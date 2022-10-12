ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

As the 3rd-quarter reporting season begins, markets are bracing for signs of a recession that could send stocks into a deeper bear market

Good morning, this is Jason Ma and I'll be handling the newsletter this week from Los Angeles. Another big week is shaping up as the third-quarter reporting season gets underway. PepsiCo will report Wednesday, Delta Air Lines will report Thursday, and top Wall Street banks JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley are due on Friday.
MARKETS
Daily Mail

Mortgage distress 'to reach levels from just before Credit Crunch': BofE warns 'significant' interest rate hikes are coming to curb inflation as it predicts surge in number of families left struggling to afford repayments

The Bank of England today made clear interest rate hikes are still looming as it warned mortgage distress could soar. Chief economist Huw Pill said he still thought a 'significant monetary policy response' will be required when the next rates decision is made early next month, suggesting the mini-Budget has added to inflation pressures.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Banks call for more support on mortgages amid surging rates

Britain’s biggest lenders have pressed the Chancellor over a potential extension of the Government’s mortgage guarantee scheme amid surging interest rates. Senior executives at high-street banks and building societies have discussed how they can better protect mortgage-holders and the most vulnerable customers during a meeting with the Chancellor on Thursday.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
US News and World Report

FTSE Rallies on Hopes of Fiscal Plan Reversal

(Reuters) - UK's main indexes jumped on Friday, on growing expectations that the UK government will announce a U-turn on elements of its 43-billion-pound package of unfunded tax cuts that sparked turmoil in financial markets over the past few weeks. The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 1.4% by 0716 GMT, while...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Bonds#Boe#Bond Market#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The Bank Of England#The Financial Times#British#Sterling#Frx
Markets Insider

The banks that lined up $12.5 billion in financing for Elon Musk's Twitter deal reportedly facing steep losses as appetite for riskier debt sours

Elon Musk's revival of the $44 billion buyout of Twitter comes as demand for risky debt is sinking. That means major banks financing the deal could face big losses, Reuters reported. Rising interest rates and recession fears are making investors worried about taking on debt loads. Elon Musk's turnaround on...
BUSINESS
Money

Buying Bonds Could Be a Great Investing Move Right Now

Like most financial assets, bonds are having a bad year. But experts say that also means there's opportunity in fixed income. Bonds are generally considered a less-risky asset than stocks. Still, they haven't been immune to the selloff investors experienced this year that has sent all three major stock market indexes tumbling into bear markets. The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to battle high inflation and most recently hiked rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for the third time in a row. The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index of government and corporate bonds is down more than 20% since the beginning of the year, signaling the global bond market has entered a bear market for the first time in around three decades.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
Retirement Daily

Series I Savings Bonds - Interest Rate Update

Jeremy Keil updates us on what's happening with I bonds. Read his April 2022 article on Retirement Daily. If you’re looking for more interest, U.S. Series I Savings Bonds might be right for you. With the September 2022 I bond inflation rate of 9.62% (U.S. Treasury), this is 4.81%...
BUSINESS
msn.com

Current Refinance Rates on Oct. 12, 2022: Rates Move Higher

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates go up. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also moved higher. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate five times in 2022 to try to slow surging inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 75 basis points for third straight month

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month as it struggles to bring scorching-hot inflation under control, a move that threatens to slow U.S. economic growth and exacerbate financial pain for millions of households and businesses. The three-quarter percentage...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

The Bank of England should extend its emergency bond-buying to manage the volatility that's rocked the country's debt market, UK pensions group says

A UK pensions trade group on Tuesday called on the Bank of England to continue its emergency bond-buying operations to manage volatility in the debt market. The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association urged the BoE to keep bond-buying going until at least October 31. The central bank began its bond-market...
BUSINESS
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks slip to near 2-yr low ahead of U.S. CPI data

World stocks slipped to a near 2-year low and Japan's yen was pinned near 1998 levels on Thursday, as investors braced for key U.S. inflation data later likely to shape the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike. MSCI's ACWI world stocks index at lowest since November 2020.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy