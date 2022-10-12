Read full article on original website
Related
KVAL
Smoke in the valley continues as firefighters battle Cedar Creek
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Smoke will continue in the valleys in the morning and lift smoke into the fire area in the afternoon as firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire. Cedar Creek is now at 123,498 acres and is at 40% containment as of Friday, October 14th. According...
KVAL
Cedar Creek Fire crews work on new firelines to keep the fire from moving south
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Our station is keeping an eye on the Cedar Creek Fire, which sent more smoke into parts of Lane County Wednesday. Part of the fire that broke containment lines on the southern edge over the weekend. Crews say they've completely finished building new fire and hose-lines...
KVAL
Elk Creek Fire mop-up operations continue; no new fire growth
ELKTON, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association reports that crews continued to mop-up the almost 20 acre fire 2 miles north of Elk Creek Tunnel. Officials originally gauged the fire to be 8-acres, however they found the exact acreage of the area to double than what was initially estimated. Fire crews hiked and GPS'd the area to determine the exact acreage of the fire.
KVAL
Free leaf pickup for Roseburg residents to start
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Public Works crews will begin residential leaf pickup starting the week of October 31 and will run through January 6, 2023. Leaf pickup services is provided to residents inside city limits. The Public Works Department says that weekday pickups will begin in the Laurelwood Park...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVAL
EWEB crews practice for oil spill in the Willamette River
EUGENE, Ore. — Crews are practicing to keep our drinking water safe from an oil spill. EWEB crews and hazmat teams from Eugene-Springfield Fire practiced drills Wednesday morning on the Willamette River in north Eugene; brushing up on their skills. Crews train for this every year. So, if there's...
kqennewsradio.com
ELK CREEK FIRE CONTAINED AT 8 ACRES, MOP UP UNDERWAY
The Elk Creek Fire has been contained at 8 acres. Rachel Pope of the Douglas Forest Protective Association said mop up on the fire, near Tom Folley Road in Elkton, began on Tuesday afternoon. Pope said crews worked aggressively on the fire throughout Monday night. It began earlier in the...
KVAL
Eugene city facilities open for smoky air quality relief
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene has three city facilities available to get inside and get relief from the smoke and poor air quality. Downtown Eugene Public Library at 100 W. 10th Avenue. Hours are M-Th: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. F-Su: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. The Bethel and Sheldon Branch libraries are closed.
KVAL
Scaffolding to come down on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House
EUGENE, Ore. — After a whole summer of rehab work on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House in Eugene, the scaffolding is finally coming down. The 7,000 square foot house has been restored to bring in more visitors. But still preserve the Victorian era look to honor the house's history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVAL
Lane County Public Health urges Oakridge residents to find relief from hazardous air
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Lane County Public Health (LCPH) urges Oakridge/Westfir residents to find relief from the hazardous air quality that's been ongoing in the area. “Typically during periods of poor air quality we focus on warning the very young, the very old, and those with preexisting cardiovascular or pulmonary disease of health impacts,” said Lane County Public Health Officer, Dr. Lisandra Guzman, “but in situations like what we are seeing in the Oakridge area, continued exposure to hazardous air can cause short and long-term health impacts for all community members.”
KVAL
House fire in Pleasant Hill; death under investigation
PLEASANT HILL, Ore. — Investigators are looking into a house that caught fire Tuesday night, where they found a person dead inside. This happened around 9 p.m., on Stacey-Gateway Road in Pleasant Hill; not far from Mount Pisgah. Sheriff's deputies say most of the house was burned before firefighters...
kezi.com
Fire on second floor of duplex displaces family
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A fire on the second floor of a duplex has forced a family out of their home, Eugene Springfield Fire said. Fire and medic units were dispatched to south 63rd Street in Springfield at about 1:50 p.m. on October 11. According to ESF, they arrived to find a serious fire on the second floor of a duplex. Fire crews leapt into action, and quickly had the fire put out, although not without damage to the upper floor of the building.
KVAL
Lane County Home Improvement Show happening this weekend
EUGENE, Ore. — If you're planning on any big home projects in the next year, you might get some ideas at the Lane County Home Improvement Show happening this weekend. It's happening at the Lane Events Center. The doors open at 5 p.m. on Friday, and it runs through Sunday evening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG AND MEDFORD TIE RECORD HIGHS ON THURSDAY
Roseburg and Medford tied the record high temperatures for the date on Thursday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 83 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. That tied the record high for October 13th, which was set in 1978. Medford got to 88 degrees, equaling the record high, set in 2015.
KVAL
Linn County Sheriff seeking public's help in Quartzville Road stabbing
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff is asking anyone traveling in the area around the time an assault and stabbing took place on Quartzville Road near Sweet Home to come forward. A truck operator called in a man stabbed near milepost 20 on Quartzville Road at just...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG HAS COLDEST LOW TEMPERATURE IN NEARLY THREE MONTHS
Roseburg had its coldest low temperature in nearly three months, early Wednesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Medford told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that it got to 46 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. NWS data showed a low of 46 degrees on June 15th and 44 degrees on June 14th.
KVAL
Senior & Disability Services office in Oakridge closed due to hazardous air
Hazardous air in Oakridge due to the Cedar Creek Fire has prompted the Lane Council of Governments to close the Oakridge Senior & Disability Services office Thursday, October 13. If you need assistance, call 541-682-4038.
KVAL
Lane County Home Improvement Show preview: Giant pumpkin carving and so much more
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — KVAL meteorologist John Mayer was live on KVAL News at Noon with a preview of the Lane County Home Improvement Show and introduces giant pumpkin carver Scott Cully. Cully will be carving a 724 lb pumpkin at the show - a feat that he says...
KVAL
Man hit with vehicle, stabbed outside Sweet Home
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A man was hit by a vehicle and stabbed outside of Sweet Home Tuesday, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan reported. Just after 6:00 a.m., a truck operator called in a man stabbed near milepost 20 on Quartzvile Road. The truck operator flagged down responding deputies and gave the suspect's vehicle description.
KVAL
Neewollah Parade returns to Roseburg after 3 years
ROSEBURG, Ore. — For the first time in three years, the beloved Neewollah Parade will return this Halloween in Roseburg. Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein will serve as grand marshal for a parade that’s considered part of Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial events providing a safe environment for families that will be trick or treating.
KVAL
Officers respond to bomb threat in downtown Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Late Thursday morning, October 13, a Downtown Ambassador of Eugene was handed a note from a man in a mask. The note had included a bomb threat. Officials say the event had occurred around the 43-Block of East Broadway Avenue. The man, who had handed over...
Comments / 0