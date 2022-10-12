ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peshtigo, WI

Peshtigo students earn college credits

By SPECIAL TO THE EAGLEHERALD
Eagle Herald
Eagle Herald
 3 days ago

PESHTIGO—The Peshtigo School District supports student learning through the Early College Credit Program and Start College Now. While in high school, students can take college classes taught through Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay(UW Green Bay).

“These are great programs available to all Peshtigo High School students for them to earn both college and high school credit,” explains school counselor Erin Fisher-Reed.

While attending high school during their junior and senior years, students can enroll in classes taught by college instructors. Interested students meet with their high school counselor to set goals. Many high school teachers teach dual enrollment classes. These classes are taught by teachers at Peshtigo High School for students to earn high school credits and if they pass the test, they earn college credit. In addition to the dual enrollment credit program, many are not aware of the College Now and Early College Credit Program.

“The process is very simple as the student reaches out to Mrs. Fisher-Reed to get an application for the NWTC Start College Now program. The student then would work with me to determine classes that would be a good fit.” Miranda DeMars of NWTC explains that after obtaining a guardian signature, the application goes to the Peshtigo School Board for approval.

The University of Wisconsin system has a parallel program called Early College Credit Now. “These courses can be taught in person on the Marinette campus or online. Students work one-on-one with their ECCP advisor through the application, advising, registration, or orientation process.”

University of Wisconsin Green Bay’s Tessa Rufledt explains that the university advisor can help students access tutoring as well.

“They can’t be classes we teach here or be taught during the school day.” Fisher-Reed elaborates that this does cost the district extra money, so limitations are in place. Approving payment for classes is up to the Peshtigo School District School Board. Students cannot take more than 18 credits. Enrollment must also be planned out in advance.

“This is a process students must be proactive with. The deadline for spring enrollment was October first. The deadline for fall 2023 enrollment is March 1, 2023. “Courses taken at UW Green Bay transfer well throughout the UW system and to public and private colleges across the country,” affirms Rufledt.

Other Wisconsin technical colleges and most UW system colleges also accept credits from NWTC. Great efforts have been made in recent years to align learning standards between the technical college and four year college system in Wisconsin.

“The opportunities are vast, constantly evolving, and depend upon the needs of each student,” adds DeMars. Some students may take classes towards specific majors, but many take general education classes. She’s also seen students work towards a technical diploma in their field of interest, such as welding.

“These two programs open the doors to greater opportunities for students considering technical careers or for those who are ready to start college early.” Peshtigo High School Teacher Donna Kalafut encourages her students to learn all of the opportunities available and take advantage of them! Principal Chad Sodini reiterates, “The Start College Now and Early College Credit Program are awesome opportunities for our students. They cost our district money, but thE Peshtigo School Board supports doing whatever necessary to help our students.”

