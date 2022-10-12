Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Georgia Tech Hires J Batt Away from Alabama to be Athletic Director
View the original article to see embedded media. It's usually the coach staffs that get raided in Tuscaloosa, but the Alabama Crimson Tide athletic department is as well. Friday afternoon, Georgia Tech announced J Batt as its new athletic director. He was a key part of Greg Byrne's executive leadership team as the Executive Deputy Director of Athletics, and also Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer.
casualhoya.com
LINKS: Another ‘Started from the Bottom’ Year for Georgetown
The BIG EAST conference polls and previews are coming out and—surprise, surprise—the Georgetown Hoyas are not picked to be anywhere near the top, again. Even the addition of 7+ veterans as part of the fourth-best transfer class in the nation is seemingly not enough to persuade pundits and prognosticators that the Hoyas have a fighting chance for first (or fifth or sixth) in the conference. And all things said, that’s probably pretty fair right now.
WJLA
Still sidelined: DCPS still reviewing Eastern QB Shaun Powell Jr.'s eligibility, dad says
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — In the past year, D.C.’s Eastern High School football team numbers have more than tripled, from only 18 players last year to nearly 60 today, after the coach went on a major recruiting effort at D.C. middle schools. But a would-be quarterback who moved...
saturdaytradition.com
Mouhamed Dioubate, 4-star PF from 2023 class, sets commitment date and finalists
Mouhamed Dioubate has announced his final 4 teams and when he’ll be committing. There is a B1G team in the mix, according to 247Sports’ Adam Finkelstein. Dioubate’s finalists are Maryland, Alabama, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest in no particular order. Dioubate is listed as a 4-star PF from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports has him ranked as the No. 18 PF and No. 3 player from his home state of New York.
Showdown time in CIAA, SIAC
Virginia Union head coach Alvin Parker (l.) and Benedict head coach Chennis Berry (r.) look to knock off defending champions in their respective conferences in showdowns Saturday. Check out all the scheduled games. The post Showdown time in CIAA, SIAC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Essence
Dr. Hayes Dixon Becomes The First Black Woman Dean Of The Howard University College Of Medicine In Its 154-Year History
This historic move signals a much needed boost in broader representation medical academia, particularly at HBCUs. As the adage goes, better late than never. That can be said about the historic announcement that Howard University appointed Andrea A. Hayes Dixon, M.D., FACS, FAAP as its dean of medicine dean, the first Black woman to hold the title in the school’s 154 year history.
umterps.com
A Fresh Look For Maryland Women's Basketball
That will be a key theme of Maryland women’s basketball’s upcoming 2022-23 season as evidenced by Tuesday’s Big Ten Media Day in Minneapolis. 11 of the 13 players on the roster are listed as either a guard or a guard/forward. As a result, the Terps will rely on their ability to spread out opposing defenses and to defend multiple positions more than ever before.
Bay Net
The Greene Turtle Hosts Its Grand Opening In Brandywine
BRANDYWINE, Md. – Prince George’s County’s latest addition of The Greene Turtle brings Maryland flair and dedication to the local community. Originally established in 1976 in the popular vacation spot of Ocean City, The Greene Turtle is a typical sports bar, but with welcomed Maryland fare on its menus, such as crab soup and crab dip.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland
A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
'Not what this university will accept': Morgan State president condemns homecoming shooting with letter to community
BALTIMORE -- On homecoming night, shots were fired on the campus of Morgan State University.A 20-year-old - not a student at the school - was injured Saturday night at a non-sanctioned homecoming party outside the university's Student Center.Police responded and had a perimeter blocked by crime scene tape.It was the second year in a row that homecoming at Morgan State University was marred by a shooting. An 18-year-old student was injured in a shooting on campus in 2021.Morgan State President David K. Wilson wrote a stern letter to students, faculty, and those in the university's community, saying those actions are...
Baltimore woman tapped to lead private college sets example for the city's students
BALTIMORE -- Ithaca College recently celebrated the inauguration of Dr. La Jerne Cornish, the college's tenth president.Cornish's story started at Western High School, which is where she says she learned to lead."I had tremendous mentors who helped me grow and develop," Cornish told WJZ. "I've taken those lessons from Baltimore with me."Cornish is a product of the Baltimore City Public School System.Her professional career started in city schools as well."I was raised in the school system," Cornish said. "I taught English for nine years. I was a coordinator for a risk youth for four years, I was an assistant principal."And...
popville.com
About Last Night – Five Year Wharf Anniversary (Check out all the restaurants coming soon)
“Washington, DC’s Waterfront Neighborhood – The Wharf – Celebrates Its Completion: Getty Images, Tasos Katopodis”. “Hoffman-Madison Waterfront (HMW), The Wharf’s development partnership, is celebrating two historical milestones: The five-year anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening, and the substantial completion of the waterfront development that extends from the Municipal Fish Market to Fort McNair. Since its initial opening on October 12, 2017, The Wharf, one of the country’s most innovative and vibrant waterfront neighborhoods, has reestablished DC as a true waterfront city.
Raleigh News & Observer
Loss of firefighter, dad of twins shatters Georgia community. ‘A hole in many hearts’
A firefighter and father of two twins died suddenly in Georgia, leaving his family, friends and community in mourning. The Newnan Fire Department shared the news of 44-year-old Damien Sorrells’ death on Oct. 11. “Firefighter Sorrells loved the fire service and possessed the biggest servant’s heart you could ever...
mediavillage.com
Howard University Network Overlooked Among Leading Black-Owned Media (Video)
The Howard University Network is surprisingly overlooked by advertisers and agencies that have committed minimum shares of ad spending to Black-owned media. A dominant presence as the leader in reaching women 25-54 in the Washington D.C. market, WHUR Radio is only one of the many ad-supported Howard University Network media properties reaching both local and national audiences. Most prominent among them is Black-targeted content across Sirius/XM channels 141 (all talk) and 142 (HBCU Radio) featuring a spectrum of music, news and talk. MediaVillage and AdvancingDiversity.org are proud to partner with the Howard University Network to educate their audiences about career opportunities in media and advertising during Black Talent Outreach Week October 17-20.
Fairfax Times
The Birchmere says “Get Here” for Oleta Adams performance
Grammy-nominated artist returns to the popular Alexandria venue. As a young woman of the late ’50s and ’60s, growing up in the Pacific Northwest, Oleta Adams’s vocal prominence was on display each week at a church where her father served as minister. Upon graduating high school, Adams...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD
Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
WTOP
Verizon FIOS customers could lose Nexstar stations
Verizon FIOS customers may not get some Nexstar stations if the companies do not reach a new agreement this week. In the D.C. area, channels that FIOS TV may pull include WDCW, a CW channel, WDCW antenna TV and the independent WDVM — which includes DCNewsNow. NewsNation would be the national station that FIOS would no longer carry.
travelmag.com
A Comparison of Bus Services from NYC to Washington DC
While it might be tempting to hop on a flight between New York City and Washington DC, there are just 226 miles between these showstopping cities. For a fast and affordable transport option, the bus is best. Taking the bus might not be the most glamorous way to travel between...
Commercial Observer
Hoffman-Madison Waterfront Celebrates Completion of $3.6B The Wharf
On the five-year anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening, developer Hoffman-Madison Waterfront celebrated the completion of the $3.6 billion Washington, D.C., neighborhood, which extends from the Municipal Fish Market to Fort McNair. The development team is comprised of Hoffman & Associates and Madison Marquette. “As someone who lives and...
restaurantdive.com
Fat Brands opens first co-branded Johnny Rockets, Hurricane Wings restaurant
Fat Brands has opened its first co-branded Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Wings restaurant, the company wrote in an email to Restaurant Dive. The co-branded unit is located at the Holiday Inn Washington-Central/White House in Washington, D.C. Fat has opened over 100 Fatburger/Buffalo’s Express locations to date as part of its...
