after UK's Truss fires Kwarteng, dollar hits new 32-year high vs yen
NEW YORK/LONDON Oct 14 (Reuters) - Sterling fell sharply against the U.S. dollar on Friday after British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her finance minister and scrapped parts of their economic package that has caused so much turmoil in the UK's currency and bond markets. The dollar, on the other...
LME clearing house runs down default fund in BoE stress test
LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The clearing house of the London Metal Exchange (LME) ran down nearly its entire default fund under a stress test of its base metals service, the Bank of England said on Thursday. The LME was forced to halt nickel trading and cancel trades in early...
Senior IMF official says negotiations with Egypt are progressing
CAIRO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Negotiations between Egypt and the International Monetary Fund over a new support programme are progressing, Jihad Azour, director of the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia Department, said on Thursday. Cooperation between the IMF and Egypt was "very strong", Azour said in a media briefing....
Ukraine envoy hopeful about fate of Musk's satellite network
A Ukrainian diplomat is expressing optimism about securing the money needed for the continued operation of a satellite network funded by billionaire Elon Musk that has provided key battlefield and humanitarian contacts in the war with Russia
Gold prices remain under solid selling pressure following flat U.S. retail sales numbers
(Kitco News) - Gold prices remain under pressure near session lows following mixed U.S. retail sales. U.S. retail sales were unchanged last month following an upwardly revised drop of 0.4% in August, according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department. Economists were expecting to see a rise of 0.2% in last month's headline number.
