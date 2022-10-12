Read full article on original website
Hawaii and West Coast Weekend Surf Outlook
Light winds up and down the coast, Cleanest in mornings. Solid NNW swell rolls through Hawaii’s northern exposures. The North Pacific is starting to show signs of life. After a long summer slumber, the basin is making a return to action. Moderate storm activity off Kamchatka sets up more solid NNW swell for Hawaii late weekend and into early next week. Over on the West Coast, much slower with only a modest blend of swells showing for NorCal and SoCal. What days look best? Check out the weekend outlook below:
Early Season Fun Continues for Hawaii's Northern Shores
More sizable swell long range, but conditions may worsen. We’re still not quite in the realm of a true, season-opening swell, but the long pre-game party continues for Hawaii’s northern exposures. An extended run of north swell and glassy conditions powered a variety of different surfers and surf crafts for much of the last week. Remarkably, the storm that was responsible for that run of surf still has a bit left in the gas tank, too, with more N swell in the coming days. But the more interesting development is a swell with a little more west in it due to arrive late this weekend into the first part of the upcoming week.
American Wave Machines Stomps the Landing in Brazil
One day, Brazilians will rule the sport of surfing. Oh wait, they already do. Let’s try this again… One day, Brazil will have a World Tour stop. Oh yeah, it already does… But wait! This World Tour stop won’t be a beachbreak in Rio or Saquarema or even idyllic Fernando de Noronha. It will be at a manmade wave, far away from the Atlantic Ocean in Boa Vista Village: The craziest wave pool on Earth.
Watch: October Glory (and Carnage!) at Wedge
Mostly, surfing is a participatory sport. Unlike ball and stick sports in arenas and on fields, most surfers would rather ride waves than watch other people ride waves. (Sorry, pro surfing.) There are, however, certain waves in the world that are near-impossible to ride — and nearly impossible to look away from when people are surfing ’em. The Wedge, in Newport Beach, has long been one such wave. It is a spectacle, a freak of reflection and refraction, smack in the middle North Orange County — of one of the most innocuous and populated surf zones on earth. Hit play above to watch some highlights (and lowlights and backwash) of late season south swells and the locals and visitors who tackle ’em.
'Facing Monsters': Still on the Big Screen
Surfline’s very own Jake Tellkamp spent the last week or so touring around California with Kerby Brown (star) and Rick Rifici (cinematographer) of the new surf film, ‘Facing Monsters,’ based on Kerby’s life chasing psychotic slabs around Western Australia. By all accounts, it is one of the best, most cinematic films about surfing ever made, and one worth seeing on the big screen. And though Kerby and Rifici have gone back home, the film is still touring at theaters around the country. Bring a friend, and be prepared to hoot.
Did You Hear About that Rivermouth in Lisbon?
You might think that, given his wild Von Froth series, Nic Von Rupp has surfed every good wave on Earth by now. Not so. He hadn’t even surfed every good wave in his home country of Portugal before he ventured out to a mythic righthand rivermouth pointbreak in Lisbon with local charger Ivo Santos and European bodyboarding champion Hugo Pinheiro. “Mar da Calha is a rarely surfed mysto spot breaking at the mouth of the mighty Tagus River,” NVR says. “It’s only when perfectly groomed sandbars combine with clean swell lines that Mar da Calha comes alive and does its magic.”
