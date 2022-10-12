ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Lee Curtis' Husband Christopher Guest: Everything To Know About Their Almost 40 Year Marriage

By Sabrina Picou
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20UHa8_0iVO81m700
Image Credit: Ryan Miller/Shutterstock
  • Jamie Lee Curtis is an actress known for her reoccurring role as Laurie Strode in the Halloween movie franchise.
  • She is married to Christopher Guest.
  • Recently, Jamie has been busy promoting the latest Halloween movie, Halloween Ends.

Many know Jamie Lee Curtis, 63, from her iconic role as Laurie Strode in the hit movie franchise Halloween, in which she has starred since 1978. Some of her other famous roles include the mom in the Disney film, Freaky Friday, Christmas with the Kranks, and more. The Hollywood legend has been married to her husband, Christopher Guest, for nearly 40 years! Here is everything to know about him, their marriage, and their family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bdzht_0iVO81m700
Jamie Lee Curtis & husband, Christopher Guest, have been married since 1984. (Ryan Miller/Shutterstock)

Who Is Christopher Guest?

Christopher Haden-Guest, 74, was born on February 5, 1948 to parents Jean Pauline Hindes and Peter Haden-Guest. The actor, writer, director, and musician was born into British nobility, as the 5th Baron Haden-Guest. But he no longer carries the title due to “the House of Lords Act of 1999 which removed the right of most hereditary seats,” according to The US Sun.

He starred in the 1984 film, This Is Spinal Tap, alongside actors Rob Reiner, Michael McKean, and Fran Drescher. Some of the other movies he worked on include Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, For Your Consideration, and more. He also worked with some other Hollywood legends including Eugene Levy, Jennifer Coolidge, Catherine O’Hara, and others.

How Long Have They Been Married?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KNEVG_0iVO81m700
Jamie Lee Curtis & Christopher Guest at an event in previous years. (Matt Sayles/AP/Shutterstock)

Their relationship began when Jamie reportedly saw Christopher in Rolling Stone magazine, according to The US Sun. It was then that she told her pal, Debra Hill that she was “going to marry that man.” Debra had contact with Christopher’s agent and attempted to link up the two, but sadly Chris never called. Later Jamie bumped into Chris a restaurant in West Hollywood, and he called her the next day. Two months later the couple was engaged, and eventually got married in 1984.

In 2018, the beauty told Good Housekeeping the secret to her long marriage. “Don’t leave. There’s a recovery phrase that says, ‘Stay on the bus…the scenery will change.’ You think you’re having a bad week, but stay on the bus, because one of these days you’ll look out the window and it’ll be beautiful. I think it can apply to almost anything where you feel unhappy in that moment. I’m not a wild romantic. I’m a realist. I respect him. And I just don’t leave.”

Do Jamie & Chris Have Kids?

After two years of marriage, Jamie and Christopher decided to expand their family. Born in Dec. 1986, Annie Guest, 36, is the eldest daughter of the celebrity duo. Although Annie is also an actress, she only has one credit on her IMDb page, which is for the movie For Your Consideration.

Their second child, Ruby Guest, 26, was born a decade later in March 1996. And in July 2021 the 63-year-old told AARP that Ruby had come out as transgender. She said that both she and Christopher “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby. And she and her fiancé will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate.” Ruby does not work in Hollywood, but rather is a computer gaming editor. Although is not a grandma yet, Jamie is positive that one day she will be. “Not yet, but I do hope to,” she told the outlet at the time.

Comments / 4

ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women's issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

