Read full article on original website
Related
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Sweetest Moments: See Their Relationship Timeline
Us Weekly shares Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's sweetest relationship moments since their romance began in 2015 — check it out here
KTVB
Carly Pearce Shares How She's Supporting Kelsea Ballerini During Her Divorce to Morgan Evans (Exclusive)
It’s all girl power and motivation when it comes to Carly Pearce’s friendship with Kelsea Ballerini. The songstress, who sings alongside Kelsea and Kelly Clarkson on "You’re Drunk, Go Home," says that she has been there to support her friend through her recent divorce. "Kelsea was there...
KTVB
Chris Colfer Has Shady Response to Seeing 'Glee' Co-Star Lea Michele in 'Funny Girl'
Chris Colfer has zero plans to see his Glee co-star, Lea Michele, star in her Broadway show, Funny Girl. And if anyone plans on inviting him need not bother. His days are packed. The 32-year-old actor, known for his portrayal of Kurt Hummel on the Fox hit show, threw a...
KTVB
Josh Peck and Wife Paige O'Brien Welcome Baby No. 2
Josh Peck is officially a dad of two! The 35-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday to announce that his wife, Paige O'Brien, has given birth to their second child. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, are already parents to a 3-year-old son, Max. Peck shared the happy...
RELATED PEOPLE
KTVB
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Address Feud Rumors, 'Real Housewives' Parody (Exclusive)
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have heard about the so-called feud rumors between them, and they're responding with hysterical laughter because it's all so damn silly. While on the red carpet at BravoCon, on their way to moderate a Q&A sesh with Andy Cohen at the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, the venerable Today co-hosts spoke to ET's Brice Sander and addressed the rumors saying, in short, it's a laughing matter.
KTVB
Lenny Kravitz Jokes About Joining 'Magic Mike' With Daughter Zoe's Boyfriend, Channing Tatum (Exclusive)
Lenny Kravitz is, apparently, not afraid of sharing the occasional thirst trip -- especially when it could lead to a big project!. The 58-year-old rocker flashes his abs in the trailer for Shotgun Weddingand on Instagram, where his shirtless photos have garnered a hilarious response from his daughter, Zoe Kravitz, and even her boyfriend, Channing Tatum.
KTVB
'The Voice' Contestant Nolan Neal's Cause of Death Revealed
Nolan Neal's cause of death has been revealed. The America's Got Talent and Voice alum died in July of "acute combined drug toxicity," after he ingested morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl, a spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner's told Page Six on Thursday. The outlet additionally reported that...
KTVB
Rob Lowe Looks Back on The Moment He Thought His Career Was Over (Exclusive)
Rob Lowe has come a long way. The 58-year-old actor rocketed to fame in 1983's The Outsiders and has since enjoyed an enviable career by any standards, but Lowe admits that even he worried that his career might be over at one point in the '90s. "One day I woke...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVB
'American Idol' Judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry Pay Tribute to Willie Spence After His Death
The American Idol judges are paying tribute to Willie Spence. The season 19 runner-up recently died at the age of 23. According to local media outlet Douglas Now, which is located in Spence's hometown of Douglas, Georgia, the singer died from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. "Your light will...
KTVB
Chrissy Teigen Shares New Baby Bumps Pics, Talks Losing 'Strong' Stomach During Pregnancy
Chrissy Tiegen’s growing baby bump is giving her a little drama! On Wednesday, the Cravings author shared an update on the status of her and John Legend’s baby – and how much things have changed since she got pregnant. “I have lived the life of a spoiled...
KTVB
Megan Thee Stallion Teases 'Saturday Night Live' Hosting Debut in Wonderfully Awkward Promos -- Watch!
Megan Thee Stallion is set to pull double duty on Saturday Night Life this weekend as a first-time host and musical guest. And this has apparently made some of the cast a little jealous. The "Sweetest Pie" artist was joined by castmember Heidi Gardner for a series of fun promos...
KTVB
Ant Anstead Fires Back at Critics After Posting Pic of Son Online Amid Christina Hall Drama
Ant Anstead is not standing down after being accused of having double standards when it comes to posting photos of his and Christina Hall's 3-year-old son, Hudson, on Instagram. The Celebrity Joyride: IOU star took to social media platform on Thursday and posted a series of selfies featuring him, Hudson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVB
The Couple Who Got Engaged During Adele's 'One Night Only' Concert Special Is Officially Married
Almost one year ago, Adele helped Quentin Brunson pop the question in a spectacular proposal surprise for his then-girlfriend, Ashleigh Mann. On Monday, the couple officially said their "I dos" to the same song Adele so sweetly sang to them to celebrate their engagement!. The Los Angeles couple tied the...
KTVB
Kevin Hart Mourns the Death of his Father, Henry Robert Witherspoon, in Touching Tribute
Kevin Hart's father, Henry Witherspoon, has died. The celebrated comic actor shared the news in an emotional tribute post to Instagram on Thursday. "RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad," Hart captioned a slideshow of photos showing himself with his dad and his family from different happy moments over the years.
KTVB
Nicki Minaj Addresses 'Super Freaky Girl' Being Moved Out of GRAMMYs Rap Category
Nicki Minaj has some questions. After it was announced that her song "Super Freaky Girl" will compete in the pop category at the GRAMMYs, after it was moved out of the rap category, Minaj wants to know why. The rapper took to Twitter on Thursday to explain that she feels...
KTVB
Olivia Wilde Addresses 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama by Quoting Florence Pugh
Rumors of a rift between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh have been flooding headlines for months. While the two have both tried their best to dispel the rumors, the questions about what really happened behind the scenes of Don't Worry Darling keep coming. Now, Wilde -- who both directed and acted in the film which stars Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine -- is addressing the situation with a quote from Pugh herself.
KTVB
Thomas Rhett Celebrates 10-Year Wedding Anniversary With 'Best Friend' Lauren Akins
Country music superstar Thomas Rhett is celebrating his 10-year wedding anniversary with what appears to be an unreleased track dedicated to his "best friend," Lauren Akins. The "Die a Happy Man" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a video montage of him and his wife celebrating life's biggest milestones -- from their wedding day, New Year's Day, date nights and traveling the world. Thomas Rhett captioned it, "10 years with my best friend @laur_akins I legit don't know sometimes if you are a real person or an Angel. I could not a dreamed up a better life if I tried. 10 years and 4 kids later I love you more every single day. I love you so much! Happy anniversary babe ❤️."
KTVB
MTV's 'Cribs' Returns With a Love Lounge, Snakes and Plenty of Stars: Watch the First Teaser!
Get ready to see where all the magic happens! MTV's Cribs is coming back with all-new episodes. The celebrity home tour show returns this month, and features a brand-new round of A-list stars who are letting the cameras inside their homes. Ray J kicks off the video by delivering the...
KTVB
Ginuwine Passes Out During Stunt at Criss Angel Magic Show
Ginuwine attempted to conquer his fear at a Criss Angel magic show and while things quickly went awry, a rep for the R&B singer tells ET "everything is OK." The "In Those Jeans" singer volunteered for the stunt for the 54-year-old magician's Magic With the Stars show in Las Vegas earlier this week. According to the Daily Mail, who first broke the story, the stunt involved Ginuwine submerging underwater as he attempted to hold his breath. The singer was trying to overcome his fear of being underwater. He can't hold his breath for longer than 15 seconds.
KTVB
2022 American Music Awards Nominations: The Complete List
The 2022 American Music Awards nominations have arrived!. The hottest acts in music will reunite for the annual celebration at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in November. This year, reigning Favorite Male Latin Artist Bad Bunny leads the pack with a whopping eight nominations! If he were to sweep, he'd tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for most awards won in a single year!
Comments / 0