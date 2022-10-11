Read full article on original website
'The Challenge' Star Johnny Bananas Has a Message for His Haters Who Think He Should Leave the Show (Exclusive
Johnny Bananas' competitive flame has been reignited. The Challenge star -- who turned 40 in June -- recently spoke with ET's Ash Crossan about his longevity on reality TV and the pressure he feels for the upcoming The Challenge: Ride or Dies competition. "Listen, to say the weight of the...
Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Jae Enjoy 4th Wedding Anniversary at 2022 CMT Artists of the Year (Exclusive)
One magical evening. Wednesday's 2022 CMT Artists of the Year celebration was a particularly special night for Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Jae Brown. The cute couple walked the red carpet together at the gala, held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday, and they spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about celebrating their wedding anniversary at the star-studded event.
Abigail Breslin Detailed The "Violent" And "Abusive" Relationship She Was In For Almost Two Years While Talking About Surviving Domestic Violence
"I am beyond thankful for the support of my family and friends who played an instrumental and invaluable role in helping me leave this horrible situation.”
Andy Cohen Addresses Retirement Rumors and Lisa Rinna's Future on 'Real Housewives' (Exclusive)
Andy Cohen isn't going anywhere. On Friday, ET's Brice Sander spoke with the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host on the first day of BravoCon, and he reacted to the rumors that he's retiring from television. "That is news to me. It’s not happening," Cohen said flat-out of...
Chip and Joanna Gaines on What Life Lessons Son Crew has Taught Them and Renovating a Castle (Exclusive)
Between fixing up historic properties, starring in a hit home renovation series and parenting five children, it seems that Chip and Joanna Gaines have their hands full. However, that doesn't mean they aren't interested in possibly expanding their family sometime in the future. The couple recently sat down with ET's...
Sylvester Stallone & Wife Jennifer Flavin Attend Ralph Lauren Show After Calling Off Divorce
One stylish family! Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, were all smiles as they attended the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show on Thursday. The couple turned up at the star-studded event, held at the Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens in California, alongside their daughters -- Sophia, 26, and Sistine, 24.
JoJo Siwa Poses With 'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller, Debuts Pink Hairstyle
JoJo Siwa is rocking a new hairdo! The 19-year-old dancer stepped out for the 2022 Industry Dance Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday sporting a bright pink short hairstyle. The teen was all smiles as she posed for pics, pairing her neon hair with a matching feather top, a black tulle skirt and sparkly sneakers.
Olivia Wilde Claps Back at Idea She Has 'Abandoned' Her Kids
Olivia Wilde is slamming online critics and trolls who have called her parenting into question. The Don't Worry Darling director and star recently sat down for a profile interview with Elle, and she addressed the challenges she's faced protecting her young children from the spotlight. "I share custody of my...
The Couple Who Got Engaged During Adele's 'One Night Only' Concert Special Is Officially Married
Almost one year ago, Adele helped Quentin Brunson pop the question in a spectacular proposal surprise for his then-girlfriend, Ashleigh Mann. On Monday, the couple officially said their "I dos" to the same song Adele so sweetly sang to them to celebrate their engagement!. The Los Angeles couple tied the...
Eric Decker Praises Wife Jessie James on 'DWTS' Performances, Making Time for Family (Exclusive)
Proud as could be! Eric Decker is absolutely blown away by how hard his wife, Jessie James Decker, has been working during her time on Dancing With the Stars. Jessie and Eric walked the carpet together at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year gala at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday, and the couple spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about Jessie's performances on the reality dancing competition series.
'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Finalize Divorce
Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney can officially -- and legally -- live life in the single lane. Their divorce has been finalized, ET can confirm. According to court documents obtained by ET, the judge in the Vanderpump Rules stars' divorce officially signed off on the case and their divorce was granted on Oct. 12. The reason for the divorce is listed as "irreconcilable differences," and the date of separation is listed as Feb. 12. Malone filed for divorce on March 22.
Rita Moreno and Emily Kinney Star in Melissa Joan Hart's Lifetime Christmas Movie: Watch Promo (Exclusive)
Melissa Joan Hart steps behind the camera for a new Lifetime holiday movie, and only ET has the exclusive first look at the festive film!. The actress puts on the director's hat for Santa Bootcamp, which premieres Saturday, Nov. 19 as part of the annual "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" holiday lineup, with screen legend Rita Moreno and The Walking Dead's Emily Kinney headlining the yuletide tale.
Martha Stewart Has the Best Reaction to Khloe Kardashian Telling Her About Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal
Martha Stewart tells it like it is! On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner invites the famed homemaker and businesswoman over to her house to surprise her daughter, Khloe Kardashian. Kris thinks that buying Khloe a pet peacock like Martha has will cheer her up amid her ongoing drama...
Joshua Bassett Seemingly Jokes About Olivia Rodrigo Romance on TikTok
Joshua Bassett is taking multiple chances with love. In his latest TikTok video, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star seemingly pokes fun at his relationship with Olivia Rodrigo. In the clip, Bassett’s single, “Would You Love Me Now?,” is playing in the background as he participates in the Love of My Life trend.
Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘Sister Act 3’ Dream Casting Includes Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj and More
Your prayers have been answered, Sister Act fans! Not only is Whoopi Goldberg certain that a third installment will happen -- she's already drafting up her dream cast!. During an appearance on Comedy Central’s Hell of A Week with host Charlamagne Tha God, the 66-year-old actress shared that she has a list of people she would love to see come in to join the cast for Sister Act 3, including Keke Palmer, Lizzo, and "the girl with the chest. What's her name?"
Olivia Wilde Addresses 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama by Quoting Florence Pugh
Rumors of a rift between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh have been flooding headlines for months. While the two have both tried their best to dispel the rumors, the questions about what really happened behind the scenes of Don't Worry Darling keep coming. Now, Wilde -- who both directed and acted in the film which stars Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine -- is addressing the situation with a quote from Pugh herself.
Noah Centineo Recalls the Humorous 'Black Adam' Scene That Caused Him to Dislocate His Arm Twice (Exclusive)
Noah Centineo is a glutton for punishment. Not only did the Black Adam star dislocate his arm once while filming a running scene, he dislocated it again when he celebrated his arm locking back into place!. The 26-year-old actor recalled the hilarious incident at the Black Adam premiere Wednesday night...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make First Event Appearance as Married Couple
Looking bright even in all black! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made their first event appearance since tying the knot!. Lopez and Affleck beamed as they came out to Los Angeles for the Ralph Lauren SS23 runway show, held at the Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on Thursday.
Chrissy Teigen Shares New Baby Bumps Pics, Talks Losing 'Strong' Stomach During Pregnancy
Chrissy Tiegen’s growing baby bump is giving her a little drama! On Wednesday, the Cravings author shared an update on the status of her and John Legend’s baby – and how much things have changed since she got pregnant. “I have lived the life of a spoiled...
Scott Disick Makes Cameo on 'The Kardashians' Season 2 After Ex Kourtney Kardashian Complained About Him
It seems that Scott Disick hasn't been kicked off The Kardashians just yet! In Thursday's episode of the family's Hulu series, the father of three and Kourtney Kardashian's ex made his first appearance of the season. Scott is seen meeting up with Kendall Jenner to discuss her new-found passion for...
