25newsnow.com
Man wanted in connection with Peoria shooting investigation taken into custody in Washington
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Peoria earlier this month was taken into custody in Washington. Billy Delasso, 31, had been identified as a suspect in a shooting in the 400 block of Warner Lane at around 11:49 p.m. on October 3.
25newsnow.com
Pekin mayor’s political plans still a mystery
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A run for re-election -- is still up in the air for the current mayor of Pekin. Mayor Mark Luft has not announced a campaign for reelection yet. Two city councilmembers have announced campaigns -- Becky Cloyd and Dave Nutter. Luft tells us he will...
Central Illinois Proud
Cooking causes fire in Bloomington senior living, displaces 6
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Six people have been displaced after unattended cooking caused a fire in Washington Senior Apartments Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release sent Wednesday. The release states that Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire alarm alert at 510 E. Washington Street just after 4:30...
Central Illinois Proud
Friends and family gather to celebrate 60th birthday of man killed by Peoria police
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens of friends and family of the man killed by Peoria Police gathered at the site he was killed on Tuesday to call for transparency from police and to celebrate his birthday. Vincent Richmond was killed on Oct. 3 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park...
Central Illinois Proud
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
The Friday Sweet Spot - Trefzger’s Bakery: Six Degrees Of Preparation!
We’ve all heard the phrase, “Six Degrees Of Separation,” the theory is that everyone is connected in a six person or less chain. It was also the title of a film starring Chris Rock slapper, Will Smith. Now we have the “Six Degrees Of Preparation”, Starring Trefzger’s...
25newsnow.com
ISU board approves renaming of Redbird Arena after CEFCU donation
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Illinois State University’s board of trustees met Friday morning to finalize the renaming of Redbird Arena. The arena built in 1989 - will soon be known as “CEFCU Arena”. CEFCFU will pay university athletics more than $3 million over ten years for the...
1470 WMBD
More cuts at Journal Star parent company
PEORIA, Ill. – Staff and printed editions of the Peoria Journal Star have been cut significantly over the years — now, the cuts may get worse. According to a company e-mail obtained by the Poynter Institute, parent company Gannett announced this week more cuts, on top of four hundred layoffs and four hundred open position cuts made months ago.
macaronikid.com
FREE Classic Cars and Candy Bars: October 14th 3-5pm at Miller Park
Get your Halloween spirit in gear with the Bloomington Parks & Recreation’s FREE Classic Cars & Candy Bars event held Friday, October 14th from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM at Miller Park located at 1020 S. Morris Avenue in Bloomington, Illinois. “Costumes are encouraged for this fun, Halloween...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Peoria Camera Shop - Grand Opening! The Next Chapter of a Classic Peoria Shop!
At the start of this year, one of Peoria’s oldest and beloved shops looked like it was shutting its doors for good. Peoria Camera Shop, has been a local Peoria business since it opened its doors on Monroe Street in 1937, they then moved to a location on Main Street in 1950 and then moved to the current location in the Metro Centre in 1990. So this is quite an historical business.
Central Illinois Proud
100-ton particle accelerator on way to new OSF Cancer Institute, traffic delays expected
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There will be traffic delays in Peoria for several days in anticipation for high tech equipment for the new OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute in Peoria. Shipped from Germany to Baltimore, a police-escorted 210-foot truck is transporting a 100-ton proton particle accelerator to Peoria by Tuesday.
25newsnow.com
DOJ: Normal woman among those charged with illegally purchasing firearm used to kill Champaign Police officer
URBANA (25 News Now) - Two women - one from Normal and the other from Indianapolis - were charged October 4 with conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct. The indictment and related complaint unsealed Friday alleges that Regina Lewis, 27, of...
1470 WMBD
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
25newsnow.com
80+ farmers harvest fields for Hanna City man battling cancer
Hanna City (25 News Now) - 10 days of work was finished in around eight hours on Monday. This is thanks to more than 80 farmers working together to help one of their own battling cancer. Kevin Sipp of Hanna City has been battling colon cancer for six years, his...
US Gas in Galesburg suffers a second break-in over the course of a month
In just over a month’s time, the US Gas convenience store suffered a second break-in. Galesburg Police responded to a security alarm at the store in the 2100 block of East Main street just after 1:00 in the morning on Monday, October 10th. Officers discovered the front glass door was shattered. Police approached and noticed a brick had been thrown through it, and a side door was left slightly open. No one was inside, and it’s unclear if anything was taken at the time of the police report. A male witness told police he observed a tall, younger suspect wearing a mask and all black depart the side door onto a side street. The store’s owner was in the process of collecting security video at the time of the report. Back on September 13th, police responded to US Gas for a broken glass door. Officers searched the area for suspects, and several hours later were called back to the store and discovered the door was completely shattered. Cash was missing, several display cases were damaged and items were scattered throughout the building. The investigation in both instances is ongoing.
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: Woman with four kids in the car shot in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. –Peoria Police say a woman was shot inside a vehicle with four children sitting nearby this (Thursday) afternoon in what initially appears to be a collateral damage incident. It’s unclear if the victim was actually targeted in this shooting. PPD says officers were called to an...
Central Illinois Proud
Drought conditions continue to worsen across Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The latest Drought Monitor shows Moderate Drought has expanded across Central Illinois, now encompassing much of Tazewell, Woodford, McLean and Livingston Counties. While the area did receive some much needed rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, most of that rain has not been factored into this week’s Drought Monitor update, but it likely wouldn’t have much of an impact in the ongoing drought conditions.
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week, October 12th
Oreo is a very fitting name for this little guy. While his exact age is unknown, he’s estimated to be a young adult.
wcbu.org
First residents set to move into new Providence Pointe development early next year
The first residents of the new Providence Pointe development in Peoria's North Valley could begin moving in by early 2023. That's the word from Armeca Crawford, executive director of the Peoria Housing Authority. "We anticipate having the first phase completed in sometime February, March or spring of 2023," Crawford said....
wcbu.org
What's next for the Peoria Housing Authority's Riverwest and Harrison Homes sites?
The new Providence Pointe development replacing the Taft Homes is getting a lot of attention. But the Peoria Housing Authority also has an eye on its other properties around the city. The Peoria Housing Authority is working to fully acquire the Riverwest development from a limited partner as part of...
