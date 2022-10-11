Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks Returns Saturday, October 15 featuring Multi-Genre Artist Jelly Roll

Read full article on original website
vegas24seven.com
The iconic Sand Dollar Lounge announces Make-A-Wish charity night at Nightmare on Spring Mountain
Disney costume night, specialty cocktails, delicious pizza and live music all in benefit of Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at 8 p.m. The iconic Sand Dollar Lounge has announced a special Make-A-Wish Charity Night with costumes, live music, specialty cocktails, delicious pizza and more. Set for Sunday, Oct....
Eater
Inside Springs Cafe, the New Brunch and Happy Hour Restaurant Overlooking Springs Preserve
This weekend, the restaurant space overlooking the lush Springs Preserve in Las Vegas reopens as the Springs Cafe. The cafe is a partnership between two local eateries, the nearly ten-year-old Bronze Cafe and northwest Las Vegas Aspire Coffee House. The bright and window-filled Springs Cafe will serve coffee, breakfast, and lunch inside and on the wrap-around balcony.
vegas24seven.com
The Punk Rock Museum to Open in Las Vegas January 2023
L: The Punk Rock Museum, under construction near the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown; R: Johnny Thunders’ jacket, part of. Curator Bryan Ray Turcotte’s collection (photo credit: Lisa Johnson). NEVER MIND THE GUGGENHEIM! THE PUNK ROCK MUSEUM. TO OPEN IN LAS VEGAS JANUARY 2023. World’s Most Comprehensive Punk...
963kklz.com
9 Desserts In Las Vegas You Must Try Today
Today is National Dessert Day and we are ready to celebrate! We have so many options in Las Vegas for world class food and any cuisine imaginable. Why should dessert be any different?. In the last decade, Vegas has really stepped up her game in the kitchen. We’re known for...
Fox5 KVVU
Iconic 51-year-old store in the Arts District will shutter due to pandemic woes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Martin’s Mart in the Las Vegas Arts District will soon shut its doors after 51 years, as the latest casualty of pandemic and post-pandemic woes affecting numerous businesses across the Las Vegas Valley. According to staff, from higher rent and overhead, worker shortages, and...
fb101.com
Las Vegas Food & Wine Hosts 14th Annual Festival At Tivoli Village Featuring El Cristiano Ultra Premium Tequila
The 14th annual highly anticipated Las Vegas Food & Wine Festival featured top chefs and restaurants, luxury liquor and wine brands, among other partners such as United Airlines, Ethel M. Chocolates and Fiji Water with partner Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. (https://vegasfoodandwine.com/) The festival is known for featuring the world’s top spirits & wines paired with top level cuisine samplings from entities like Eataly, Palms and San Antonio Winery. Food & Wine showcases some of the World’s best culinary talents and highest class beverages such as El Cristiano Ultra Premium Tequila.
lasvegasmagazine.com
What's cooking? Plenty of new restaurants are coming to Las Vegas
It doesn’t seem like too long ago that production shows, concerts, gaming and sporting events were the main driving forces when it came to tourists booking plane tickets to Las Vegas. But now you can add another element to that equation: Restaurants. Our dining scene has exploded so much—and with so much quality—that it’s impossible to ignore. I know from personal experience that tourists are now coming here just to eat at a specific establishment. Food is life, true, but for a growing number of Las Vegas visitors, life is food.
vegas24seven.com
Tivoli Village Invites Guests to Ales & Tails Pet Adoption Event, Sunday, Oct. 16
L to R: Promotional Graphic for Ales & Tails; Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive entrance. (Photos Courtesy of Tivoli Village) Tivoli Village and Las Vegas’ Jason Mahoney of ALT 107.5 will host Ales & Tails at The Piazza. This pet adoption event will include dogs onsite from the Samadhi Legacy Foundation and Heaven Can Wait Animal Society available for adoption. In addition, attendees can learn more about veterinarian care, dog training and animal welfare and safety from Durango Animal Hospital, imPETus Animal Training, Pawsunbroken Rescue & Sanctuary and Clark County Animal Protection Services.
