Kanye West: ‘The Shop’ Scraps Episode With Rapper After He Uses “More Hate Speech & Extremely Dangerous Stereotypes”

By Armando Tinoco
Deadline
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images / Getty Images

Kanye West continues to be at the center of controversy following a series of antisemitic statements on social media that has gotten him locked out of the digital platforms. The rapper taped an appearance on The Shop: Uninterrupted but his episode is now getting pulled according to host Maverick Carter.

“Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West. Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes,” the SpringHill Company CEO said in a statement to Andscape.

Carter hosts The Shop with LeBron James, who was not at the taping of the episode featuring West, according to the site.

“We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks. While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate,” Carter added.

Furthermore, Carter said he took “full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation” and apologized to the guests and crew of the show.

“Hate speech should never have an audience,” he concluded.

Comments / 22

William Jack
2d ago

A person that stands up to the name callers is a person that has hate speech.Those that push their agenda and try to gag others with dissimilar views are labeled hate speech mongers and disenfranchised.If one really believes on tolerance, one realizes there is no right or wrong and everyone is entitled to their own perspective.Whether the media wants to recognize it or not both pro and against sides practice shaming hate speech. If people stand up to a theme pushed by others they are targeted and name called, that too is hate speech and intolerance.

Reply(2)
3
