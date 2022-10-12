ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’ll be feeling a lot like fall this weekend with a several fitting events happening around the Lincoln area. Here are a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. Jazz Orchestra and Jazz Singers. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Glenn...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars

SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Digital kiosk installed in Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Downtown Lincoln has some new technology up and running. On the corners of 14th and P Streets, it’s installed a digital kiosk. Right now it’s the only one of its kind, but it’s hoping to set up five more in the next few years.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Family farmer prepares to pass the farm down

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Family farms straddle the line between business and family, and separating the dinner table from the work desk isn’t always easy. But according to Allan Vyhnalek, a Nebraska Extension educator, it’s for the best when it comes to passing assets down. “Farmers and ranchers...
STERLING, NE
WOWT

Semi truck hits bridge in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi driver collided with a low bridge in Omaha. It happened just before 8 a.m., south of 20th and Woolworth. The semi hit a railroad bridge, which is clearly marked twelve-feet-four-inches in height. The top of the trailer was damaged and northbound traffic was blocked.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Kawasaki subway car built in Lincoln named Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Move over, Dorothy Lynch. Kawasaki Motors’ R211 rail car is the state’s coolest product, according to the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce. The subway car, which is built in Lincoln, was given the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska award at the chamber’s manufacturing summit in La Vista on Tuesday.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

OPINION: You should join the fight to reduce food insecurity

With the holiday season approaching, I have been searching for opportunities to give back to the community. Volunteering is always something I desire to do, but sometimes it proves difficult to find an accessible way to give back through your time, abilities or donations. In order to find some viable options, I decided to explore the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s volunteer opportunities website.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Auction house prepping for sale of Omaha Alamo Drafthouse items

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Days after Omaha’s Alamo Drafthouse in Midtown announced it had closed, a local auctioneer posted photos of some of the movie theater’s items that will be up for sale. The theater had its final days of screenings over the weekend, posting about the decision...
OMAHA, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Students reflect on Fall 2021 FIJI protests, ongoing challenges facing UNL

It’s been a little over a year since heated protests engulfed the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s campus, but their effects are still rippling through the community. After an alleged sexual assault in the first week of the Fall 2021 semester by a member of UNL’s Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, commonly known as FIJI, waves of protesters gathered outside of the Nebraska Union and the FIJI house for multiple nights, breaking headlines around the country.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

NDOT Aims to Reopen South Beltway Segments Oct. 18

The Nebraska Department of Transportation hopes to reopen 120th Street north of Saltillo Road on Tuesday, October 18. If the weather cooperates, the road will open to through traffic on Nebraska Highway 2 (N-2) with a single-lane configuration in both directions. Eastbound traffic on N-2 will carry on using the...
LINCOLN, NE

