Weichert, Realtors’ Hoboken Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Achievement in September

This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Off-Duty Morris County Law Enforcement Officer Commended for Life-Saving InterventionMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
3 Women From Green Goblin Gang Charged With Second Degree RobberyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Jersey Joint cannabis store gets Hoboken Planning Board approval
For the first time since Hoboken began processing retail cannabis dispensary applicants, a Planning Board meeting for such businesses did not stretch late into the night after the board approved Jersey Joint for a store on the north end of the city. The board gave the green light for the...
This 2-family N.J. home with unobstructed views of NYC is on the market for $3.2M
There’s a home down a cobblestone road that’s perched into the side of a cliff, giving it protected views of the Hudson River and the New York City skyline. This Cliffside Park retreat could be yours for $3.2 million. It’s a seven bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom brick contemporary that’s...
Beverly Caraballo with Weichert, Realtors’ Bayonne Office Recognized for Regional Sales Award in September
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that sales associate Beverly Caraballo with the Bayonne office was recognized for exceptional sales achievement at the regional level in September. Caraballo shared top honors for having the most sales in the Weichert sales region, which is comprised of offices throughout...
njbmagazine.com
Ørsted Cuts Ribbon for New Newark Office
Ørsted today cut the ribbon on its North American Digital Operations headquarters, which supports the company’s offshore and onshore businesses. Located within the recently renovated Ironside Newark building, the global wind energy leader’s new space is occupied by several new IT positions and serves as a base for local project development staff. This past March, the company announced it had secured an 8,200-square-foot lease at the site.
Meet the Bayonne blogger, influencer, and small business owner with a passion for fashion
Pamela Valdez is a lifelong Bayonne resident, born and raised in the city, and a fashion entrepreneur. For as long as she has lived in Bayonne, she has wanted to break into the fashion industry. “This is something I’ve always wanted to do since a young age and since high...
Jersey City jobs program, a once thriving community resource rocked by scandal, officially closing Friday
At its core, the Jersey City Employment and Training Program set out to do one thing — help people get jobs — and for many years, it quietly did just that. Perhaps that’s why as it prepared to close for good Friday, people who got entangled in the chaos and upheaval within the program several years ago are lamenting it as a sad day for Jersey City. It was a program that they believed had been good for the community, and that’s what they wanted to remember it as.
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Union and Warren counties for Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
therealdeal.com
Two NJ cities have metro area’s fastest rising rents
New York City has claimed much of the spotlight as rents reach records across the country, but some of the largest recent growth spurts lie just to the west. Jersey City and West New York, a town on the north end of Hudson County, notched the highest increases in one-bedroom rents last month, according to data from rental listing service Zumper.
baristanet.com
Hundreds of Montclair Residents Raised Concerns at Councilor Yacobellis Town Hall (VIDEO)
MONTCLAIR, NJ – “At a very high level, there is a problem in Montclair.” — Councilor at large Peter Yacobellis. Yacobellis said the above quote in response to questions from Montclair residents regarding their dissatisfaction with Montclair’s government. Residents, who packed Montclair Art Museum’s Leir...
therealdeal.com
Albanese Org closes on land for big Jersey City development
The Albanese Organization wrapped up a $70 million site purchase for a major, mixed-use project in Jersey City as rents surge in the area. The Long Island–based developer expects to break ground next year on 670 apartments and nearly 17,000 square feet of retail at 286 Coles Street, JerseyDigs reported. Albanese’s 1.8-acre downtown site was split off from Hoboken Brownstone Company’s 305 Coles Street development, which has been in the works for at least two years.
hudsontv.com
Union City Adds New Street With Parking And Dog Runs. Welcome Peter Street!!!
Photo Credit: Google Maps Union City Mayor Brian Stack posted on Facebook this afternoon a short video describing a brand new street in the municipality. Stack said he’s “happy to announce the near completion of a new street in Union City ! Peter Street between Hudson and Palisade Avenue.”
paramuspost.com
COUNTY CELEBRATES COMPLETION OF WILD DUCK POND RESTORATION PROJECT
Ecological restoration revitalizes ecosystem at beloved entrance of Saddle River County Park. (RIDGEWOOD, NJ) – On Thursday, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, the Board of Commissioners, and the Bergen County Parks Department gathered in Ridgewood to celebrate the completion of the ecological restoration project at the Saddle River County Park Wild Duck Pond.
$70M Land Deal Finalized For Jersey City Redevelopment Project
A Jersey City redevelopment project is one step closer to breaking ground since the $70 million land sale was finalized last month. Represented by GRID Real Estate, The Albanese Organization is planning on bringing 670 residential units to the 1.83-acre parcel at 286 Cole St., which had previously been included in Hoboken Brownstone Company’s redevelopment project.
travelnoire.com
NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan
Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
untappedcities.com
Explore the Historic Jersey City and Harsimus Cemetery
Exhibiting the transition between colonial graveyards and large garden-style cemeteries like Green-Wood Cemetery, the Jersey City and Harsimus Cemetery has been a permanent resting ground since 1831 — seven years before Green-Wood. Today, the cemetery has about 90,000 internments. It is the oldest private cemetery in the country. On...
Turnpike expansion plan is smart, NJ-first policy | Opinion
The entitled NIMBY crowds of the Downtown believe that expanding the New Jersey Turnpike Extension is wrong because we are not adding additional tunnels to New York City. In fact, they have even gone as far as to create a viral meme trying to explain their position. Sadly, these folks believe the world revolves around them and NYC. The Turnpike expansion, however, is the opposite of that. It is the ultimate New Jersey-first policy and needs to be viewed as such.
Wagyu beef burger joint opens N.J. location
A burger restaurant boasting a wagyu-centered menu recently opened a New Jersey location. Kings of Kobe opened at Jersey City’s Newport Centre Mall on Oct. 5. It is located on the mall’s first level across from The Cheesecake Factory and operates Wednesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Most Expensive & Most Affordable Places To Live In NYC Metro Area
While two New Jersey cities ranked among the most expensive places for renters in the NYC Metro area, two more are among the most affordable, according to a Zumper report. The website looked at rent prices at 15 cities in the NYC metro area from September, and compiled a list of the most and least expensive places to rent a one-bedroom apartment in the area.
Original Kids First slate distances from current Hoboken slate
As members of the original Kids First movement, we are writing to express our wholehearted support of the Leadership that Listens slate of candidates for Hoboken Board of Education: Leslie Norwood, Antonio Graña, and Alex De La Torre. We’d also like to take this opportunity to put to rest any confusion that we are associated with or support the slate currently running under the Kids First name.
