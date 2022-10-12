Read full article on original website
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers volleyball earn defeat of Albert Lea
After a break in the schedule, the Red Wing volleyball team rebounded from a five-set loss to Goodhue with a four-set win over Albert Lea on Thursday. The Wingers split the first two sets, then won the next two to win a 25-22, 23-25, 27-25, 25-20 closely played match. “It...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Area football: Oct. 13
Lake City rolled to a 34-6 victory over Lewiston-Altura while allowing few passing yards and getting a big game from quarterback Jaden Shones. The Tigers defense allowed 137 total yards, one more than what the Tigers were able to rush for. Shones and Aaron Lou each ran for over 40 yards with Shones ending with 48 and Lou with 40.
Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of October 14th
With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as 16 of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
fox9.com
Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen presented game ball at Big Ten Media Days
MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis is hosting Big Ten Media Days for men’s and women’s basketball at Target Center this week, and Commissioner Kevin Warren had a surprise for Lindsay Whalen before she took the stage. Warren presented the University of Minnesota women’s basketball coach with a game ball before...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota drops uniform set for Week 7 game at Illinois
Minnesota has had a chance to stew over its last loss. After getting upset at home by Purdue — during homecoming — the Gophers headed to a bye week. Now, the Gophers turn to Week 7 and a game against co-B1G West leader Illinois. After taking down Iowa in Week 6, the Illini are tied atop the division with suddenly hot Purdue and Nebraska.
KIMT
Former RCTC football player pleads not guilty to attacking opposing coach, pulling a gun
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the former RCTC football players accused of assaulting an opposing coach is pleading not guilty. Shan Stephen Fiorenza, 21 of Memphis, Tennessee, has pleaded not guilty to third-degree assault and two counts of fifth-degree assault. Rochester police say that after a game between Rochester...
KEYC
DNR: Mankato resident spots bobcat in backyard
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato resident reportedly saw a bobcat in their backyard last week. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a photo was taken on Oct. 4 at a residence located near Lincoln Community Center. The DNR says it’s a rare sighting in southern Minnesota. The felines...
After 11 Years, Family-Owned Business Closing in SE Minnesota
An amazing seasonal store in Southeast Minnesota is closed for good on Sunday, October 16th. The owners announced that they are retiring and if you want one last shot at getting merchandise, this weekend is it and then the barn doors are closed forever. Inscription on a door: Sorry we...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
In the schools column: Red Wing schools boasts dedicated team
We have a great team here at Red Wing Public Schools. Meeting so many dedicated educators during my time as interim high school principal was a primary reason I was pleased to serve this district again, this time as interim superintendent. Today I will introduce (and reintroduce) to you a...
Gallery: Wild player Matt Dumba lists his $1.2M condo at Hotel Ivy
A luxury condominium owned by Minnesota Wild player Matt Dumba is on the market in downtown Minneapolis for $1.2 million. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom Ivy Residences condo is within Hotel Ivy. Reide Housley with Realty Group LLC has the listing at 201 S 11th St. Unit 2320. "Matt loved living at...
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Phyllis Ekstrom
Phyllis Jean Ekstrom, age 90 passed away October 3, at Mayo Clinic LaCrosse, WI. Phyllis was born June 7, 1932 in St. Paul, MN to Francis and Nina (Johnson) McCrae. Phyllis graduated from Maiden Rock High School in 1949. On December 9, 1950 Phyllis married Alvin Vieths. The couple lived in the Goodhue area, later they divorced. On April 30, 1982, Phyllis married Virgil Ekstrom. They resided in Red Wing.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Michael Stenwick M.D.
Nov. 12, 1941 - Sept. 19, 2022. MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Michael Stenwick M.D., 80, Minneapolis, Minn., died Monday, Sept. 19, in Walker Methodist health center from COPD and dementia. Services were previously held. Interment will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in Wacouta Cemetery in Red Wing, Minn.
Several students treated for illness after attempting "One Chip Challenge" at Edina middle school
EDINA, Minn. -- Several students at an Edina middle school became sick after attempting the viral "One Chip Challenge" on Thursday.The challenge involves eating a tortilla chip made with the extremely hot Carolina reaper peppers and scorpion peppers and waiting as long as possible before eating or drinking anything. Videos of people doing this challenge are then shared to TikTok and YouTube. Edina Public Schools in a statement said that students at South View Middle School were treated at the health office and others experienced eye pain after being exposed to chip dust. Several students complained of having a hard time breathing, and an ambulance was called.School health staff found no one had a severe allergic reaction or was injured as a result of the challenge.The district says that the student who brought the chips to school was disciplined, and any students who attempt the challenge at school in the future will also be disciplined.Officials urged parents to speak with children about the dangers of the challenge, which they say is "unsafe and disruptive to student learning."
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Goodhue County sheriff reports
A student at Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School reported on Oct. 3 that Apple airpods were stolen from her backpack sometime on Sept. 28 (value: $100). Jodie Husemann reported on Oct. 4 that the catalytic converter was taken off of her RV while it was parked at Shade of Sherwood Campground in Zumbrota. The theft occurred sometime since October 2021, when it was last started (value estimate: $2,700).
Where Is Rochester’s Most Famous TV Reporter Now?
Where's Rochester's Bank Robber Catching Reporter Now?. The story made worldwide headlines. KIMT's reporter, Adam Sallet, became a bank robber-catching reporter when he was reporting on one bank robbery when ANOTHER bank robbery happened right behind him in Rochester, Minnesota. Where Is Former KIMT Reporter Adam Sallet Now?. Sallet's broadcasting...
Announcing the Business Moving Into Former Rochester Lighting Store
We now know what's going into the former Northern Lights and Furnishings building off North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota...and it might make your heart beat faster. A business that has been serving the Rochester, Minnesota area for over 44 years has announced that they are closing. Northern Lights and Furnishings,...
Trial Scheduled For Lawsuit Against Rochester School District
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A trial date has been set for a personal injury lawsuit against the Rochester School District and two of its employees. The case of Hivela versus the Rochester Public Schools is currently scheduled for trial on July 31 of next year. The lawsuit on behalf of Jeffrey Hirvela and his juvenile son was filed against the school district in September.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
MSC Southeast column: Promise expands college opportunities in Red Wing
By now, you’ve likely heard the good news about the Red Wing College Promise. Thanks to the Jones Family Foundation, the Red Wing College Promise will make it possible for qualifying Red Wing public high school students who live in the school district to attend Minnesota State College Southeast at no cost for tuition and fees for up to two years.
Minnesota Drivers Do Not Know How To Merge Onto Highway 52
One of my driving pet peeves isn’t those people who blow by you going way faster than you are, but instead, it's the drivers who insist on driving way slower. Which is why I think Rochester should follow Florida’s lead when it comes to slowpoke drivers on our highways and interstates.
