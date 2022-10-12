ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville Retired Teacher's Association celebrates 60th Anniversary

The Evansville Retired Teachers Association are celebrating their 60th Anniversary. The Evansville chapter was recently honored at the Indiana Retired Teachers Association as one of the oldest chapters in the state. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke presented a proclamation, naming October 13th 2022 Evansville Retired Teacher's Association 60th Anniversary Day. In October,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
'Expungement Fair' scheduled to happen in Henderson

There's an "Expungement Fair" scheduled to happen for residents in Henderson, Kentucky. The event will be hosted by Audubon Area Community Services, Inc. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Henderson County Housing Authority Boswell Room at 111 S. Adams St. in Henderson. The Expungement...
HENDERSON, KY
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Evansville Hoses Hockey Team hosting benefit game for deputy battling cancer

Evansville's one-and-only firefighter hockey team is hosting a benefit game to support a Vanderburgh County deputy and his family in his battle against cancer. The Evansville Hoses Hockey Team says it's hosting a benefit hockey game on Saturday, Nov. 12, for Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jason Cutrell. In July...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Registrations open for Easterseals run and walk at Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights

A local nonprofit organization is encouraging community members to sign up for its fundraising run and walk during a popular annual holiday-time event. Officials with Easterseals Rehabilitation Center say registrations are open for the "Bright Lights for Easterseals 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk," which will happen during the annual Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights.
EVANSVILLE, IN
NOCO Makers Market returns this weekend to downtown Evansville

In it's 5th year, the Evansville Economic Improvement District is set to host the annual NOCO Makers Market this Sunday, October 16th. Market organizer Adam Trinkle joined 44News This Morning to discuss the importance of the event, in supporting over 30 vendor booths. The first 200 kids in attendance will...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Dollar General Market to occupy ground level of 'The Forge on Main' in Evansville

Officials in Evansville, Indiana, say a new retailer is coming to North Main Street in Evansville. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says that after months of searching, an agreement was made to bring Dollar General Market, also known as DG Market, to the ground floor of "The Forge on Main," Evansville's newest mixed-use workforce housing development, located at the corner of West Franklin Street and North Main Street.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Fall Market on Main & Chili Cook Off returning to Henderson

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce and its Downtown Committee is set to host their Fall Market on Main & Chili Cook Off Saturday, October 15th. There will be several local vendors selling everything from homemade beard oils and bath bombs, handmade earrings, homemade dog treats, home grown pumpkins, house plants, and woven macrame accessories.
HENDERSON, KY
Crews battle large field fire in Gibson County

Crews were at the scene of a large field fire in Gibson County, Indiana on Thursday. Officials with Haubstadt Fire Territory say they, along with the Fort Branch Fire Department and Scott Township Fire & EMS, were called to the fire around 1 p.m. According to HFT, the fire happened...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
Prank 911 call causes police response in local neighborhood

--- Dispatcher: 911 dispatch, how can I help you?. Caller: I just shot my mom. Caller: I just shot my mom. This chilling call led to officers racing to the home on Colony Drive, while the dispatcher stayed on the phone for more information. The Evansville Police Department says about ten officers were pulled off the street to address what was a seemingly dire situation.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Man killed in Vanderburgh County crash identified

Authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed in a crash in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Tuesday. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 38-year-old Douglas Ryan Flowers of Evansville died in Tuesday afternoon's crash. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said they were at the scene...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
Indiana State Police K9 retires after 8 years of service

The Indiana State Police is celebrating the retirement of one of its K9 members. Sgt. Todd Ringle with the ISP Evansville District said Friday that ISP K9 Boomer was retiring after eight years of service in the community. ISP says that during Boomer's time serving, he and his partner, Master...
INDIANA STATE
Local business struggling to stay afloat feels community’s support

Price hikes slowed down slightly in August, but a new report shows inflation is accelerating again. Gas prices dropped a little during the summer, but recently started climbing again. According to AAA, the national average is up about 20 cents a gallon in the past month. One local business is...
EVANSVILLE, IN

