Kanye West says people convince Kim Kardashian to show off her body in public even though she's a 'Christian' raising 'four Black children'
Kanye West spoke about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." He was on the show to comment on the backlash he faced for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt. He said that the people around his ex-wife are influencing her to "put her ass out"...
Kanye West Reportedly in Negotiations With Black-Owned Brands After Severing Ties With Gap
Late last week, an attorney for Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, told The Associated Press that a letter was sent to Gap on Thursday (Sept. 15) to terminate the contract between the clothing chain and West’s company, Yeezy. Less than 48 hours since the announcement, rumors began...
Friends Of Kanye West Fear He's In Midst of Psychiatric Episode After Recent Racist & Anti-Semitic Actions: Source
Friends of Kanye West have expressed extreme concern for the rapper's mental state after his recent verbally violent attacks over the last couple of weeks. The 45-year-old appears to be in the midst of a mental break and has barely been sleeping since his infamous "White Lives Matter" T-shirt debut at Paris Fashion Week, according to sources from his inner circle.
Willie D thinks he knows the reason behind death of Kanye West’s mother
Ye West has grabbed the attention of many people in the past few weeks, and some have a lot to say about his antics. Willie D, is one of the people who recently commented but his words weren’t as directed toward West as they were toward his deceased mother.
Kim Kardashian Says She's 'Exhausted' by Kanye West's Claims About Being 'Allowed' to See Kids
Kim Kardashian was hesitant about "going back and forth on the Internet" with Kanye West over his claims that he was being kept from seeing his children Kim Kardashian is tired of the false narratives about her life. On a new episode of season 2 of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder, 41, opens up about feeling run down after dealing with different crises at once. Just as she faced backlash for advising women to "get your f---ing ass up and work" in a Variety profile published in March, the mom of four also dealt...
North West channeling Kanye's energy as she goes sightseeing with mom Kim
North is the true mini-me daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and it shows with her attitude and style. Her attendance at Fashion Week led to fans of the reality star hailing her daughter is the next “fashion icon”. This year’s fashion season has been very important...
Kim Kardashian Beefing Up Security At Her Kids' Private School After Kanye West's Outbursts Go Viral
Kim Kardashian is doing everything to protect her kids after her ex-husband Kanye West went on an antisemitic and racist rant via social media. During the rapper's outburst, he leaked the name of the school to everyone, putting his children at risk. West's four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and...
Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”
Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
Lizzo’s Epic Response to Kanye West Insinuating That Her Fame is ‘Genocide on the Black Race’
Truth Hurts star Lizzo may have been referencing Kanye West when she made snide remarks about Americans who can’t seem to keep her name out of their mouth. At a concert in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena Friday, the Houston entertainer said despite what people say, she is minding her own “fat Black beautiful business.”
Kanye West Thanks Drake For Support Amid 'White Lives Matter' Backlash: 'It Warmed My Heart'
Kanye West has thanked Drake for seemingly lending his support amid the backlash to his “White Lives Matter” shirt. As he continued to post his way through the controversy on Thursday (October 6), the G.O.O.D. Music mogul shared a screenshot of Drizzy liking one of his recent Instagram posts, saying it “warmed his heart.”
Kim Kardashian ‘Wants To Distance Herself’ From Kanye West After Antisemitic Tweet (Exclusive)
Following her ex-husband’s series of antisemitic remarks on social media, Kim Kardashian is trying not to associate with Kanye West. Sources close to Kim and her family have revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the reality star, 41, thinks the rapper, 45, was “completely out of line” and is worried about how his recent remarks will affect her kids.
Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example
Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
Diddy on Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Design: ‘I Don’t Rock With It’
Diddy has spoken out against the “white lives matter” t-shirt design featured in the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s YZY SZN 9 presentation. While Diddy said he will “always support” Ye as “a freethinker,” he made clear in an Instagram-shared video overnight that he’s “not with it” when it comes to the widely criticized design featuring a hate slogan.
Lizzo claps back at Kanye West while wondering whom to marry to shift to Toronto
The artist currently known as Ye and formerly known as Kanye West, fresh off his ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt controversy, is back in the news after pop singer Lizzo seemingly responded to his recent comments about her weight. Recently, Ye appeared on Fox News, and in one of...
Lizzo Channeled Will Smith With Her Response to Kanye West's Weight Jabs
Lizzo is clapping back at Kanye West, aka Ye's message about her body image. The 34-year-old singer and flutist had a lot to say during her performance in Toronto, Canada on Oct.7. Ye called for attacks on Lizzo's weight, saying it's a "genocide of the Black race." The songstress snapped back on stage, saying: 'I feel like everybody in America got my motherf–king name in [their] motherf–king mouth for no motherf–-king reason." Lizzo continued during a pause in her set, adding, "I'm minding my fat, black, beautiful business." The crowd clapped and cheered as she spoke up for herself, though she didn't name Ye. Lizzo, borm Melissa Jefferson, then joked to the crowd, asking, "Can I stay here [in Canada? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?"
Kanye West Apologizes To DJ Khaled & Mentions Fat Joe
Kanye West apologized to DJ Khaled with a sincere post on Instagram, Thursday. Kanye West shared an apology to DJ Khaled on Instagram, Thursday, expressing his regret that he hasn’t been more present in their friendship. He also referenced Fat Joe in the post. “I’M SORRY KHALED FOR NOT...
‘The Shop’ Will Not Air Kanye West Episode Due To Anti-Semitic Remarks
The latest episode of The Shop featuring Kanye West will not air. Andscape reports that the LeBron James and Maverick Carter-produced show has chosen to cancel the forthcoming episode due to Ye’s anti-Semitic comments, which also resulted in his Twitter account becoming restricted. “Yesterday we taped an episode of...
Believe The Hype: How Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Shirt Is Problematic To The Culture!
Every Friday, we tap in with law student and viral content creator Legally Hype who give us her legal insight on trending issues in hip-hop, politics, and more. This week Kanye West and his latest antics have him in hot water. Last week in Paris at a pop up fashion show during Paris Fashion Week […]
Kanye West’s Twitter Account Locked After Anti-Semitic Tweet
Kanye West has been locked out of his Twitter account after posting an anti-Semitic message. On Saturday (Oct. 8), the artist, now legally known as Ye, 45, uploaded a now-deleted tweet declaring he would be going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” a reference to security readiness used by the U.S. armed forces.More from VIBE.comLizzo Responds To Kanye West's Comments About Her WeightRay J Reacts To Diddy's Remarks Seemingly About Kanye WestKanye West Lashes Out At Diddy Over Criticism Of 'White Lives Matter' Shirt In the tweet, West also declares that he can’t actually be antisemitic because “Black people are actually...
