--- Dispatcher: 911 dispatch, how can I help you?. Caller: I just shot my mom. Caller: I just shot my mom. This chilling call led to officers racing to the home on Colony Drive, while the dispatcher stayed on the phone for more information. The Evansville Police Department says about ten officers were pulled off the street to address what was a seemingly dire situation.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO