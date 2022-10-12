ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

woodchuck
1d ago

Homeless is just a nice name because society won't call them what they are. " Criminals " do to poor life choices.

kirsten wild
2d ago

we have an abandoned house near us and people go in and out all the time. last fall, people pulled up in front and were living in the yard. using the bathroom in the back yard, doing drugs etc. the cops were called several times and they told us that they "can't do anything if they're not doing anything wrong". apparently shi**ing in the yard and doing drugs are ok. 1st thing is aftet a certain amount of time, the City needs to take over all these abandoned buildings or houses and bulldoze if the owners aren't doing anything with them.

waxy
2d ago

what issue Reno County just got an increase to homeless people so how they address this ship them somewhere else is that really what happened

KSN News

Fraternal Order of Police responds to incident with mayor Whipple

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge #5 in Wichita has released a statement regarding an incident that took place between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a Wichita police officer. The incident took place during a neighborhood cleanup event in September. Whipple claims the officer acted inappropriately toward him and did […]
WICHITA, KS
hppr.org

Kansas emergency rental assistance program coming to a close

After allocating more than $250 million, Kansas’ emergency rental assistance program (KERA) is coming to a close. The program, which was established in March 2021 with federal pandemic relief funds, is ending because the state is close to using up all of its funds. The program provided rent and utility assistance to more than 75,000 Kansans.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Introducing Jaiya Brown

In body camera footage, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple seemingly attempts to exert his political influence to cut in line at a neighborhood event. Adderall shortage affecting Kansas patients, pharmacies. Updated: 22 hours ago. October is ADHD Awareness Month and right now, many adults and children diagnosed with the disorder are...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

City of Wichita proposes increase in water, sewer rates

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita will vote next week on a proposed increase in water and sewer rates, according to the agenda set for the Oct. 18 City Council meeting. The proposed increases are 6.25 percent for water and 3 percent for sewer, a combined rate adjustment...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Man suffers critical injuries in fall from hood of moving car, Wichita police say

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a man who suffered critical injuries on the city's west side Friday morning had fallen off the hood of a moving car. Officers responded at around 7:45 a.m. to the report of a hit-and-run at 9th Street North and St. Paul. Sgt. Troy Nedbalek said they arrived to find a man -- who appeared to be in his 30s -- with substantial head injuries.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas to auction off surplus bison

CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
CANTON, KS
kfdi.com

Motorcycle rider critical after accident at west Wichita intersection

Police were called to a car-motorcycle accident in west Wichita late Friday afternoon, and someone from the bike was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The accident was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Seneca at Kellogg. A man around 30 years of age was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

One person injured in south Wichita house fire

An unidentified woman had burns and smoke inhalation after a house fire in south Wichita on Thursday afternoon. The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block of East Lincoln. Crews reported seeing smoke as they arrived at the home. They found a woman with burns to her face and smoke inhalation, and she was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
WICHITA, KS

