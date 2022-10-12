ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Friends Of Kanye West Fear He's In Midst of Psychiatric Episode After Recent Racist & Anti-Semitic Actions: Source

Friends of Kanye West have expressed extreme concern for the rapper's mental state after his recent verbally violent attacks over the last couple of weeks. The 45-year-old appears to be in the midst of a mental break and has barely been sleeping since his infamous "White Lives Matter" T-shirt debut at Paris Fashion Week, according to sources from his inner circle.
Kim Kardashian Says She's 'Exhausted' by Kanye West's Claims About Being 'Allowed' to See Kids

Kim Kardashian was hesitant about "going back and forth on the Internet" with Kanye West over his claims that he was being kept from seeing his children Kim Kardashian is tired of the false narratives about her life. On a new episode of season 2 of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder, 41, opens up about feeling run down after dealing with different crises at once. Just as she faced backlash for advising women to "get your f---ing ass up and work" in a Variety profile published in March, the mom of four also dealt...
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”

Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian ‘Wants To Distance Herself’ From Kanye West After Antisemitic Tweet (Exclusive)

Following her ex-husband’s series of antisemitic remarks on social media, Kim Kardashian is trying not to associate with Kanye West. Sources close to Kim and her family have revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the reality star, 41, thinks the rapper, 45, was “completely out of line” and is worried about how his recent remarks will affect her kids.
XXL Mag

Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example

Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
Complex

Diddy on Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Design: ‘I Don’t Rock With It’

Diddy has spoken out against the “white lives matter” t-shirt design featured in the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s YZY SZN 9 presentation. While Diddy said he will “always support” Ye as “a freethinker,” he made clear in an Instagram-shared video overnight that he’s “not with it” when it comes to the widely criticized design featuring a hate slogan.
Popculture

Lizzo Channeled Will Smith With Her Response to Kanye West's Weight Jabs

Lizzo is clapping back at Kanye West, aka Ye's message about her body image. The 34-year-old singer and flutist had a lot to say during her performance in Toronto, Canada on Oct.7. Ye called for attacks on Lizzo's weight, saying it's a "genocide of the Black race." The songstress snapped back on stage, saying: 'I feel like everybody in America got my motherf–king name in [their] motherf–king mouth for no motherf–-king reason." Lizzo continued during a pause in her set, adding, "I'm minding my fat, black, beautiful business." The crowd clapped and cheered as she spoke up for herself, though she didn't name Ye. Lizzo, borm Melissa Jefferson, then joked to the crowd, asking, "Can I stay here [in Canada? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?"
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Apologizes To DJ Khaled & Mentions Fat Joe

Kanye West apologized to DJ Khaled with a sincere post on Instagram, Thursday. Kanye West shared an apology to DJ Khaled on Instagram, Thursday, expressing his regret that he hasn’t been more present in their friendship. He also referenced Fat Joe in the post. “I’M SORRY KHALED FOR NOT...
Vibe

Kanye West’s Twitter Account Locked After Anti-Semitic Tweet

Kanye West has been locked out of his Twitter account after posting an anti-Semitic message. On Saturday (Oct. 8), the artist, now legally known as Ye, 45, uploaded a now-deleted tweet declaring he would be going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” a reference to security readiness used by the U.S. armed forces.More from VIBE.comLizzo Responds To Kanye West's Comments About Her WeightRay J Reacts To Diddy's Remarks Seemingly About Kanye WestKanye West Lashes Out At Diddy Over Criticism Of 'White Lives Matter' Shirt In the tweet, West also declares that he can’t actually be antisemitic because “Black people are actually...
