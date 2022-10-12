Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Did Her Killer Get Away With Murder? The Story of Taylor Anne McAllisterTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Petersburg, FL
A drag queen dressed as a demon gives a sermon to children in a United Methodist ChurchMargaret MinnicksSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
2 Florida Destinations Mentioned in List of American Places that Feel EuropeanL. CaneSarasota, FL
What’s On Suncoast? 10.14-10.21
The Suncoast Post asks, “What’s On, Suncoast?” Here are some ideas for things around the area this week of October 14 – 21, 2022!. A family tradition is back starting this weekend and the next three weekends. This amazing festival has something for everyone, including your dogs, as it is pet friendly if on a leash. There is a craft show, live music, Pioneer Trades Village for the adults. For the kiddos, pony rides, scarecrow displays, homemade ice cream, arm painting, children’s train rides and so much more is going on. This is an all-day event for all members of the family. Also, don’t forget to take a pumpkin or two home for carving and decor for a spooky Halloween. See why this event is a repeat event for many Suncoast families each year.
plantcityobserver.com
Plant City Balloon Festival takes flight
PC’s nighttime sky will be lit up with the glow of hot air balloons’ burner flames. The musical group The Fifth Dimension’s 1967 hit “Up-Up and Away” had everyone adding a ride in a hot air balloon to their bucket list. If lifting off the...
Longboat Observer
Getting Away: Historic Spanish Point
Sarasota’s nature offerings have been disrupted by Hurricane Ian, with many still being closed for business as repairs are underway. Still, time moves on and some places are opening up. One such place is the Historic Spanish Point, a 30-acre environmental space and museum in Osprey. The waterfront nature...
businessobserverfl.com
Anthony Petralia, 35
Anthony Petralia comes from a long line of chefs and restaurant owners. But Petralia says he’s the only family member in his generation to be in the industry. So when he was ready for Tralia, an Italian restaurant he opened in 2020, it was more than just something he wanted to do. It was about creating a legacy. “I wanted to take the baton and run with it,” he says.
Keep Venice Beautiful needs help clearing Ian's damage from area parks, trails
Hurricane Ian left a lot of work for volunteers with the nonprofit Keep Venice Beautiful. The group is putting out an all-call for more volunteers.
theonlinecurrent.com
Local college holds free planetarium shows this fall
If you look up at tonight's sky, you might see a few constellations like Sagittarius, Hercules and Aquarius. But there's nowhere better to see these star formations than at the St. Pete College (SPC) Planetarium. SPC is holding free planetarium shows for the next three months, with showings at 8...
WINKNEWS.com
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
995qyk.com
Terry Honors Son And Daughter-In-Law Who Are First Responders
Terry honors his son and daughter-in-law who are first responders for First Responder Friday this week. His son Tyler is a fire medic for Clearwater Fire Department. Tyler has been working there for six years now. Tyler’s wife, Jo, is a firefighter for Madeira Beach. Terry says that Tyler...
Mysuncoast.com
Several store parking lots in North Port have workers camping out and others helping
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Store parking lots in North Port seem to be a popular spot where helpers are camped out and where help is being given. The Salvation Army of Georgia is stationed in several different locations including the Super Walmart on Tamiami Trail. Between lunch and dinner, they are handing 500 hot meals everyday at this location.
RV company in Indiana donates travel trailers to two families on Pine Island
RV company in Indiana donates travel trailers to two families on Pine Island. These families are now looking to see if more families can receive similar donations.
Longboat Observer
Operation Blue Roof is available for Hurricane Ian-damaged homes
Eligible homeowners in Sarasota now have another available assistance option to repair their Hurricane Ian-damaged homes. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has tasked the Army Corps of Engineers to offer its Operation Blue Roof program to assist with temporary roof repairs. The program will provide a temporary blue covering with...
theoldmotor.com
Goody-Goody Real Pit Bar-B-Q Dining Room and Drive-in
Ralph Stephens came from Oklahoma City to Tampa, FL, in 1925 and established the first Goody Goody barbecue sandwich shop at 5201 N. Florida Ave. Later in 1929, Stephens sold the shop to William B. Stayer from Pittsburgh, PA. In late March 1930, Stayer closed the original Goody-Goody sandwich shop...
Three Tampa Bay bars that have a passion for pairing music and drink
It's all about context, including who you’re sharing the wine with, even the weather.
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch businesswoman takes on challenge with first lesson at Sarasota Polo Club
It was a somewhat simple question, but Karen Medford was having trouble with the answer. Ashlie Osburg, a polo instructor who works out of the Sarasota Polo Club, asked Medford if she ever had ridden a horse. The local business owner was about to embark on her first polo lesson...
businessobserverfl.com
Courtney De Pol, 36
Have you ever felt like you’re playing checkers, while the person you’re talking to is playing chess? If not, ask Courtney De Pol about her career journey, and she’ll stitch together seemingly disparate experiences from Annapolis, Maryland; Kanagawa, Japan; Corpus Christi, Texas; and currently Manatee County into an incredible narrative that will, in the end, feel like it couldn’t have happened any other way.
Longboat Observer
Controversial development rules set for Monday vote in Sarasota
When it comes to real estate development, time is money, and uncertainty can be a deterrent. And when asking a residential developer to include affordable and/or attainable housing in their projects, they want a minimum of both. That’s the impetus behind what has become the most controversial of the city...
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood mobile home park destroyed after Ian
Mobile Gardens in Englewood was hit hard by Hurricane Ian. Most of the 240 mobile homes there are totaled or have significant damage. It’s enough for some to think they can never rebuild and that it’s perhaps time to move on. But the community is now rallying around one another, keeping everyone fed, clean and full of hope.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Tampa 2022 Florida: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Tampa 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Tampa, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Tampa as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County reports progress with storm debris pickup
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More storm debris has already been collected following Hurricane Ian than the total amount of debris collected after Hurricane Irma in 2017, county officials said Friday. Sarasota County Solid Waste contractors have collected 304,381 cubic yards of vegetative storm debris placed on rights-of-way in unincorporated areas...
Sarasota County restaurant remains closed after Hurricane Ian flooding of the Myakka River
Two weeks after Hurricane Ian and the subsequent flooding from the Myakka River, the Snook Haven restaurant nestled in the backwoods of Sarasota County remains closed.
