ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
KTVB

Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Jae Enjoy 4th Wedding Anniversary at 2022 CMT Artists of the Year (Exclusive)

One magical evening. Wednesday's 2022 CMT Artists of the Year celebration was a particularly special night for Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Jae Brown. The cute couple walked the red carpet together at the gala, held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday, and they spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about celebrating their wedding anniversary at the star-studded event.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kody
Person
Robyn
KTVB

Olivia Wilde Claps Back at Idea She Has 'Abandoned' Her Kids

Olivia Wilde is slamming online critics and trolls who have called her parenting into question. The Don't Worry Darling director and star recently sat down for a profile interview with Elle, and she addressed the challenges she's faced protecting her young children from the spotlight. "I share custody of my...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Rv#Sister Wives
KTVB

Eric Decker Praises Wife Jessie James on 'DWTS' Performances, Making Time for Family (Exclusive)

Proud as could be! Eric Decker is absolutely blown away by how hard his wife, Jessie James Decker, has been working during her time on Dancing With the Stars. Jessie and Eric walked the carpet together at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year gala at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday, and the couple spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about Jessie's performances on the reality dancing competition series.
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Finalize Divorce

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney can officially -- and legally -- live life in the single lane. Their divorce has been finalized, ET can confirm. According to court documents obtained by ET, the judge in the Vanderpump Rules stars' divorce officially signed off on the case and their divorce was granted on Oct. 12. The reason for the divorce is listed as "irreconcilable differences," and the date of separation is listed as Feb. 12. Malone filed for divorce on March 22.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
KTVB

Rita Moreno and Emily Kinney Star in Melissa Joan Hart's Lifetime Christmas Movie: Watch Promo (Exclusive)

Melissa Joan Hart steps behind the camera for a new Lifetime holiday movie, and only ET has the exclusive first look at the festive film!. The actress puts on the director's hat for Santa Bootcamp, which premieres Saturday, Nov. 19 as part of the annual "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" holiday lineup, with screen legend Rita Moreno and The Walking Dead's Emily Kinney headlining the yuletide tale.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KTVB

Joshua Bassett Seemingly Jokes About Olivia Rodrigo Romance on TikTok

Joshua Bassett is taking multiple chances with love. In his latest TikTok video, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star seemingly pokes fun at his relationship with Olivia Rodrigo. In the clip, Bassett’s single, “Would You Love Me Now?,” is playing in the background as he participates in the Love of My Life trend.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KTVB

Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘Sister Act 3’ Dream Casting Includes Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj and More

Your prayers have been answered, Sister Act fans! Not only is Whoopi Goldberg certain that a third installment will happen -- she's already drafting up her dream cast!. During an appearance on Comedy Central’s Hell of A Week with host Charlamagne Tha God, the 66-year-old actress shared that she has a list of people she would love to see come in to join the cast for Sister Act 3, including Keke Palmer, Lizzo, and "the girl with the chest. What's her name?"
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Olivia Wilde Addresses 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama by Quoting Florence Pugh

Rumors of a rift between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh have been flooding headlines for months. While the two have both tried their best to dispel the rumors, the questions about what really happened behind the scenes of Don't Worry Darling keep coming. Now, Wilde -- who both directed and acted in the film which stars Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine -- is addressing the situation with a quote from Pugh herself.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy