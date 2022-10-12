Read full article on original website
U.S. dollar soars to new 24-year high versus yen; sterling rebounds
NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to a fresh 24-year peak versus the yen on Wednesday, holding above levels that prompted intervention by Japanese officials last month, while sterling rose after a sharp fall in the previous session as investors pondered the Bank of England's next steps.
As the 3rd-quarter reporting season begins, markets are bracing for signs of a recession that could send stocks into a deeper bear market
Good morning, this is Jason Ma and I'll be handling the newsletter this week from Los Angeles. Another big week is shaping up as the third-quarter reporting season gets underway. PepsiCo will report Wednesday, Delta Air Lines will report Thursday, and top Wall Street banks JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley are due on Friday.
Mortgage distress 'to reach levels from just before Credit Crunch': BofE warns 'significant' interest rate hikes are coming to curb inflation as it predicts surge in number of families left struggling to afford repayments
The Bank of England today made clear interest rate hikes are still looming as it warned mortgage distress could soar. Chief economist Huw Pill said he still thought a 'significant monetary policy response' will be required when the next rates decision is made early next month, suggesting the mini-Budget has added to inflation pressures.
Banks call for more support on mortgages amid surging rates
Britain’s biggest lenders have pressed the Chancellor over a potential extension of the Government’s mortgage guarantee scheme amid surging interest rates. Senior executives at high-street banks and building societies have discussed how they can better protect mortgage-holders and the most vulnerable customers during a meeting with the Chancellor on Thursday.
FTSE Rallies on Hopes of Fiscal Plan Reversal
(Reuters) - UK's main indexes jumped on Friday, on growing expectations that the UK government will announce a U-turn on elements of its 43-billion-pound package of unfunded tax cuts that sparked turmoil in financial markets over the past few weeks. The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 1.4% by 0716 GMT, while...
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says
A $46 trillion wipe out in stocks and bonds over the past year has led to forced liquidations on Wall Street, according to Bank of America. The bank doesn't expect the bleeding to stop until the Fed launches a coordinated dovish pivot with other central banks. "Markets stop panicking when...
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
The banks that lined up $12.5 billion in financing for Elon Musk's Twitter deal reportedly facing steep losses as appetite for riskier debt sours
Elon Musk's revival of the $44 billion buyout of Twitter comes as demand for risky debt is sinking. That means major banks financing the deal could face big losses, Reuters reported. Rising interest rates and recession fears are making investors worried about taking on debt loads. Elon Musk's turnaround on...
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
U.S. Treasury asks major banks if it should buy back bonds
Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department is asking primary dealers of U.S. Treasuries whether the government should buy back some of its bonds to improve liquidity in the $24 trillion market.
Buying Bonds Could Be a Great Investing Move Right Now
Like most financial assets, bonds are having a bad year. But experts say that also means there's opportunity in fixed income. Bonds are generally considered a less-risky asset than stocks. Still, they haven't been immune to the selloff investors experienced this year that has sent all three major stock market indexes tumbling into bear markets. The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to battle high inflation and most recently hiked rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for the third time in a row. The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index of government and corporate bonds is down more than 20% since the beginning of the year, signaling the global bond market has entered a bear market for the first time in around three decades.
Series I Savings Bonds - Interest Rate Update
Jeremy Keil updates us on what's happening with I bonds. Read his April 2022 article on Retirement Daily. If you’re looking for more interest, U.S. Series I Savings Bonds might be right for you. With the September 2022 I bond inflation rate of 9.62% (U.S. Treasury), this is 4.81%...
Current Refinance Rates on Oct. 12, 2022: Rates Move Higher
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates go up. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also moved higher. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate five times in 2022 to try to slow surging inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
US stocks fall to cap off rocky week as traders weigh bank earnings and stubbornly high inflation
US stocks fell Friday, giving up early gains and failing to build on the sharp rally that occurred in the previous session. Inflation expectations among consumers rose for the first time since March, data showed Friday. Top Wall Street banks posted mixed third-quarter earnings results. US stocks slumped on Friday,...
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 75 basis points for third straight month
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month as it struggles to bring scorching-hot inflation under control, a move that threatens to slow U.S. economic growth and exacerbate financial pain for millions of households and businesses. The three-quarter percentage...
Citigroup beats profit estimates as rate hikes bolster lending business
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) beat estimates for third-quarter profit on Friday as its lending business benefited from a series of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and offset weakness in other divisions such as investment banking and trading.
The Bank of England should extend its emergency bond-buying to manage the volatility that's rocked the country's debt market, UK pensions group says
A UK pensions trade group on Tuesday called on the Bank of England to continue its emergency bond-buying operations to manage volatility in the debt market. The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association urged the BoE to keep bond-buying going until at least October 31. The central bank began its bond-market...
IMF sees Japan's currency intervention as 'signaling' move with short-term impact
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Japan's currency intervention last month to stop a sharp slide in the yen was likely a "signaling action" to smooth volatility, though the impact of such moves tend to be short-lived, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Thursday.
GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks slip to near 2-yr low ahead of U.S. CPI data
World stocks slipped to a near 2-year low and Japan's yen was pinned near 1998 levels on Thursday, as investors braced for key U.S. inflation data later likely to shape the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike. MSCI's ACWI world stocks index at lowest since November 2020.
