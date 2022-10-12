2 Porterville women with baby held at gunpoint

PORTERVILLE, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Two women and a baby were found by Tulare County Sheriff Deputies after victims say they were held at gunpoint for hours.

Deputies say around 6 p.m Monday evening they responded to a disturbance call at 14400 Block of Avenue 284 in Porterville.

The two victims say they came home to find a man in their house. The victims say the intruder then zip-tied their hands together and held them at gunpoint for several hours.

Before leaving the intruder took off with cash and two cell phones.

The two women say they were able to free themselves after the man left.

According to officials, the victims did not suffer any physical injuries.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

