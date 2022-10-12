College Station Mayor Karl Mooney has started an initiative that has been in the works for the last 12 years to bring a YMCA to Bryan-College Station. “When we look at the population growth that we have, we have families with or without young children and we have seniors who are moving back to Bryan-College Station, we needed something that could provide the kind of opportunities for social interaction, physical health and emotional support,” Mooney said Wednesday. “And over time it became clear — to me at least — that the YMCA might be the source of that.”

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO