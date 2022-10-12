SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A fire on the second floor of a duplex has forced a family out of their home, Eugene Springfield Fire said. Fire and medic units were dispatched to south 63rd Street in Springfield at about 1:50 p.m. on October 11. According to ESF, they arrived to find a serious fire on the second floor of a duplex. Fire crews leapt into action, and quickly had the fire put out, although not without damage to the upper floor of the building.

SPRINGFIELD, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO