Yellen says policymakers improving coordination on global economic challenges

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that many of the challenges facing the global economy stem from Russia's "terrible war in Ukraine" and continued pandemic recovery, but policymakers are improving coordination to tackle them. "Inflation is elevated in many countries. Growth is slowing...
Ukraine's Marchenko elected to chair the boards of World Bank, IMF in 2023

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The shareholders of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank on Friday elected Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko to chair the boards of governors of both institutions in 2023. The unanimous decision, which came during the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in...
UK turmoil likely to keep Italian economic policy reasonable -officials

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The sharp negative market reaction to Britain's plans of tax cuts and large new borrowing is likely to be a stark warning to the emerging new Italian government and other EU countries to keep fiscal policy responsible, senior euro zone officials said. European Union governments...
Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%

(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
Column: Diesel's gloomy message for the global economy: Kemp

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Global shortages of middle distillates such as diesel, gas oil and heating oil are intensifying rather than easing – making it more likely a relatively severe slowdown in the business cycle will be necessary to rebalance the market:. The global petroleum and refining system...
China inflation at 29-mth high but price pressure largely benign

BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China's consumer inflation rose to a 29-month high in September, driven mainly by pork prices, but price pressures remain largely benign, in an economy hobbled by strict COVID-19 curbs and a property crisis. China's central bank has been trying to bolster growth while avoiding aggressive...
U.S. dollar retreats, comes off 32-year high vs yen as inflation-fueled gains fade

NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against most currencies in volatile trading on Thursday, after initially spiking following a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation report, as some investors thought the market's initial response to the data was excessive. The greenback briefly hit a 32-year peak against the yen of...
Tech, miners drag TSX to March 2021 lows after hot U.S. inflation data

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell for the sixth straight session on Thursday due to losses in technology and mining shares, with a surge in U.S. inflation raising fears of more big interest-rate hikes in the world's largest economy. At 10:04 a.m. ET (14:04 GMT), the Toronto...
A red-hot CPI of 8.2% plunges the crypto market deep into the negative

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In September, inflation in the U.S. was up 0.4% month over month, meaning both the yearly and monthly...
LME clearing house runs down default fund in BoE stress test

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The clearing house of the London Metal Exchange (LME) ran down nearly its entire default fund under a stress test of its base metals service, the Bank of England said on Thursday. The LME was forced to halt nickel trading and cancel trades in early...
Senior IMF official says negotiations with Egypt are progressing

CAIRO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Negotiations between Egypt and the International Monetary Fund over a new support programme are progressing, Jihad Azour, director of the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia Department, said on Thursday. Cooperation between the IMF and Egypt was "very strong", Azour said in a media briefing....
Gold prices remain under solid selling pressure following flat U.S. retail sales numbers

(Kitco News) - Gold prices remain under pressure near session lows following mixed U.S. retail sales. U.S. retail sales were unchanged last month following an upwardly revised drop of 0.4% in August, according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department. Economists were expecting to see a rise of 0.2% in last month's headline number.
