The Suncoast Post asks, “What’s On, Suncoast?” Here are some ideas for things around the area this week of October 14 – 21, 2022!. A family tradition is back starting this weekend and the next three weekends. This amazing festival has something for everyone, including your dogs, as it is pet friendly if on a leash. There is a craft show, live music, Pioneer Trades Village for the adults. For the kiddos, pony rides, scarecrow displays, homemade ice cream, arm painting, children’s train rides and so much more is going on. This is an all-day event for all members of the family. Also, don’t forget to take a pumpkin or two home for carving and decor for a spooky Halloween. See why this event is a repeat event for many Suncoast families each year.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO