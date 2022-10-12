ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SuncoastPost

What’s On Suncoast? 10.14-10.21

The Suncoast Post asks, “What’s On, Suncoast?” Here are some ideas for things around the area this week of October 14 – 21, 2022!. A family tradition is back starting this weekend and the next three weekends. This amazing festival has something for everyone, including your dogs, as it is pet friendly if on a leash. There is a craft show, live music, Pioneer Trades Village for the adults. For the kiddos, pony rides, scarecrow displays, homemade ice cream, arm painting, children’s train rides and so much more is going on. This is an all-day event for all members of the family. Also, don’t forget to take a pumpkin or two home for carving and decor for a spooky Halloween. See why this event is a repeat event for many Suncoast families each year.
BRADENTON, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Plant City Balloon Festival takes flight

PC’s nighttime sky will be lit up with the glow of hot air balloons’ burner flames. The musical group The Fifth Dimension’s 1967 hit “Up-Up and Away” had everyone adding a ride in a hot air balloon to their bucket list. If lifting off the...
PLANT CITY, FL
Longboat Observer

Getting Away: Historic Spanish Point

Sarasota’s nature offerings have been disrupted by Hurricane Ian, with many still being closed for business as repairs are underway. Still, time moves on and some places are opening up. One such place is the Historic Spanish Point, a 30-acre environmental space and museum in Osprey. The waterfront nature...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Anthony Petralia, 35

Anthony Petralia comes from a long line of chefs and restaurant owners. But Petralia says he’s the only family member in his generation to be in the industry. So when he was ready for Tralia, an Italian restaurant he opened in 2020, it was more than just something he wanted to do. It was about creating a legacy. “I wanted to take the baton and run with it,” he says.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
theonlinecurrent.com

Local college holds free planetarium shows this fall

If you look up at tonight's sky, you might see a few constellations like Sagittarius, Hercules and Aquarius. But there's nowhere better to see these star formations than at the St. Pete College (SPC) Planetarium. SPC is holding free planetarium shows for the next three months, with showings at 8...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte

The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
CAPE CORAL, FL
995qyk.com

Terry Honors Son And Daughter-In-Law Who Are First Responders

Terry honors his son and daughter-in-law who are first responders for First Responder Friday this week. His son Tyler is a fire medic for Clearwater Fire Department. Tyler has been working there for six years now. Tyler’s wife, Jo, is a firefighter for Madeira Beach. Terry says that Tyler...
CLEARWATER, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Rawls
Person
Pat Monahan
Person
Charlie Daniels
Longboat Observer

Operation Blue Roof is available for Hurricane Ian-damaged homes

Eligible homeowners in Sarasota now have another available assistance option to repair their Hurricane Ian-damaged homes. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has tasked the Army Corps of Engineers to offer its Operation Blue Roof program to assist with temporary roof repairs. The program will provide a temporary blue covering with...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
theoldmotor.com

Goody-Goody Real Pit Bar-B-Q Dining Room and Drive-in

Ralph Stephens came from Oklahoma City to Tampa, FL, in 1925 and established the first Goody Goody barbecue sandwich shop at 5201 N. Florida Ave. Later in 1929, Stephens sold the shop to William B. Stayer from Pittsburgh, PA. In late March 1930, Stayer closed the original Goody-Goody sandwich shop...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Radio#Party#The Selby Foundation#The Duane Freeman Trio#The Chill Mobile#Stran
businessobserverfl.com

Courtney De Pol, 36

Have you ever felt like you’re playing checkers, while the person you’re talking to is playing chess? If not, ask Courtney De Pol about her career journey, and she’ll stitch together seemingly disparate experiences from Annapolis, Maryland; Kanagawa, Japan; Corpus Christi, Texas; and currently Manatee County into an incredible narrative that will, in the end, feel like it couldn’t have happened any other way.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Controversial development rules set for Monday vote in Sarasota

When it comes to real estate development, time is money, and uncertainty can be a deterrent. And when asking a residential developer to include affordable and/or attainable housing in their projects, they want a minimum of both. That’s the impetus behind what has become the most controversial of the city...
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
WINKNEWS.com

Englewood mobile home park destroyed after Ian

Mobile Gardens in Englewood was hit hard by Hurricane Ian. Most of the 240 mobile homes there are totaled or have significant damage. It’s enough for some to think they can never rebuild and that it’s perhaps time to move on. But the community is now rallying around one another, keeping everyone fed, clean and full of hope.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Tampa 2022 Florida: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Tampa 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Tampa, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Tampa as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County reports progress with storm debris pickup

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More storm debris has already been collected following Hurricane Ian than the total amount of debris collected after Hurricane Irma in 2017, county officials said Friday. Sarasota County Solid Waste contractors have collected 304,381 cubic yards of vegetative storm debris placed on rights-of-way in unincorporated areas...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
SuncoastPost

SuncoastPost

Sarasota, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida's Gulf Coast source for local area business news, restaurant highlights and events. Proudly serving Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Tampa, St. Pete and surrounding areas.

 https://www.suncoastpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy