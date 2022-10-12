Lizzo is clapping back at Kanye West, aka Ye's message about her body image. The 34-year-old singer and flutist had a lot to say during her performance in Toronto, Canada on Oct.7. Ye called for attacks on Lizzo's weight, saying it's a "genocide of the Black race." The songstress snapped back on stage, saying: 'I feel like everybody in America got my motherf–king name in [their] motherf–king mouth for no motherf–-king reason." Lizzo continued during a pause in her set, adding, "I'm minding my fat, black, beautiful business." The crowd clapped and cheered as she spoke up for herself, though she didn't name Ye. Lizzo, borm Melissa Jefferson, then joked to the crowd, asking, "Can I stay here [in Canada? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?"

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 5 DAYS AGO