Growing up, I used to think that college was always a place of growth, where you could learn anything you wanted with like-minded people and broaden your horizons. Now, as one of many students at the University of Michigan, I can say confidently that although these things do ring true, they are not without their caveats. The wealth of knowledge and opportunities available in higher education is more than one person could ever take advantage of, but as time has gone on, the rose-tinted lenses have come off and I’ve come to realize that reality doesn’t always live up to our expectations.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO