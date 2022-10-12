ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

DSAA receives donation in honor of devoted member

KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c0mSC_0iVO5A1i00

The Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana (DSAA) is the recipient of the proceeds from the first annual Rickey Romero Memorial Golf Tournament.

Romero was a devoted board member of the DSAA organization and also had a granddaughter with down syndrome.

Romero's family chose the DSAA as recipient of the funds in Romero's memory.

Media coordinator of the DSAA, Molly Guidry said, "Well its just like Rickey. He was a wonderful person, and a wonderful board member. He ate, slept and bled DSAA. I think he would be so pleased to see this. And we are just honored that we're the recipients and we are accepting it in his honor."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Sports
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
wilcoxnewspapers.com

2002 Class attends formal dinner

On Saturday, October 1st, the Lafayette High School Class of 2002 celebrated their 20th Year Class Reunion with a dinner after the Annual Alumni Picnic. Though small, the class enjoyed the festivities placed upon them. Amongst this class are members of the Lafayette High School 2002 Basketball Championship team that...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

St. Edward’s Church Fair

ST. EDWARDS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Edward’s Church fair wants to highlight community at St. Edward’s Parish in New Iberia. St. Edward’s parish is especially founded to serve the African American community. The fair will raise money for St. Edward’s Church and school. This fair has covered insurance for the school and church in the parish for decades. There will be a parade, games, a train ride, face painting, and more. Raffle tickets are available for purchase at the parish office at 201 W. Lemelle in New Iberia. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Booths will open at 11 a.m. Mass is at 5:30 p.m.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Babysitting jobs inspired Amy Hanks to become teacher

Amy Hanks, 48, has dedicated 18 years of her life to education. She began her career when she was 24 at Redemptorist Catholic School in Crowley. She taught Pre-K there for three years before taking a hiatus to become a mother. After seven years, she returned to teaching at Our Lady Immaculate Catholic School in Jennings to teach Pre-K.
CROWLEY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Dsaa
macaronikid.com

Macaroni KID New Iberia Recommends

We are counting down the days to Halloween with plenty of events, crafts, and family fun this week. But let me tell you, I needed a whole day to recover from the Gumbo Cook-off last weekend though! I needed to rest up so we can get out again this weekend for some of the events happening in and around New Iberia! Make sure to check out our Halloween & Fall Family Fun Guide as we continue to update it weekly to plan all of your family fun this month.
NEW IBERIA, LA
999ktdy.com

The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia

New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
NEW IBERIA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
KLFY News 10

Who’s who at Acadiana Eats Festival

Instead of touring across Acadiana to taste Gerald Gruenig's highly recommended meals, the first annual Acadiana Eats Fest will be bringing 16 eateries to one location on Saturday Oct. 29 at West Village Development in Scott from noon to 5 p.m.
SCOTT, LA
KATC News

KATC News

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy