ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
KTVB

Josh Peck and Wife Paige O'Brien Welcome Baby No. 2

Josh Peck is officially a dad of two! The 35-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday to announce that his wife, Paige O'Brien, has given birth to their second child. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, are already parents to a 3-year-old son, Max. Peck shared the happy...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
John Legend
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Niall Horan
KTVB

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Address Feud Rumors, 'Real Housewives' Parody (Exclusive)

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have heard about the so-called feud rumors between them, and they're responding with hysterical laughter because it's all so damn silly. While on the red carpet at BravoCon, on their way to moderate a Q&A sesh with Andy Cohen at the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, the venerable Today co-hosts spoke to ET's Brice Sander and addressed the rumors saying, in short, it's a laughing matter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTVB

'The Voice' Contestant Nolan Neal's Cause of Death Revealed

Nolan Neal's cause of death has been revealed. The America's Got Talent and Voice alum died in July of "acute combined drug toxicity," after he ingested morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl, a spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner's told Page Six on Thursday. The outlet additionally reported that...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Nbc#Og#The Voice After Season
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KTVB

Olivia Wilde Addresses 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama by Quoting Florence Pugh

Rumors of a rift between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh have been flooding headlines for months. While the two have both tried their best to dispel the rumors, the questions about what really happened behind the scenes of Don't Worry Darling keep coming. Now, Wilde -- who both directed and acted in the film which stars Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine -- is addressing the situation with a quote from Pugh herself.
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Thomas Rhett Celebrates 10-Year Wedding Anniversary With 'Best Friend' Lauren Akins

Country music superstar Thomas Rhett is celebrating his 10-year wedding anniversary with what appears to be an unreleased track dedicated to his "best friend," Lauren Akins. The "Die a Happy Man" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a video montage of him and his wife celebrating life's biggest milestones -- from their wedding day, New Year's Day, date nights and traveling the world. Thomas Rhett captioned it, "10 years with my best friend @laur_akins I legit don't know sometimes if you are a real person or an Angel. I could not a dreamed up a better life if I tried. 10 years and 4 kids later I love you more every single day. I love you so much! Happy anniversary babe ❤️."
RELATIONSHIPS
KTVB

Ginuwine Passes Out During Stunt at Criss Angel Magic Show

Ginuwine attempted to conquer his fear at a Criss Angel magic show and while things quickly went awry, a rep for the R&B singer tells ET "everything is OK." The "In Those Jeans" singer volunteered for the stunt for the 54-year-old magician's Magic With the Stars show in Las Vegas earlier this week. According to the Daily Mail, who first broke the story, the stunt involved Ginuwine submerging underwater as he attempted to hold his breath. The singer was trying to overcome his fear of being underwater. He can't hold his breath for longer than 15 seconds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTVB

2022 American Music Awards Nominations: The Complete List

The 2022 American Music Awards nominations have arrived!. The hottest acts in music will reunite for the annual celebration at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in November. This year, reigning Favorite Male Latin Artist Bad Bunny leads the pack with a whopping eight nominations! If he were to sweep, he'd tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for most awards won in a single year!
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy