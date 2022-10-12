ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors reveal Draymond Green's punishment for punching Jordan Poole

Warriors forward Draymond Green will rejoin the team Thursday, coach Steve Kerr said in a post-game press conference Tuesday night following a preseason win against the Portland Trailblazers. Green had taken a leave of absence from the team following an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole last Wednesday. He was fined but not suspended. The Warriors are not disclosing the amount of the penalty. Kerr called the incident “the biggest crisis...
FanSided

Draymond Green appears to threaten Warriors front office over contract situation

Draymond Green is still answering questions about the Warriors’ chemistry. His latest comments seem to be pointing fingers at the front office. Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at a Warriors practice has dominated the NBA conversation as preseason comes to an end. Draymond is back with the team and most of the comments coming from the team are about moving past the punch and getting back to business.
ABC30 Fresno

Kevin Durant says Draymond Green punch won't derail Warriors

MILWAUKEE -- Kevin Durant knows some of the parallels are there. From a distance, the Brooklyn Nets' star forward has watched -- like everybody else -- the leaked video footage of Draymond Green punching Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole during practice. The defending champion Warriors' locker room has been hurt by the incident -- and the fact that it became public.
ABC30 Fresno

Draymond Green rejoins Warriors, ready to move forward

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green returned to practice on Thursday following a week away from the team after the fallout from punching Jordan Poole last Wednesday. The Warriors opted not to suspend Green for the incident, and instead fined him. He will play in the Warriors'...
ABC30 Fresno

Sacramento Kings introduce a bell at their practice facility

The Sacramento Kingshaven't won an NBA championship since 1951, when they were known as the Rochester Royals, but Harrison Barnes kind of earned a ring last week. The Kings introduced a new bell at their practice facility to reward players for contributions that might not appear on the stat sheet.
ABC30 Fresno

Lakers to use Russell Westbrook with 2nd unit as a test

The Los Angeles Lakers will bringRussell Westbrook off the bench for their final preseason game, a move that might be a precursor to a longer look at the nine-time All-Star guard quarterbacking the second team. "He totally understood," coach Darvin Ham told reporters when asked about Westbrook before Friday night's...
ABC30 Fresno

Russell Westbrook exits Lakers' preseason finale with hamstring injury

Lakers guard Russell Westbrookwill be reevaluated Saturday after exiting Los Angeles' 133-86 loss to the hostSacramento Kings on Friday night with a left hamstring injury. Westbrook exited the court in the first quarter, but it was unclear how he suffered the injury. Coach Darvin Ham said after the game that...
