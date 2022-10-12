Read full article on original website
Related
KWCH.com
Mayor Brandon Whipple interacts with WPD officer
In body camera footage, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple seemingly attempts to exert his political influence to cut in line at a neighborhood event. Adderall shortage affecting Kansas patients, pharmacies. Updated: 9 hours ago. October is ADHD Awareness Month and right now, many adults and children diagnosed with the disorder are...
Fraternal Order of Police responds to incident with mayor Whipple
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge #5 in Wichita has released a statement regarding an incident that took place between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a Wichita police officer. The incident took place during a neighborhood cleanup event in September. Whipple claims the officer acted inappropriately toward him and did […]
KWCH.com
City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel
Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists. For the first time, two chief finalists for the Wichita Police Department had an opportunity to meet with and engage community members. Updated: 10 hours ago. An annual survey conducted at the beginning of 2022 shows about 100 more...
hppr.org
Kansas emergency rental assistance program coming to a close
After allocating more than $250 million, Kansas’ emergency rental assistance program (KERA) is coming to a close. The program, which was established in March 2021 with federal pandemic relief funds, is ending because the state is close to using up all of its funds. The program provided rent and utility assistance to more than 75,000 Kansans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWCH.com
Introducing Jaiya Brown
In body camera footage, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple seemingly attempts to exert his political influence to cut in line at a neighborhood event. Adderall shortage affecting Kansas patients, pharmacies. Updated: 22 hours ago. October is ADHD Awareness Month and right now, many adults and children diagnosed with the disorder are...
KWCH.com
City council to consider project to pave dirt roads across Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council at its meeting next Tuesday, Oct. 18, will consider a program intended to pave dirt roads in the city. The city said there are about 160 lane-miles of dirt streets in Wichita, “many of which are located in established areas developed decades ago.”
KWCH.com
‘He doesn’t know who I am’: Mayor responds after interaction with officer at neighborhood event
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) In body camera footage obtained by 12 News, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple seemingly attempts to exert his political influence to cut in line at a neighborhood event. His behavior caught the attention of a Wichita Police officer, who, Whipple complains, ‘doesn’t know who I am.’
These roads in west Wichita will be closed Friday for deputy’s funeral procession
Sidnee Carter died on Oct. 7. Her funeral will happen Friday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
QuikTrip could soon operate urgent care centers in Kansas City
QuikTrip, known across the Midwest for its convenience store locations, may soon add urgent care centers to its list of offerings.
KWCH.com
City of Wichita proposes increase in water, sewer rates
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita will vote next week on a proposed increase in water and sewer rates, according to the agenda set for the Oct. 18 City Council meeting. The proposed increases are 6.25 percent for water and 3 percent for sewer, a combined rate adjustment...
classiccountry1070.com
Traffic accident, shooting reported at southeast Wichita intersection
Police were called to a report of a traffic accident with injuries at a southeast Wichita intersection, and then they confirmed that a shooting had taken place. The accident was reported at Harry and Oliver just before 4 p.m. Friday. A man was reported to have an arm injury at...
Aviation International News
Bombardier Ends Historic Chapter, Pursues New Purposes in Wichita
Bombardier closed a historic chapter on March 28 when the final Learjet 75 rolled out of its hangar at the company’s facilities in Wichita for a journey to Grand Rapids, Michigan, where it was to be delivered to its new owner, Northern Jet Management. Tonya Sudduth, then v-p of Learjet operations, said it was an emotional day because it marked the end of 60 years of Learjet production.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWCH.com
Community comes together to honor, remember Sedgwick Co. Deputy Sidnee Carter
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The community’s farewell to fallen Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Sidnee Carter concluded with a graveside service at Resthaven Cemetery that followed her funeral at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Law enforcement officers from police departments and sheriff’s offices throughout the Wichita area...
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
kfdi.com
Motorcycle rider critical after accident at west Wichita intersection
Police were called to a car-motorcycle accident in west Wichita late Friday afternoon, and someone from the bike was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The accident was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Seneca at Kellogg. A man around 30 years of age was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
Struggling trash pickup service expected to close for good
As of Tuesday, Best Value Services, LLC, is no longer picking up trash for thousands of Wichita and Haysville residents. The question now is: will former customers get their money back?
KAKE TV
'He is a tough teddy bear': Family of Salina man in hospital from motorcycle crash launches GoFundMe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a CJ Prough, who is in the hospital from a motorcycle crash, have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for lodging in Wichita while he recovers. The Prough family say the crash took place Oct. 10 and 19-year-old CJ was taken to the hospital. CJ's sister Angel has set up the GoFundMe in the hope that they will receive enough to stay in Wichita with CJ while he recovers.
KAKE TV
Man suffers critical injuries in fall from hood of moving car, Wichita police say
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a man who suffered critical injuries on the city's west side Friday morning had fallen off the hood of a moving car. Officers responded at around 7:45 a.m. to the report of a hit-and-run at 9th Street North and St. Paul. Sgt. Troy Nedbalek said they arrived to find a man -- who appeared to be in his 30s -- with substantial head injuries.
KWCH.com
Study: Kansas ranks last in nation in accessing mental health resources
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent study ranks Kansas last in the nation when it comes to accessing mental health resources. That study, by Mental Health America, ranks states, plus Washington, D.C. by the prevalence of mental illness and access to care. Kansas ranks 51st in the study. As a...
Winfield man killed in south Wichita motorcycle crash
A 61-year-old Winfield man was killed in a south Wichita crash.
Comments / 0