963kklz.com
King Tut’s Tomb Exhibit Opens In Las Vegas
A new exhibit honoring King Tut’s Tomb has opened in Las Vegas. And where else would this immersive exhibit of an Egyptian ruler live? Why, the Luxor, of course. The new exhibit is opening to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the tomb’s discovery. Tutankahamun’s tomb was found by famed archaeologist Howard Carter on November 4, 1922.
vegas24seven.com
Atomic Museum Invites Community to Halloween Trunk Or Treat, Friday, Oct. 28
Exhibit at the Atomic Museum. (Photos Courtesy of Atomic Museum) ATOMIC MUSEUM INVITES COMMUNITY TO HALLOWEEN TRUNK OR TREAT,. The Atomic Museum invites the local community to its first-ever Halloween Trunk or Treat event on Friday, Oct. 28. At this FREE event, the Atomic Museum will host cars outfitted with Halloween décor as they pass out candy to guests dressed in costume. Additionally, the event will include science-themed activities for kids, a DJ, face painting, sweet and salty treats and more.
963kklz.com
New Arcade Opens On The Las Vegas Strip
There’s a hot new arcade that just opened on the Las Vegas strip, as part of the Bally’s remodel. Earlier this year it was announced that Bally’s Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas was rebranding. Caesar’s Entertainment announced that it would be changed to Horseshoe Las Vegas. According to Caesar’s, the Horseshoe brand is known for “gaming, poker and making it right for the gambler.” They claim the brand was started “by gamblers, for gamblers” and that the brand is known for its no-limit betting. (Travel Agent Central).
vegas24seven.com
shareDOWNTOWN Fremont East to begin booking hard hat tours for prospective tenants on Oct. 17
ShareDOWNTOWN Fremont East to begin booking hard hat tours for prospective tenants on Oct. 17. Demand for premium apartment community in downtown Las Vegas is high. The construction of the second shareDOWNTOWN residential apartment community in the Fremont East neighborhood of downtown Las Vegas is ahead of schedule and will begin offering hard hat tours for prospective tenants on Monday, Oct. 17.
Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino announces $100 million convention center remodel
The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.
vegas24seven.com
Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas Presents Exclusive When We Were Young Sideshows, Oct. 21-22 & 28
BROOKLYN BOWL LAS VEGAS PRESENTS EXCLUSIVE WHEN WE WERE YOUNG SIDESHOWS, OCT. 21-22 & 28. Featuring appearances by Anthony Raneri of Bayside, Shane Told of Silverstein, Buddy Nielsen of Senses Fail, Derek Sanders of Mayday Parade and more. Brooklyn Bowl is partnering up with When We Were Young to present...
Las Vegas Strip Raises the Bar With a Big New Attraction
While Las Vegas sits in the middle of a desert, it's easy enough to stave off thirst. On the Las Vegas Strip you can't walk more than 20 yards in any direction without coming across a bar. The city has, for example, ubiquitous kiosks offering frozen drinks served in everything...
knpr
Las Vegas Book Festival returns to downtown this month
Carl Bernstein, Kiley Reid and Elin Hilderbrand are set to headline the Las Vegas Book Festival, returning to downtown’s Historic Fifth Street School later this month. The free event, now in its 21st year, will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. This year’s headliners...
Fox5 KVVU
Atomic Museum hosting free Halloween ‘trunk or treat’ Halloween event
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those looking for a way to celebrate Halloween can do so at a free event organized by the Atomic Museum. According to a news release, the Atomic Museum will host its first-ever Halloween ‘Trunk or Treat’ event on Friday, Oct. 28. The museum...
963kklz.com
Foodies: New Local Spot For Dry-Aged Beef, Chicken, Pork And Fish
Foodies! There’s a new spot opening in Henderson this weekend that will feature dry-aged beef, chicken, pork, fish, and even vegan options as well. According to an article posted by Janna Karel on Vegas.Eater.com, chef and owner Matthew Meyer will be opening 138° at the same location as his previous restaurant, Served Global Dining. Opening night is this Saturday, October 15th, serving dinner from 5pm-10pm. Brunch service will begin the following Saturday, October 22nd, with lunch service soon after that.
Pizza Marketplace
Buddy Valastro brings Bake Express hot food kiosks to Las Vegas
LBX Food Robotics, a provider of hot food vending machines, and Buddy Valastro, celebrity chef and owner of the Buddy Valastro Restaurants, have partnered to customize Bake Xpress hot food kiosks to serve foods from The Boss Cafe in Las Vegas, according to a press release. The first two machines...
Five Under $5K: The Best Cheap Cars We Found for Sale (Las Vegas Edition)
CraigslistRoll the dice on these five cheap, used Craigslist finds.
