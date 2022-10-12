ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zumbrota, MN

Red Wing Republican Eagle

Wingers volleyball earn defeat of Albert Lea

After a break in the schedule, the Red Wing volleyball team rebounded from a five-set loss to Goodhue with a four-set win over Albert Lea on Thursday. The Wingers split the first two sets, then won the next two to win a 25-22, 23-25, 27-25, 25-20 closely played match. “It...
ALBERT LEA, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Area football: Oct. 13

Lake City rolled to a 34-6 victory over Lewiston-Altura while allowing few passing yards and getting a big game from quarterback Jaden Shones. The Tigers defense allowed 137 total yards, one more than what the Tigers were able to rush for. Shones and Aaron Lou each ran for over 40 yards with Shones ending with 48 and Lou with 40.
LAKE CITY, MN
247Sports

Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of October 14th

With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as 16 of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen presented game ball at Big Ten Media Days

MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis is hosting Big Ten Media Days for men’s and women’s basketball at Target Center this week, and Commissioner Kevin Warren had a surprise for Lindsay Whalen before she took the stage. Warren presented the University of Minnesota women’s basketball coach with a game ball before...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota drops uniform set for Week 7 game at Illinois

Minnesota has had a chance to stew over its last loss. After getting upset at home by Purdue — during homecoming — the Gophers headed to a bye week. Now, the Gophers turn to Week 7 and a game against co-B1G West leader Illinois. After taking down Iowa in Week 6, the Illini are tied atop the division with suddenly hot Purdue and Nebraska.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

DNR: Mankato resident spots bobcat in backyard

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato resident reportedly saw a bobcat in their backyard last week. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a photo was taken on Oct. 4 at a residence located near Lincoln Community Center. The DNR says it’s a rare sighting in southern Minnesota. The felines...
MANKATO, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

In the schools column: Red Wing schools boasts dedicated team

We have a great team here at Red Wing Public Schools. Meeting so many dedicated educators during my time as interim high school principal was a primary reason I was pleased to serve this district again, this time as interim superintendent. Today I will introduce (and reintroduce) to you a...
RED WING, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota

What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
MINNESOTA STATE
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Phyllis Ekstrom

Phyllis Jean Ekstrom, age 90 passed away October 3, at Mayo Clinic LaCrosse, WI. Phyllis was born June 7, 1932 in St. Paul, MN to Francis and Nina (Johnson) McCrae. Phyllis graduated from Maiden Rock High School in 1949. On December 9, 1950 Phyllis married Alvin Vieths. The couple lived in the Goodhue area, later they divorced. On April 30, 1982, Phyllis married Virgil Ekstrom. They resided in Red Wing.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Michael Stenwick M.D.

Nov. 12, 1941 - Sept. 19, 2022. MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Michael Stenwick M.D., 80, Minneapolis, Minn., died Monday, Sept. 19, in Walker Methodist health center from COPD and dementia. Services were previously held. Interment will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in Wacouta Cemetery in Red Wing, Minn.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Several students treated for illness after attempting "One Chip Challenge" at Edina middle school

EDINA, Minn. -- Several students at an Edina middle school became sick after attempting the viral "One Chip Challenge" on Thursday.The challenge involves eating a tortilla chip made with the extremely hot Carolina reaper peppers and scorpion peppers and waiting as long as possible before eating or drinking anything. Videos of people doing this challenge are then shared to TikTok and YouTube. Edina Public Schools in a statement said that students at South View Middle School were treated at the health office and others experienced eye pain after being exposed to chip dust. Several students complained of having a hard time breathing, and an ambulance was called.School health staff found no one had a severe allergic reaction or was injured as a result of the challenge.The district says that the student who brought the chips to school was disciplined, and any students who attempt the challenge at school in the future will also be disciplined.Officials urged parents to speak with children about the dangers of the challenge, which they say is "unsafe and disruptive to student learning."
EDINA, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Goodhue County sheriff reports

A student at Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School reported on Oct. 3 that Apple airpods were stolen from her backpack sometime on Sept. 28 (value: $100). Jodie Husemann reported on Oct. 4 that the catalytic converter was taken off of her RV while it was parked at Shade of Sherwood Campground in Zumbrota. The theft occurred sometime since October 2021, when it was last started (value estimate: $2,700).
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Where Is Rochester’s Most Famous TV Reporter Now?

Where's Rochester's Bank Robber Catching Reporter Now?. The story made worldwide headlines. KIMT's reporter, Adam Sallet, became a bank robber-catching reporter when he was reporting on one bank robbery when ANOTHER bank robbery happened right behind him in Rochester, Minnesota. Where Is Former KIMT Reporter Adam Sallet Now?. Sallet's broadcasting...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Trial Scheduled For Lawsuit Against Rochester School District

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A trial date has been set for a personal injury lawsuit against the Rochester School District and two of its employees. The case of Hivela versus the Rochester Public Schools is currently scheduled for trial on July 31 of next year. The lawsuit on behalf of Jeffrey Hirvela and his juvenile son was filed against the school district in September.
ROCHESTER, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

MSC Southeast column: Promise expands college opportunities in Red Wing

By now, you’ve likely heard the good news about the Red Wing College Promise. Thanks to the Jones Family Foundation, the Red Wing College Promise will make it possible for qualifying Red Wing public high school students who live in the school district to attend Minnesota State College Southeast at no cost for tuition and fees for up to two years.
RED WING, MN

