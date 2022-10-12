Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Sulivan County eyeing development district
The Sullivan County Commission is considering establishing an economic redevelopment zone along Interstate 81 in a bid to try and spur more growth at Exit 69. The zone, if created, would allow the county to give tax incremental financing incentives to potential developers and work as an economic development tool to court new businesses.
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County Schools’ first solar roof project now operating
WISE — Wise Primary School now has a new meaning to its name. The Solar Workgroup of Southwest Virginia hosted a ribbon cutting on Tuesday for a solar panel array covering several hundred square feet of the school’s roof.
WSET
Virginia High School to have single-use restroom
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Construction for a single-use restroom has begun at Virginia High School. Bristol, Virginia Public Schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan says the new open restroom will make sure students are using the space appropriately. It'll be easier to supervise, it'll be easier to ensure that we don't...
WDBJ7.com
Governor Youngkin and Congressman Griffith announce new economic development projects in Southwest Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) and Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-9) announced Friday that eight new projects will be recommended for Virginia’s abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER), according to the governor’s team. The recommended projects include sites in Buchanan, Dickenson, Scott, and Wise...
Johnson City Press
Additional funds approved for athletic fields at Boones Creek school
Washington County officials are proceeding with a new plan to finally complete construction of athletic fields at the Boones Creek K-8 School. On Thursday, the county’s Budget Committee agreed to reallocate $2,263,745 in American Recovery Plan Act funds that had previously been slated to go to expansion of broadband services for the $5.2 million project.
Johnson City Press
Homeschoolers treated to fire safety month at Kingsport fire department
A group of homeschoolers sit watching a demonstration Wednesday at Station No. 1 for the Kingsport Fire Department. The fire department held a tour for the children, along with presentations about fire safety as part of Fire Safety Month. The fire department has kits available to hand out to any children. Also, during the demonstrations, Kingsport Fire Department Chief Scotty Boyd thrilled the children by sliding down a fireman’s pole.
Johnson City Press
Youngkin helps open new section of Mendota Trail
MENDOTA — Before a big crowd on a picturesque autumn day, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin highlighted a star-studded speaker lineup for the opening of five new trestles on the Mendota Trail that goes through the Wolf Run Gorge. “I’ve had the distinct privilege of being all over Southwest Virginia...
Sheriff, DA say fight against fentanyl an uphill battle, gangs play major role
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Perhaps the most alarming thing when an assistant prosecutor with the Second Judicial District told his boss three people in Kingsport had died of drug overdoses in one night was this: District Attorney Barry Staubus wasn’t even that alarmed. The longtime prosecutor’s lack of surprise is down to one thing: fentanyl, […]
Johnson City Press
Miyares visits with police, deputies in Norton
NORTON - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares made his first Listening Tour round in Southwest Virginia Thursday before an audience of about 70 area sheriffs, deputies, police chiefs and officers Thursday. Miyares – accompanied by Virginia Republican House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore and deputy House Leader Israel O’ Quinn, former...
Johnson City Press
Domestic Violence Awareness month hits home in Norton, Wise County in 2022
WISE – Three fatal domestic violence cases this year are driving home the point of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Norton and Wise County. Sandi Stapleton, director of the Wise County and Norton Victim Witness Program and Angel Mefford of Family Crisis Support Services said the deaths of four city and county residents between April and August this year have shocked their fellow workers and the community.
993thex.com
Governor Youngkin Announces Energy Investment In Southwest Virginia
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is visiting Norton, Virginia Friday to announce an investment in Small, Modular, Reactor Sites. The news comes in the wake of Youngkin’s 2022 Energy Plan. The Governor wants to put small, nuclear reactors throughout the Commonwealth on abandoned mine lands and it appears Norton will be named one of those sites. Governor Youngkin makes his visit Friday at 930 to make the announcement.
Boones Creek athletic complex on verge of construction after several-year delay
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — With $2.1 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds coming available, a long-delayed athletic complex at Boones Creek Elementary School appears to be on the verge of becoming reality. “The new commission is motivated, I think, to provide a sports complex for this Boones Creek community and put it […]
Johnson City Press
Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen candidates discuss infrastructure, tourism and more
Early voting will kick off in Unicoi County on Wednesday and two seats on the Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen are up for grabs. There are currently seven candidates running for a position on the Unicoi BMA. The Johnson City Press sent a questionnaire to those candidates.
Johnson City Press
Dr. Lisa Piercey named to ETSU Board of Trustees
Dr. Lisa Piercey, a pediatrician and one of three Quillen College of Medicine Outstanding Alumni for 2022 who served as the 14th commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health, has been appointed by Gov. Bill Lee to the East Tennessee State University Board of Trustees. “Dr. Piercey led the state...
Johnson City Press
77 TN Promise Mentors needed in Washington County by October 21
With less than two weeks remaining until the October 21 tnAchieves mentor application deadline, Washington County still needs 77 mentors to meet local student demand. More than 3,300 volunteer mentors are still needed statewide. “Seven thousand fewer students have entered the college pipeline in Tennessee since 2021,” said Tyler Ford,...
Father and son shot in Dickenson County during fight, sheriff says
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a father and son were shot during a fight between the two Thursday night in Dickenson County. According to Sheriff Jeremy Fleming, deputies responded to a home in the 4000 block of Carter Stanley Highway around 8:50 p.m. Fleming said a father and his adult son got into […]
Johnson City Press
Walk of Honor addition will provide space to honor newest Carter County veterans
ELIZABETHTON — As the number of veterans who have served in the armed forces of the nation continues to grow through the years, Carter County’s Veterans Walk of Honor has continued to grow longer. The walls surrounding the walk now have a total of 5,850 granite bricks, each carrying the name and branch of service of one veteran with Carter County connections. As anyone who takes a close look at the walls will realize, all of the spaces for the bricks are full.
Rising costs, backed up vet appointments causing overcrowded animal shelters in Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — Animal shelters in the Tri-Cities are packed with more animals than they can handle. Most are operating with double their normal limit of animals in their facility. Shelter leaders told News Channel 11 that there are a few factors contributing to the overcrowding. “Honestly, it’s been coming for years,” said Elizabethton/Carter County Animal […]
wjhl.com
The animal shelters are full in the region, look at these cuties in our Tails and Paws
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can call the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information. You can also pay the shelter a visit on North Roan Street in Johnson City, TN.
Fire melts through Clintwood camper, crews report
CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed by a Wednesday afternoon fire in Southwest Virginia, according to firefighters. A social media post by the Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department stated that crews responded around 1:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Dickenson Highway. After they arrived, firefighters found the camper already burning. Crews were able […]
