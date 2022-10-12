Read full article on original website
Calendar for Friday, Oct. 14
Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo opens at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Load-in for a steak cook-off starts at noon, and the event ends with awards at 9:15 p.m. On Saturday, a welding competition goes from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., a barbecue competition is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and an agrobotics competition is 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday’s events include a car show and tractor pull starting at 11 a.m. Rodeos, concerts and the carnival are Oct. 21-23. $20 for tractor pull; $15 general admission for ages 10 and older. brazosvalleyfair.com.
Calendar for Thursday, Oct. 13
The Steak, Stein & Wine Festival is Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. in downtown Cameron. The festival includes a car show, live music, kids games and cornhole tournament. Steak dinners will be served at 5 and 6:30 p.m. Dinner tickets are $45 and can be purchased at cameron-tx.com or by calling 254-697-4979. For more information, visit steaksteinwinefestival.com.
The résumé to be a great Bryan mayor
Please accept this letter in support for my friend and colleague Bobby Gutierrez in his campaign to become our next mayor in the city of Bryan. Bobby and I have worked side by side on various civic and charitable causes over the years and I have seen his servant’s heart and willingness to go to great lengths to help others in action many times.
Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo kicks off Friday
The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo begins its two-weekend event this Friday through Sunday and returns Oct. 21-23 for the main fair weekend featuring concerts and rodeo events. Friday features a steak cook-off with awards set for 9:15 p.m. There will be three competitions Saturday, including a weld-off, BBQ cook-off and an agrobotics competition. The weld-off will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., the BBQ cook-off runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the agrobotics competition will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Would devote time to be effective
I am strongly endorsing Bob Yancy for College Station City Council, Place 5. I am a lifelong resident of this community, raised in Bryan and for the past 40 years, I’ve lived in College Station. Bob and I have been close friends for the past 20 years and I...
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
College Station City Council continue discussions with nonprofit Unlimited Potential
College Station City Council members directed staff to continue working with the nonprofit, Unlimited Potential during Tuesday night’s meeting, which helps 18- to 25-year-olds, who aged out of foster care, by potentially helping it fund a facility to house its youth and provide community resources. “An 18-year-old female client...
College Station mayor seeks to bring YMCA to town
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney has started an initiative that has been in the works for the last 12 years to bring a YMCA to Bryan-College Station. “When we look at the population growth that we have, we have families with or without young children and we have seniors who are moving back to Bryan-College Station, we needed something that could provide the kind of opportunities for social interaction, physical health and emotional support,” Mooney said Wednesday. “And over time it became clear — to me at least — that the YMCA might be the source of that.”
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 13
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (11) updates to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
Would improve relationships
I have known Bob Yancy just under 15 years. I have known some of his former employees and folks in the community who have worked alongside Bob through thick and thin. His heart and character are consistent with that of a servant first and leader second. Bob Yancy has a unique gift of drawing in naturally diverse groups to accomplish the task at hand time and again.
Fortunate to have her on school board
As a former teacher and a resident of College Station, I am writing to support Kimberly McAdams for College Station school board. The residents of College Station are fortunate to have had Kimberly McAdams serve on the school board for six years and should support her reelection in November. She not only has devoted the necessary time to be an effective member of this board, but she also has served as the regional representative to the state Legislative Advisory Council.
College Station freshman Purple 35, Leander Glenn 18
College Station’s Pablo Arguero ran for three touchdowns and returned a kickoff for another score to lead the Cougar freshman Purple to a 35-18 victory over Leander Glenn on Thursday. Jackson Gallagher also scored on a 1-yard run for College Station, while Gustavo Lopez kicked 5 of 5 extra...
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Former CS mayors name their choices
The majority of the members of the College Station Association of Mayors support John Nichols for mayor and Bob Yancy, William Wright and Mark Smith for city council. John Nichols has the background and experience to make an excellent mayor. No one would regret voting for John to be their next mayor.
Five candidates vying for Bryan ISD School Board
Five candidates are vying for three seats in next month’s Bryan ISD school board election. Single Member District 3 and Single Member District 5 each have two candidates: SMD 3 incumbent Fran Duane will face Leo Gonzalez II, while SMD 5 incumbent David Stasny will face Alton “Tiger” Burton III. Bryan board member and secretary Felicia Benford is running unopposed for her SMD 1 seat.
Playing Through w/Brian Kortan Ep. 3
Texas A&M men's golf head coach Brian Kortan visits with Blessings Collegiate champ Daniel Rodrigues about his weekend and the team victory in Arkansas on the latest episode of "Playing Through". (October 14, 2022)
Banana-style youth baseball tournament to be held this weekend in College Station
Youth tournament baseball teams will be going bananas this weekend at Brian Bachmann Park in College Station. A total of 49 teams will gather for the Brazos Valley Banana Bash on Saturday and Sunday to play “Banana Ball,” an unconventional twist on the classic game of baseball. The...
Arturo Barrios Preview: Wendel McRaven
Texas A&M assistant track and field coach Wendel McRaven previews this weekend's Arturo Barrios Invitational at the Watts Cross Country Course. (October 14, 2022)
Brazos Christian 28, Tomball Rosehill Christian 20
Ryan Burtin scored on a 3-yard run to put Brazos Christian ahead for good as the Eagles held on to beat Tomball Rosehill Christian 28-20 on Friday in TAPPS Division I District 3 action. Burtin also returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, caught four passes for 78 yards...
Aggie men's tennis team to compete in ITA regional starting Friday in Waco
The Texas A&M men’s tennis team will compete in the ITA Texas Regional beginning Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco. The event will open with doubles at 9 a.m. followed by singles. A&M’s participants will include No. 25 Noah Schachter and Trey Hilderbrand seeded fourth in doubles...
