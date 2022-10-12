Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Marcus Washington finding role with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Blackshirts will not return for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Thomas Fidone out for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Sallie Gilmer: Teen girl charged with murdering her father with help from her boyfriendLavinia ThompsonLincoln, NE
Related
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’ll be feeling a lot like fall this weekend with a several fitting events happening around the Lincoln area. Here are a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. Jazz Orchestra and Jazz Singers. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Glenn...
1011now.com
Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars
SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.
1011now.com
Digital kiosk installed in Downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Downtown Lincoln has some new technology up and running. On the corners of 14th and P Streets, it’s installed a digital kiosk. Right now it’s the only one of its kind, but it’s hoping to set up five more in the next few years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nebraskanewsservice.net
Locally owned and operated Nebraska theaters adapt to lack of films and rising costs
Nebraska movie theaters are in competition not only with larger corporate theaters but also with the accessibility of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. It’s forced theaters in smaller communities to adapt in unexpected ways in order to remain competitive. According to a 2019 Morning Consult survey, 59 percent...
1011now.com
Family farmer prepares to pass the farm down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Family farms straddle the line between business and family, and separating the dinner table from the work desk isn’t always easy. But according to Allan Vyhnalek, a Nebraska Extension educator, it’s for the best when it comes to passing assets down. “Farmers and ranchers...
WOWT
Semi truck hits bridge in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi driver collided with a low bridge in Omaha. It happened just before 8 a.m., south of 20th and Woolworth. The semi hit a railroad bridge, which is clearly marked twelve-feet-four-inches in height. The top of the trailer was damaged and northbound traffic was blocked.
klkntv.com
Kawasaki subway car built in Lincoln named Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Move over, Dorothy Lynch. Kawasaki Motors’ R211 rail car is the state’s coolest product, according to the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce. The subway car, which is built in Lincoln, was given the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska award at the chamber’s manufacturing summit in La Vista on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Subway car takes the win in 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' contest
The R211 subway car, which can be found running on tracks in New York City, emerged on top of a field that started out at about 50 products and was whittled down to 16 for a bracket-style contest.
Zipline, skate ribbon and more planned for Omaha riverfront
3 News now Anchor Zach Williamson gives us an inside look at the work being done at the riverfront, along with updates to what people can expect once the project is complete.
The history, and haunting, of Council Bluffs' Black Angel
Growing up in Council Bluffs 3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson has always been curious about the Black Angel. He set out to learn more about its history and potential hauntings.
Daily Nebraskan
OPINION: You should join the fight to reduce food insecurity
With the holiday season approaching, I have been searching for opportunities to give back to the community. Volunteering is always something I desire to do, but sometimes it proves difficult to find an accessible way to give back through your time, abilities or donations. In order to find some viable options, I decided to explore the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s volunteer opportunities website.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmers asked to help fight wildfires amid dangerous conditions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska farmers are being called on to help battle wildfires, with one agency saying it cannot handle these out-of-control blazes without their assistance. Osceola Fire and Rescue sent the plea on social media after at least a dozen departments from across the state spent hours...
WOWT
Auction house prepping for sale of Omaha Alamo Drafthouse items
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Days after Omaha’s Alamo Drafthouse in Midtown announced it had closed, a local auctioneer posted photos of some of the movie theater’s items that will be up for sale. The theater had its final days of screenings over the weekend, posting about the decision...
klkntv.com
Nebraska drivers urged to move over for fellow motorists in new push to save lives
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- October 15 officially marks “Slow Down, Move Over” day across the state of Nebraska. Governor Pete Ricketts signed the proclamation earlier this month to promote the protection of drivers pulled over on the roadside. AAA Auto Club Group worked with state officials to renew the...
Daily Nebraskan
Students reflect on Fall 2021 FIJI protests, ongoing challenges facing UNL
It’s been a little over a year since heated protests engulfed the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s campus, but their effects are still rippling through the community. After an alleged sexual assault in the first week of the Fall 2021 semester by a member of UNL’s Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, commonly known as FIJI, waves of protesters gathered outside of the Nebraska Union and the FIJI house for multiple nights, breaking headlines around the country.
KETV.com
Rain misses key areas, drought concerns grow in northeast Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — A lot of the Omaha metro picked up some much-needed rain Tuesday night, but the areas of eastern Nebraska that need it the most remained dry. Most of the area, even stretching into Colfax and Dodge counties, is in extreme or exceptional drought. That could get...
klin.com
NDOT Aims to Reopen South Beltway Segments Oct. 18
The Nebraska Department of Transportation hopes to reopen 120th Street north of Saltillo Road on Tuesday, October 18. If the weather cooperates, the road will open to through traffic on Nebraska Highway 2 (N-2) with a single-lane configuration in both directions. Eastbound traffic on N-2 will carry on using the...
WOWT
‘He just left her’: Omaha teen hit by a pickup truck crossing an intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Wednesday, A 16-year-old was on her bike when she was hit by a pickup truck near Pratt street and 60th street. “I had so much adrenaline, I was in shock,” Iõné-Skye Harlan, victim involved said. Iõné says she was riding her bike...
Comments / 0