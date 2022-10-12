DSAA receives donation in honor of devoted member

The Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana (DSAA) is the recipient of the proceeds from the first annual Rickey Romero Memorial Golf Tournament.

Romero was a devoted board member of the DSAA organization and also had a granddaughter with down syndrome.

Romero's family chose the DSAA as recipient of the funds in Romero's memory.

Media coordinator of the DSAA, Molly Guidry said, "Well its just like Rickey. He was a wonderful person, and a wonderful board member. He ate, slept and bled DSAA. I think he would be so pleased to see this. And we are just honored that we're the recipients and we are accepting it in his honor."