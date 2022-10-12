Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
Dogue is the New San Francisco Restaurant That Caters to CaninesAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Related
Golden State Warriors Waive 2 Players
On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors announced that they have waived both Lester Quinones and Quinndary Weatherspoon.
Kevin Durant Says His Altercation With Draymond Green Was Different From Draymond Punching Jordan Poole In The Face: "Somebody Got Punched In The Face... It's No Comparison To That."
Kevin Durant explains why his altercation with Draymond Green is different to Green punching Jordan Poole in the face.
NBA・
Warriors reveal Draymond Green's punishment for punching Jordan Poole
Warriors forward Draymond Green will rejoin the team Thursday, coach Steve Kerr said in a post-game press conference Tuesday night following a preseason win against the Portland Trailblazers. Green had taken a leave of absence from the team following an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole last Wednesday. He was fined but not suspended. The Warriors are not disclosing the amount of the penalty. Kerr called the incident “the biggest crisis...
Draymond Green appears to threaten Warriors front office over contract situation
Draymond Green is still answering questions about the Warriors’ chemistry. His latest comments seem to be pointing fingers at the front office. Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at a Warriors practice has dominated the NBA conversation as preseason comes to an end. Draymond is back with the team and most of the comments coming from the team are about moving past the punch and getting back to business.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakers News: Draymond Green's Status For Warriors Season Opener Vs. Lakers Revealed
The Warriors power forward's time away from the team wound up less than a week.
CJ McCollum Says The Golden State Warriors Are The Best Team On The Western Conference: "They Are The Only Proven Team.”
Talking on The CJ McCollum Show. the Pelicans guard felt the Warriors were still the more dominant unit.
Steve Kerr Says The 'Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight' Is The Biggest Crisis The Warriors Have Ever Had Since He Became The Coach
Steve Kerr described the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation as the greatest crisis of his Warriors tenure.
Draymond Green Has Blunt Comment About Future With Warriors
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has played his entire NBA career in the Bay Area. But with his contract expiring soon and no extension on the horizon, will he finish it with the Warriors?. Speaking to the media this week, Green reflected on previously stating that he doesn't believe...
RELATED PEOPLE
ABC30 Fresno
Kevin Durant says Draymond Green punch won't derail Warriors
MILWAUKEE -- Kevin Durant knows some of the parallels are there. From a distance, the Brooklyn Nets' star forward has watched -- like everybody else -- the leaked video footage of Draymond Green punching Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole during practice. The defending champion Warriors' locker room has been hurt by the incident -- and the fact that it became public.
Report: Draymond’s future with Warriors beyond this season in ‘serious doubt’
Draymond Green’s future with the Warriors beyond this season is reportedly in “doubt.” The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year took a self-imposed leave of absence last week after punching teammate Jordan Poole at practice.
ABC30 Fresno
Draymond Green rejoins Warriors, ready to move forward
SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green returned to practice on Thursday following a week away from the team after the fallout from punching Jordan Poole last Wednesday. The Warriors opted not to suspend Green for the incident, and instead fined him. He will play in the Warriors'...
ABC30 Fresno
Sacramento Kings introduce a bell at their practice facility
The Sacramento Kingshaven't won an NBA championship since 1951, when they were known as the Rochester Royals, but Harrison Barnes kind of earned a ring last week. The Kings introduced a new bell at their practice facility to reward players for contributions that might not appear on the stat sheet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC30 Fresno
Lakers to use Russell Westbrook with 2nd unit as a test
The Los Angeles Lakers will bringRussell Westbrook off the bench for their final preseason game, a move that might be a precursor to a longer look at the nine-time All-Star guard quarterbacking the second team. "He totally understood," coach Darvin Ham told reporters when asked about Westbrook before Friday night's...
ABC30 Fresno
Russell Westbrook exits Lakers' preseason finale with hamstring injury
Lakers guard Russell Westbrookwill be reevaluated Saturday after exiting Los Angeles' 133-86 loss to the hostSacramento Kings on Friday night with a left hamstring injury. Westbrook exited the court in the first quarter, but it was unclear how he suffered the injury. Coach Darvin Ham said after the game that...
ABC30 Fresno
Zion Williamson hasn't even reached his final form, plus more NBA quotes of the week
Zion Williamson is ready to shock the world, Paul George is willing to cede the spotlight, and more from our NBA quotes of the week. "I'm gonna show the world things that I've had in my arsenal that I didn't show before." New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, on returning...
NBA・
Rival player calls out Warriors over Draymond Green punishment
One rival NBA player seems to think that the Golden State Warriors gave Draymond Green a cupcake punishment. The Warriors revealed this week that Green has officially been fined over his sucker punch of teammate Jordan Poole but will not be suspended. Green is also expected to be in the lineup for Golden State’s season opener on Oct. 18.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ty Jerome, Anthony Lamb secure Warriors' two-way roster spots
The Warriors announced Friday night that guard Ty Jerome and forward Anthony Lamb have secured the two-way spots recently vacated by Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lester Quinones.
Draymond Green downplays Jordan Poole punch, Warriors contract situation in return: 'I'm a professional'
Draymond Green has rejoined the Golden State Warriors, and it would be understandable if the mood were a bit tense after his punch of teammate Jordan Poole. He's just trying to move past it. The veteran spoke to reporters Thursday for the first time since stepping away from the team,...
Comments / 0