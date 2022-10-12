Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.com
Suspect in custody after alleged bank robbery in Cedar City supermarket
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect was taken into custody after he allegedly robbed a bank in Cedar City. Police said on Friday that they were dispatched to America First Credit Union inside of the Lin’s supermarket at 150 North Main Street. They responded at approximately 9:40...
kjzz.com
Serial lewdness suspect arrested after exposing himself at multiple southern Utah parks
WASHINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police say he exposed himself to several minors in southern Utah. Thomas Dylan Gardner, 37, was booked into jail on two counts of lewdness involving a child on October 11. According to police documents, Gardner exposed himself to two juvenile...
upr.org
St. George woman caught stealing and replacing patients' medications
A woman working at an assisted living facility in St. George was charged with pocketing elderly residents’ medications and replacing them with other medications not prescribed to the person. 23-year-old Taylor Janae Salisbury was working as a certified nursing assistant at the Retreat at Sunbrook and was charged Wednesday...
kslnewsradio.com
Body found in Washington County identified
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Authorities identified the body discovered in Washington County on Oct. 10 as 36-year-old Ivins resident, Lewis Russell. According to a statement released by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, officers were initially called to investigate a possible burglary of a construction company. Employees of the construction company called to report a break-in and a stolen vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police identify man found dead at Ivins construction yard
IVINS, Utah, Oct. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 36-year-old man found dead “under suspicious circumstances” Monday morning following an alleged burglary at an Ivins construction yard. Detectives discovered the body of Lewis Russell, of Ivins, on the ground...
890kdxu.com
BREAKING: Body Found Near Ivins Identified
(St. George, UT) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office says they've identified the body found Anasazi Road as 36-year-old Lewis Russell of Ivins. According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, detectives discovered Russell deceased on the ground next to a red pickup truck that was stolen from the construction business about a half mile down Anasazi Road.
Body found under 'suspicious circumstances' near Utah construction site
Police are investigating a man's death after his body was found by construction workers near St. George Monday morning.
kslnewsradio.com
Iron County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in identifying three people
IRON COUNTY, Utah — In a Facebook post, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three individuals. The three people caught on video are allegedly responsible for the destruction of public property. The sheriff’s office says the destruction occurred on Sept. 27, 2022, early in the morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
890kdxu.com
Fire Sparks at 55+ Community in St. George
(St. George, UT) -- St. George Fire Department reports an electrical fire that burned a garage inside the Vista Ridge Estates 55+ community off Dixie Downs Road Thursday night. The fire began around 8pm and may have been sparked by an electric bike that was charging side the garage. Firefighters from all over the city converged on the blaze. Crews were working through the night to mop up hotspots. People that were close to the fire were being checked for smoke inhalation.
890kdxu.com
One Hospitalized Following Crash In St. George
(St George, UT) - At least one person is hurt following a car crash in St. George Tuesday night. Authorities say it happened at Sunset Boulevard and Dixie Drive at about 9:30 p.m. A witness says they saw the white Ford pick-up run the light and hit a white passenger four-door. The woman who was driving the white four-door was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.
Family avoids disaster after rockfall hits car near Cedar City
A family is counting its blessings after encountering a damaging rockfall near Cedar City over the weekend.
POLICE: Teen, woman busted in Washington Co. with over $2 million in Fentanyl
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two men have been taken into custody after police say they were pulled over in Washington County carrying roughly $2 million dollars worth of suspected Fentanyl pills. Rigoberto Beltran Garibay, 19, of Mexico, along with Karen Yvonne Alverez, 39, of Colorado, are facing drug distribution charges in relation to this […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC 4
The best donuts in Southern Utah
There is no better way to end a trip to St. George than with a donut. Mother and daughter foodie duo Tasha and Madisyn Daniels, better known as The Food Gods, came to visit us for a second time while GTU was in Southern Utah and gave us the scoop on the best donuts in town.
cohaitungchi.com
SNOW CANYON STATE PARK PETROGLYPHS – St George, UT
Documenting this hike was a challenge that I enjoyed. I had to go out three different times before I finally found what I was looking for on this hike. The first trip took me (I would later find out) right past one of the slot canyons with some of the most significant petroglyphs. The second trip I found one of the petroglyph sites and stopped my search just short of finding the other three. The third trip I slipped my little baby girl in her sling and went out determined to find all of the petroglyphs and make a trail worth following! At last I conquered, and I’m proud to present my report.
Lights, camera, action! Film business once again thriving in Utah
Hollywood has a rich history in Utah, and now a new incentive seems to have business picking up again.
ABC 4
Scout out the cutest fall clothing in Southern Utah
Enjoy St. George’s warm fall weather with the help of a cute outfit. Serenity Thurston and Audrey Rhea from Scout and Cloth. The shop started online but has grown to a brick and mortar and can be found in a historical building on Tabernacle. They carry very stylish clothes and are perfect if you’re looking to change up your wardrobe. Thurston and Rhea say you can also find books and other gift items among the racks. Check out the store and mention GTU for 20% off one item.
Comments / 1