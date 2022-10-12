ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakridge, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KVAL

Smoke in the valley continues as firefighters battle Cedar Creek

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Smoke will continue in the valleys in the morning and lift smoke into the fire area in the afternoon as firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire. Cedar Creek is now at 123,498 acres and is at 40% containment as of Friday, October 14th. According...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Elk Creek Fire mop-up operations continue; no new fire growth

ELKTON, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association reports that crews continued to mop-up the almost 20 acre fire 2 miles north of Elk Creek Tunnel. Officials originally gauged the fire to be 8-acres, however they found the exact acreage of the area to double than what was initially estimated. Fire crews hiked and GPS'd the area to determine the exact acreage of the fire.
ELKTON, OR
KVAL

Free leaf pickup for Roseburg residents to start

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Public Works crews will begin residential leaf pickup starting the week of October 31 and will run through January 6, 2023. Leaf pickup services is provided to residents inside city limits. The Public Works Department says that weekday pickups will begin in the Laurelwood Park...
ROSEBURG, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakridge, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Oakridge, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KVAL

EWEB crews practice for oil spill in the Willamette River

EUGENE, Ore. — Crews are practicing to keep our drinking water safe from an oil spill. EWEB crews and hazmat teams from Eugene-Springfield Fire practiced drills Wednesday morning on the Willamette River in north Eugene; brushing up on their skills. Crews train for this every year. So, if there's...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ELK CREEK FIRE CONTAINED AT 8 ACRES, MOP UP UNDERWAY

The Elk Creek Fire has been contained at 8 acres. Rachel Pope of the Douglas Forest Protective Association said mop up on the fire, near Tom Folley Road in Elkton, began on Tuesday afternoon. Pope said crews worked aggressively on the fire throughout Monday night. It began earlier in the...
ELKTON, OR
KVAL

Eugene city facilities open for smoky air quality relief

EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene has three city facilities available to get inside and get relief from the smoke and poor air quality. Downtown Eugene Public Library at 100 W. 10th Avenue. Hours are M-Th: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. F-Su: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. The Bethel and Sheldon Branch libraries are closed.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Scaffolding to come down on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House

EUGENE, Ore. — After a whole summer of rehab work on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House in Eugene, the scaffolding is finally coming down. The 7,000 square foot house has been restored to bring in more visitors. But still preserve the Victorian era look to honor the house's history.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#The Cedar Creek Fire
KVAL

Lane County Public Health urges Oakridge residents to find relief from hazardous air

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Lane County Public Health (LCPH) urges Oakridge/Westfir residents to find relief from the hazardous air quality that's been ongoing in the area. “Typically during periods of poor air quality we focus on warning the very young, the very old, and those with preexisting cardiovascular or pulmonary disease of health impacts,” said Lane County Public Health Officer, Dr. Lisandra Guzman, “but in situations like what we are seeing in the Oakridge area, continued exposure to hazardous air can cause short and long-term health impacts for all community members.”
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

House fire in Pleasant Hill; death under investigation

PLEASANT HILL, Ore. — Investigators are looking into a house that caught fire Tuesday night, where they found a person dead inside. This happened around 9 p.m., on Stacey-Gateway Road in Pleasant Hill; not far from Mount Pisgah. Sheriff's deputies say most of the house was burned before firefighters...
PLEASANT HILL, OR
kezi.com

Fire on second floor of duplex displaces family

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A fire on the second floor of a duplex has forced a family out of their home, Eugene Springfield Fire said. Fire and medic units were dispatched to south 63rd Street in Springfield at about 1:50 p.m. on October 11. According to ESF, they arrived to find a serious fire on the second floor of a duplex. Fire crews leapt into action, and quickly had the fire put out, although not without damage to the upper floor of the building.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Lane County Home Improvement Show happening this weekend

EUGENE, Ore. — If you're planning on any big home projects in the next year, you might get some ideas at the Lane County Home Improvement Show happening this weekend. It's happening at the Lane Events Center. The doors open at 5 p.m. on Friday, and it runs through Sunday evening.
LANE COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG AND MEDFORD TIE RECORD HIGHS ON THURSDAY

Roseburg and Medford tied the record high temperatures for the date on Thursday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 83 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. That tied the record high for October 13th, which was set in 1978. Medford got to 88 degrees, equaling the record high, set in 2015.
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG HAS COLDEST LOW TEMPERATURE IN NEARLY THREE MONTHS

Roseburg had its coldest low temperature in nearly three months, early Wednesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Medford told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that it got to 46 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. NWS data showed a low of 46 degrees on June 15th and 44 degrees on June 14th.
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Man hit with vehicle, stabbed outside Sweet Home

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A man was hit by a vehicle and stabbed outside of Sweet Home Tuesday, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan reported. Just after 6:00 a.m., a truck operator called in a man stabbed near milepost 20 on Quartzvile Road. The truck operator flagged down responding deputies and gave the suspect's vehicle description.
SWEET HOME, OR
KVAL

Neewollah Parade returns to Roseburg after 3 years

ROSEBURG, Ore. — For the first time in three years, the beloved Neewollah Parade will return this Halloween in Roseburg. Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein will serve as grand marshal for a parade that’s considered part of Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial events providing a safe environment for families that will be trick or treating.
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Officers respond to bomb threat in downtown Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Late Thursday morning, October 13, a Downtown Ambassador of Eugene was handed a note from a man in a mask. The note had included a bomb threat. Officials say the event had occurred around the 43-Block of East Broadway Avenue. The man, who had handed over...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy