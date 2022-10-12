Read full article on original website
Henderson police plan to connect with community during 'Backstage Pass' event
The Henderson police department is hosting a free event that will allow people to get up close and personal with the equipment that officers use. It's a behind-the-scenes look at some of the work the officers do daily. Attendees will get a chance to sit in a police cruiser and...
Evansville Retired Teacher's Association celebrates 60th Anniversary
The Evansville Retired Teachers Association are celebrating their 60th Anniversary. The Evansville chapter was recently honored at the Indiana Retired Teachers Association as one of the oldest chapters in the state. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke presented a proclamation, naming October 13th 2022 Evansville Retired Teacher's Association 60th Anniversary Day. In October,...
Vanderburgh Human Society invites community to annual 'Pet Pictures With Santa' event
The Vanderburgh Human Society is inviting community members with pets to join in on a holiday tradition. Officials with the humane society say they're planning to hold their annual "Pet Pictures with Santa" at the start of November. The event will happen at Washington Square Mall from 10 a.m. to...
'Expungement Fair' scheduled to happen in Henderson
There's an "Expungement Fair" scheduled to happen for residents in Henderson, Kentucky. The event will be hosted by Audubon Area Community Services, Inc. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Henderson County Housing Authority Boswell Room at 111 S. Adams St. in Henderson. The Expungement...
Evansville Hoses Hockey Team hosting benefit game for deputy battling cancer
Evansville's one-and-only firefighter hockey team is hosting a benefit game to support a Vanderburgh County deputy and his family in his battle against cancer. The Evansville Hoses Hockey Team says it's hosting a benefit hockey game on Saturday, Nov. 12, for Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jason Cutrell. In July...
Registrations open for Easterseals run and walk at Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights
A local nonprofit organization is encouraging community members to sign up for its fundraising run and walk during a popular annual holiday-time event. Officials with Easterseals Rehabilitation Center say registrations are open for the "Bright Lights for Easterseals 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk," which will happen during the annual Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights.
NOCO Makers Market returns this weekend to downtown Evansville
In it's 5th year, the Evansville Economic Improvement District is set to host the annual NOCO Makers Market this Sunday, October 16th. Market organizer Adam Trinkle joined 44News This Morning to discuss the importance of the event, in supporting over 30 vendor booths. The first 200 kids in attendance will...
Fallen hero set to be honored by his peers in a patriotic ceremony this weekend
A group of veterans will present a very special gift to the family of a fallen hero this weekend. AMVETS Post 84 is gifting a customized flag to Sergeant Brock Babb's family Saturday, October 15. Babb died in Iraq after volunteering to return to duty. As someone who was involved...
Dollar General Market to occupy ground level of 'The Forge on Main' in Evansville
Officials in Evansville, Indiana, say a new retailer is coming to North Main Street in Evansville. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says that after months of searching, an agreement was made to bring Dollar General Market, also known as DG Market, to the ground floor of "The Forge on Main," Evansville's newest mixed-use workforce housing development, located at the corner of West Franklin Street and North Main Street.
Restaurant worker and first responders honored after life-saving heroics
A scary situation leads to the Evansville Fire Department and an area restaurant worker saving a life at a local eatery. A man was eating at Wendy's when he suddenly passed out and stopped breathing. A Wendy's employee rushed over and started performing C-P-R. When emergency crews took over when...
Fall Market on Main & Chili Cook Off returning to Henderson
The Henderson Chamber of Commerce and its Downtown Committee is set to host their Fall Market on Main & Chili Cook Off Saturday, October 15th. There will be several local vendors selling everything from homemade beard oils and bath bombs, handmade earrings, homemade dog treats, home grown pumpkins, house plants, and woven macrame accessories.
Crews battle large field fire in Gibson County
Crews were at the scene of a large field fire in Gibson County, Indiana on Thursday. Officials with Haubstadt Fire Territory say they, along with the Fort Branch Fire Department and Scott Township Fire & EMS, were called to the fire around 1 p.m. According to HFT, the fire happened...
Todd Bridge Road back open in Daviess County after large field fire
UPDATE: Officials say Friday's massive fire was started by a tree service truck that was hauling a burning load. Video shared with us appears to show the incident unfold. Click here to see the full story. Original Story:. Crews were called to the scene of a large field fire in...
Prank 911 call causes police response in local neighborhood
--- Dispatcher: 911 dispatch, how can I help you?. Caller: I just shot my mom. Caller: I just shot my mom. This chilling call led to officers racing to the home on Colony Drive, while the dispatcher stayed on the phone for more information. The Evansville Police Department says about ten officers were pulled off the street to address what was a seemingly dire situation.
Man killed in Vanderburgh County crash identified
Authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed in a crash in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Tuesday. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 38-year-old Douglas Ryan Flowers of Evansville died in Tuesday afternoon's crash. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said they were at the scene...
Indiana State Police K9 retires after 8 years of service
The Indiana State Police is celebrating the retirement of one of its K9 members. Sgt. Todd Ringle with the ISP Evansville District said Friday that ISP K9 Boomer was retiring after eight years of service in the community. ISP says that during Boomer's time serving, he and his partner, Master...
Man accused of crashing into house, striking K9 after fleeing authorities in Evansville
An Evansville man was taken into custody on Wednesday after authorities said he hit a home with his vehicle and attacked a K9 Officer. Man accused of crashing into house, striking K9 after fleeing authorities in Evansville. Authorities say the man bailed from a moving vehicle causing it to hit...
Vanderburgh County Jail continues to battle with inmate overcrowding
On Thursday, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding showed 44News a chart showcasing the total number of Vanderburgh County Jail inmates along with the inmates that have been transferred to jails in neighboring counties. The chart shows that 135 inmates from the Vanderburgh County jail have been transferred as of Oct....
Local business struggling to stay afloat feels community’s support
Price hikes slowed down slightly in August, but a new report shows inflation is accelerating again. Gas prices dropped a little during the summer, but recently started climbing again. According to AAA, the national average is up about 20 cents a gallon in the past month. One local business is...
Video appears to show truck that started massive field fire in Daviess County
Officials estimate the blaze spread for about two miles, destroying at least 80 acres of farm land and putting multiple home homes in danger. Massive field fire in Daviess County started by tree truck hauling burning stumps, fire dept. says. Western Kentucky fire officials estimate the blaze spread for about...
