Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan Daily
College no longer serves to teach: The degree inflation problem
Growing up, I used to think that college was always a place of growth, where you could learn anything you wanted with like-minded people and broaden your horizons. Now, as one of many students at the University of Michigan, I can say confidently that although these things do ring true, they are not without their caveats. The wealth of knowledge and opportunities available in higher education is more than one person could ever take advantage of, but as time has gone on, the rose-tinted lenses have come off and I’ve come to realize that reality doesn’t always live up to our expectations.
Michigan Daily
Finding a middle ground on affirmative action
Few issues are as polarizing in American political discourse as affirmative action. Lying at the center of the national conversation on diversity and inclusion, many ardently defend it as a pillar of the U.S. collegiate system, while others strongly oppose its unmeritocratic principles and argue that other methods exist to better promote diversity on campuses. Since its inception in the 1960s, affirmative action has been entrenched in controversy, yet has managed to survive in some form at many major universities. With the Supreme Court set to hear arguments on affirmative action this month and likely to finally strike it down this term, however, it’s worth evaluating both the positive and negative aspects of affirmative action to see if there’s room for compromise on future policies to better promote diversity in higher education.
Michigan Daily
Dr. Arline Geronimus receives James S. Jackson Award, presents lecture on DEI and health disparities
Dr. Arline Geronimus, professor in the School of Public Health at the University of Michigan, was presented with the James S. Jackson Distinguished Career Award for Diversity Scholarship Thursday during an event co-hosted by the University’s Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and the LSA National Center for Institutional Diversity.
Michigan Daily
Goodbye (again): UMich bids farewell to Interim President Mary Sue Coleman
Mary Sue Coleman was pulling out of a parking garage in Denver when she received a call from Regent Mark Bernstein (D), asking her to take over as interim president of the University of Michigan following the firing of former president Mark Schlissel. In an interview with The Michigan Daily,...
Comments / 0