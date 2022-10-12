ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Gaultier Sued by Uffizi Gallery; Elton John’s LACMA Turn; McQueen’s Front Row

By Sandra Salibian, Booth Moore, Tianwei Zhang, Lily Templeton
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rxved_0iVO4NXM00
"Le Musée" capsule collection by Jean Paul Gaultier. Courtesy of Uffizi Gallery

I’M YOUR VENUS: The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is taking legal action against the Jean Paul Gaultier brand — and a woman is at the center of the dispute.

The Italian museum is suing the fashion house for the “unauthorized use” of the imagery from “The Birth of Venus,” the famous 15th-century painting by Sandro Botticelli showcased at the Florentine institution.

Jean Paul Gaultier has used the image of the Venus on “some of its clothing, promoting them also on its social media and website, but it has done so without asking for permission, agreeing on the usage and paying the fee, which is expressively provided for by law, instead,” according to an official statement released by the museum on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTbKC_0iVO4NXM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a636V_0iVO4NXM00

The statement refers to a ready-to-wear capsule collection dubbed “Le Musée,” which the brand dropped earlier this year as a tribute to the art world. It included dresses, tops, pants and scarves, all splashed with likenesses of Botticelli’s iconic Renaissance painting, as well as with images from “The Creation of Adam” and “The Three Graces” by Michelangelo and Rubens, respectively.

“According to the Codice dei Beni Culturali [Code of Cultural Heritage] the use of images under the Italian public propriety is compulsorily subjected to a specific authorization and the payment of a fee,” Uffizi’s statement said, adding that the museum’s legal office had dispatched a letter of formal notice to the fashion company back in April, when the capsule collection dropped.

The letter demanded Jean Paul Gaultier to take the items off the market or to get in touch with the museum to sort out a commercial deal. But the notification “has been substantially ignored,” the statement said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h8ZFw_0iVO4NXM00
Items from “Le Musée” capsule collection by Jean Paul Gaultier. Courtesy of Uffizi Gallery

The Jean Paul Gaultier company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Located in the historic center of Florence, Uffizi Gallery is one of the most prominent museums worldwide. In addition to “The Birth of Venus,” it houses also Botticelli’s “Spring” masterpiece as well as artworks from the likes of Giotto, Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, Raphael, Titian, Caravaggio and Rembrandt. — SANDRA SALIBIAN

ELTON’S EVE: Elton John will be the performer at the 11th annual LACMA Art+Film Gala, co-chaired by Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio and presented by Gucci, on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California.

“The Art+Film Gala has showcased many incredibly talented musicians over the years, and to have an icon like Elton on stage this year is beyond exciting. He’s such a legendary entertainer and I know his performance will be unforgettable,” Chow said in a statement.

The performance will be a lead up to the final U.S. dates of John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” retirement tour, which has taken him to five continents for more than 350 performances since September 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqqt1_0iVO4NXM00
Elton John Rocket Entertainment/Ben Gibson

Gucci has had a long relationship with the star, who has been a muse for artistic director Alessandro Michele. The spring 2018 Gucci runway show was inspired by John’s onstage looks, with sparkly swimming caps, satin shell suits, rhinestone-studded jumpsuits and chunky platform boots. That year, Gucci introduced “Levon,” a capsule collection inspired by John’s 1971 single of the same name.

Michele also has designed costumes for John’s farewell tour, including an embroidered tailcoat, a printed suit and dressing gown over a tracksuit.

John won’t be the only one in the spotlight at the gala.

Artist Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook are the honorees at the event.

Living and working in Pasadena, California, 88-year-old Pashgian is an American visual artist and figure in the Light and Space art movement of the ’60s. LACMA presented “Helen Pashgian: Light Invisible” in 2014, the first large-scale sculptural installation by the artist.

Chan-wook, 58, is a South Korean film director, producer, screenwriter and former film critic. He is best known for his films “Joint Security Area,” “Thirst,” “The Handmaiden,” “Decision to Leave” and what fans call “The Vengeance Trilogy” with “Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance,” “Oldboy” and “Lady Vengeance.”

LACMA’s star-studded Art+Film Gala honors artists and filmmakers, and raises funds for the museum’s initiatives, exhibitions and programming. Canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, last year’s in-person event recognized artists Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley and filmmaker Steven Spielberg, raising $5 million and bringing the total to $40 million over the decade. The night brought out the likes of Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos, Paul Mescal with Phoebe Bridgers, Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson, Olivia Wilde and Hailey Bieber. — BOOTH MOORE

MCQUEEN’S CROWD: Alexander McQueen drew a handsome crowd for its spring 2023 show staged under a transparent dome, once again, in the courtyard of the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, London. The brand first introduced the clear dome concept last year at the Tobacco Dock in East London for its spring 2022 season.

Janet Jackson, who had a fruitful Paris Fashion Week run, sat between British Vogue’s Edward Enninful and Kering chairman Francois-Henri Pinault. She wore a sharp double-breasted tailored jacket with cutout details on the elbow from McQueen, and carried the brand’s signature jeweled satchel bag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22h7nR_0iVO4NXM00
Yseult, British Vogue’s Edward Enninful, Janet Jackson, Kering chairman Francois-Henri Pinault, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Sheila Atim at the Alexander McQueen spring show. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ale

Also in attendance was the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Letitia Wright. With the highly anticipated Marvel blockbuster coming out in November, Wright said the movie contains “a lot of adventure, fun and love,” and she urged the fans to book their tickets now for an optimal viewing experience. For the show, she styled her silver embellished dress with an oversize jacket and several sparkly rings and earrings.

Wright sat next to Sheila Atim, who also appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sara Wolfe in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Atim, who won her second Laurence Olivier Award for her performance in the play “Constellations,” looked poised in a pale lime green dress.

Speaking about her latest project “The Woman King,” Atim said she played one of the warriors and the spiritual adviser to the king of the West African kingdom of Dahomey.

“We did a lot of training, weight training and stunt training. We did all of our own stunts. It was a new thing for all of us, and we learned a lot of new skills,” Atim said.

Other notable show attendees included tennis legend Maria Sharapova, model Kristen McMenamy, photojournalist Don McCullin, TikTok sensations Charlotte and Abby Roberts, writer Antwaun Sargent, “Guardians of the Galaxy” actress Pom Klementieff, and actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

Klementieff said she has been busy filming the latest “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning” part one and part two movies.

“I play a femme fatale, and I kick some ass for sure — but that’s all I can tell you. I can’t say much more,” said the actress who is half-Korean and half-French.

She has been wearing McQueen for a while, and said one of her favorite looks was the leather biker ensemble she wore during a red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

Fiennes Tiffin said he is excited about his zombies horror comedy “The Loneliest Boy in the World” hitting Apple TV and cinemas from next week.

The actor also said he is open to explore more stage work when the right project comes along. — TIANWEI ZHANG

FLOWER POWER: La DoubleJ, the Milan-based lifestyle label founded by J.J. Martin, has brought a second spring to Paris with the launch of a furniture and home goods collaboration with French label The Socialite Family.

“Everyone has an inner flower inside them, an inner print, an inner joy,” said Milan-based Martin at the presentation of a range decked out in prints drawn from La DoubleJ’s sizable archive of exuberant graphics.

Martin and Constance Gennari, a cofounder of the Parisian brand, met in 2014 when she went to capture Martin’s stylish Milanese digs for the brand’s decor-centric digital media, which later started to edit its own furniture and home goods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E5f2j_0iVO4NXM00
The Socialite Family cofounder Constance Gennari and La DoubleJ founder J.J. Martin. Jeanne Perrotte/Courtesy of La DoubleJ x The Socialite Family

After their initial meeting, as both brands grew separately, Gennari eventually felt it was time to call up Martin when she started to get a hankering for florals that wouldn’t end up looking like you were moving into your grandma’s place.

“Italy and prints like [La DoubleJ’s] are what Parisians dream of” even when they simply dip a toe with a sole cushion, confessed Gennari.

The result is a seven-piece collaboration of popular The Socialite Family items, ranging from cushions and lamps to seats and a three-seat sofa sized so generously that half a dozen people were piled onto it at the presentation, decked in La DoubleJ’s zesty vintage florals in of-the-moment colorways.

While cushions and plates are slotted alongside La DoubleJ’s fashion, furniture was a category Martin was keen to explore as her label’s “prints lend themselves so well to furniture pieces and statement pieces, especially for people that have [more] minimal environments,” she added.

Imagine, say, a tasteful Parisian apartment with its white plaster moldings and herringbone hardwood floors. That sofa decked out in the pink, white and black “Big Blooms” print with its accents of green and yellow would be “a bit of a flower bomb,” Martin said.

She finds colors to be “so uplifting” as they “work to bring joy into our lives, which makes us feel better, which just puts us in a higher state.”

Don’t think your living space needs a complete floral overhaul. The Milanese designer explained that, like a stylish wardrobe, a home should be “about layering and the mix” of time periods and styles.

Hence why Gennari wanted to apply La DoubleJ’s colorful florals to items with removable covers “because that’s how you can have fun with a motif,” she explained. “When you get bored, you undress it and dress [the item] with something calmer.”

Plus new takes on vintage florals are “something you don’t see anymore and does you a world of good — it’s joyous,” the Parisian entrepreneur said.

Adding a splash of color will start at 105 euros for a Bomboloni cushion, while larger furniture pieces from the Rotonto line, all with changeable covers, will retail from 1,070 euros for a square pouf up to 4,400 euros for the three-seater sofa.

The seven-strong collaboration collection is sold at The Socialite Family’s Parisian store and on its e-store. Selected styles, including quilts, cushion and lamps are also available from the La DoubleJ store in Milan and the Italian label’s website. — LILY TEMPLETON

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Ralph Lauren on His Love of California, J.Lo and Turtlenecks With Shorts

LOS ANGELES — Once home to Gilded Age railroad tycoon Harry Huntington and his wife Arabella, the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in the preppy Los Angeles suburb of San Marino, California, was the perfect backdrop for Ralph Lauren’s first West Coast runway show on Thursday night. The event was staged in front of a crowd that included Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, whom Lauren dressed for their recent nuptials; Diane Keaton; Lily Collins; James Marsden; John Legend, and Cole Sprouse.More from WWDArrivals at Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2023Inside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit EventA Look At The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Jean Paul Gaultier Sued by Florence’s Uffizi Gallery

I’M YOUR VENUS: The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is taking legal action against the Jean Paul Gaultier brand – and a woman is at the centre of the dispute. The Italian museum is suing the fashion house for the “unauthorized use” of the imagery from “The Birth of Venus,” the famous 15th-century painting by Sandro Botticelli showcased at the Florentine institution.
BUSINESS
WWD

Disney and Virgil Abloh Securities Link, Veronica Beard Shows in London, a Studio at Printemps

VIRGIL AND MICKEY: The Walt Disney Co. is jumping onto the Virgil Abloh bandwagon. Starting Thursday, Disney and Virgil Abloh Securities, the late designer’s creative company, have teamed up to offer never-before-seen artwork of Mickey Mouse as reimagined by Abloh.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' L.A. PremiereBrooklyn Museum Celebrates Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech OpeningLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening Event Abloh’s artwork features the designer’s unique interpretation of the famous rodent printed in various colorways on a select assortment of products including sweatshirts and tees for both adults and children. Prices range from $30 to $120 and...
BUSINESS
WWD

Kate Hudson Goes Monochromatic for Mônot in Plunging Black Jumpsuit at Frieze London Party

Kate Hudson attended a dinner and after party for Mônot in celebration of Frieze London on Wednesday wearing a black jumpsuit. The minimalist silhouette was designed with padded square shoulders, long sleeves and a plunging neckline. The legs had two small slits revealing Hudson’s ankles. The actress accessorized with a gold pendant necklace and a black satin clutch bag. She coordinated with a pair of black stilettos to round out her head-to-toe black ensemble.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Photos of Gwyneth Paltrow's StyleEdeline Lee RTW Spring 2023 Hudson worked with her longtime stylist Sophie Lopez to create the look. The actress...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
ARTnews

Christie’s Details Paul Allen Collection Sale, Duro Olowu’s Latest Curated Exhibition, and More: Morning Links for September 23, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OPENING THE TREASURE CHEST. That’s how the New York Times describes its preview of Paul Allen’s storied art collection, which will head to auction this fall at Christie’s New York. More than 150 of them will be sold and are expected to bring in over $1 billion, as we learned last month. But at last, we know more about which works the ultra-wealthy can bid on, like  Georges Seurat ’s 1888 Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), which features a section of his famed painting A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. That work is expected to sell for more than...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Collection

“Skin, underwear, spacious,” was designer Yasuko Furuta’s signature three-word dictum this season. Her mantras often raise more questions than they answer. You’d be forgiven for anticipating something unexpectedly racy from Furuta after reading it. But that wouldn’t be her style. Instead, the additional skin on show was a hint of a bicep seen through the slashed sleeves of a tailored jacket, or a halter-neck top cut from shirting fabric and twisted to reveal just a little bit more shoulder. The underwear details, meanwhile, came in the form of lace and cotton bustiers that peeked out from behind low-cut tops. Furuta’s interpretation of the ongoing skin-baring trend was about celebrating sensuality rather than anything overtly risqué.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
prestigeonline.com

Damien Hirst to Burn His “The Currency” Art at Frieze London

Damien Hirst to Burn His “The Currency” Art at Frieze London. Pulling a stunt or making a statement? Artist Damien Hirst has given his buyers the choice to purchase his art, The Currency, as an NFT or a physical artwork – but with a shocking consequence. You...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rembrandt
Person
Jean Paul Gaultier
Person
Titian
Person
Sheila Atim
Person
Giotto
Person
Caravaggio
Person
Michelangelo
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Letitia Wright
Person
Sandro Botticelli
Person
Rubens
Person
Elton John
France 24

Prince, Andy Warhol feature in Supreme Court copyright case

The case, Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts v. Goldsmith, could have far-reaching implications for US copyright law and the art world. It stems from a black-and-white picture taken in 1981 by celebrity photographer Lynn Goldsmith of Prince, a then up-and-coming young musician from Minneapolis. In 1984, as Prince's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Time Out Global

How Paris is planning to let people swim in the Seine by 2025

It wasn’t that long ago that Paris had a reputation for… let’s say, being un petit peu mucky. Cigarette butt-covered streets, endless dog poop and piles of uncollected bins were classic Parisian stereotypes. And the murky Seine? Well, it was said to be brimming with E.coli. A quick dip could find you bound to the loo – or worse – for days. The Seine is still actually still so dirty you’re legally not allowed to swim in it.
TRAVEL
WWD

Anne Hathaway Wears Pearl and Sequin-embellished Valentino Dress at New York Film Festival

Anne Hathaway had her latest standout fashion moment during the 60th New York Film Festival. The Oscar-winning actress attended the premiere of her new film “Armageddon Time” on Wednesday night during the film festival wearing an eye-catching look from Valentino’s fall 2022 couture collection. Hathaway’s outfit included a silver, long-sleeve dress adorned in pearl and sequin embellishments. She paired it with matching embellished boots. Hathaway’s look was styled by Erin Walsh.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Lacma#Art Gallery#Front Row#Art Museum#Uffizi Gallery#Italian#Renaissance
hypebeast.com

No Sesso Turned The Lens Inward for its Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

As CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph’s No Sesso label has been on a steady rise to the top of the fashion industry. Their previous collection cleared the path for them to receive the aforementioned honor, and for Spring/Summer 2023, the co-designers have turned the lens inward as they look toward the future.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE First Look: Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition Reaches Its Final Stop in New York

NEW YORK — Louis Vuitton’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” exhibition has reached its final stop, touching down in Manhattan and transforming the former Madison Avenue home of legendary retailer Barneys New York. First unveiled in December in Asnières-sur-Seine, France, at Vuitton’s historic residence northwest of Paris, the traveling showcase headed to Marina Bay in Singapore last April and Los Angeles in September, before culminating in New York City.More from WWDLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in NYCSaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023Louis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, China The production marks house founder Louis Vuitton’s bicentennial birthday. He was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Nicole Ari Parker Wears Red Dramatic Floral Headpiece and Valentino Couture Dress for ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 Filming

Nicole Ari Parker will make a bold style statement in the second season of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That,” the reboot of “Sex and the City.” The actress was seen filming scenes on Tuesday in New York wearing a flowing red custom Valentino dress and striking headpiece. The dress had an Empire waistline and a billowing train that was sheer below the skirt line. She coordinated with a pair of strappy red sandals. The wardrobe team’s Instagram account, And Just Like That Costumes, shared photos from the film set, including Valentino tags emblazoned with “Valentino for And Just Like That.”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
WWD

Michael Kors’ and Olivia Culpo’s Cause, Rimowa’s New Prize, Alison Lou Lands at The Mark

KORS’ CHOICE: Michael Kors has revealed the Watch Hunger Stop 2022 campaign in aid of the United Nations World Food Programme, featuring Olivia Culpo and several global influencers toting two special-edition styles designed in partnership with artist Bonny Guo, also known as NYSometimes. In the past, Kors has featured such celebrity partners as Kate Hudson, Halle Berry and Lupita Nyong’o. This year’s annual campaign invited influencers including Lady Amelia Spencer, Lady Eliza Spencer, and Culpo to serve as ambassadors for Watch Hunger Stop.More from WWDFront Row at Michael Kors RTW Spring 2023Michael Kors RTW Spring 2023Gucci Hosts Second Annual Summer Party...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AFP

Louvre Abu Dhabi marks five years with major Impressionism show

A major exhibition of impressionist art opened Wednesday at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, featuring works from masters such as Cezanne, Degas, Manet, Monet, Pissarro and Renoir. Billed as one of the most significant exhibitions on the 19th century art movement ever held outside France, it features more than 150 works on loan from the Musee d'Orsay in Paris.
MUSEUMS
WWD

La DoubleJ Teams With Parisian Furniture Label for Collection

FLOWER POWER: La DoubleJ, the Milan-based lifestyle label founded by J.J. Martin, has brought a second spring to Paris with the launch of a furniture and home goods collaboration with French label The Socialite Family. “Everyone has an inner flower inside them, an inner print, an inner joy,” said Milan-based Martin at the presentation of a range decked out in prints drawn from La DoubleJ’s sizable archive of exuberant graphics.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop Martin and Constance Gennari, a cofounder of...
INTERIOR DESIGN
WWD

Laura Dern Shimmers in Embellished Coat at Ralph Lauren’s Starry West Coast Fashion Show

Laura Dern provided some sparkle on Friday as she attended Ralph Lauren’s first West Coast runway show at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California. The actress wore a classic white button-up collared shirt with a pair of gray trousers and a black slightly rounded-toe shoe. The statement piece was an ankle-length sparkling coat with a velvet trim collar and matching sleeves. More from WWDCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRalph Lauren RTW Spring 2023Arrivals at Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2023 Dern went for a natural makeup look with a subtle pink lip, just a...
SAN MARINO, CA
WWD

WWD

40K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy