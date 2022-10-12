ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

texarkanafyi.com

Texarkana Entertainment for the Weekend of October 14 & 15

Fall in the Ark-La-Tex always brings more to do, and this weekend is a big one. The “Texarkana Food Truck Festival” is happening, the “Universal Vibe Festival” is happening downtown, the “Gathering of Authors” is out at Circle J Cowboy Church, and some awesome Live Music this weekend also.
TEXARKANA, AR
sachsenews.com

Taking the fall

You meet people in the South who like spring, summer or winter, but virtually everyone below the Mason Dixon Line loves fall. I can speak to my affinity for the fall season, which in Ashdown, Arkansas, is at least three weeks. Four if you’re lucky. Fall is that time...
ASHDOWN, AR
Power 95.9

5 Yummy Texarkana Restaurants That Are Worth The Wait

Texarkana has a big selection of restaurants to choose from. But they always seem to be super busy. So we asked you what five restaurants in Texarkana are worth the wait. You told us on Facebook what restaurants you would be willing to wait for. Here are your top 5 in no particular order.
TEXARKANA, TX
Texarkana, AR
Society
City
Texarkana, AR
Texarkana, AR
Entertainment
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
Local
Arkansas Society
KTBS

Tasty Tuesday: TLC Burgers & Fries

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The calendar says it's Tuesday, so you know what that means. It's Tasty Tuesday. This week, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe continues checking out the Texarkana area ahead of our Community Caravan with a stop at TLC Burgers & Fries. Pay them a visit at 201 E. Broad Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. You'll be glad you did.
TEXARKANA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Garage Sale Heaven Saturday

PRESCOTT – Bargain hunters need to set their clocks early Saturday morning for the annual Garage Sale Heaven on Hwy. 67. This is a massive community-wide yard sale stretching from Prescott to Emmet along Hwy. 67, as well as toward Gurdon. Those planning on having a sale, but not on Hwy. 67 are asked to put signs up on Hwy. 67 letting people know where the sales are.
PRESCOTT, AR
foxsportstexarkana.com

Texarkana Farmers Market offering multiple market boxes

TEXARKANA, TX- The City of Texarkana, Texas Farmers’ Market will offer Market boxes again this year from Oct. 17 through Nov. 18. Pre-orders will begin one week in advance and will close each Monday at noon. Boxes may be picked up at the Southwest Center each Friday from n00n until 4:00 p.m. at 3222 W 7th St.
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

Weak Minor Earthquake Strikes 88 Miles East of Texarkana

A very faint minor earthquake occurred in the late evening hours on Tuesday, Oct. 11, on the southern Arkansas - Louisiana border near the town of El Dorado, Arkansas. El Dorado is approximately 88 miles east of Texarkana. According to the website WeartherBoy, the earthquake occurred around 9:43 p.m. with...
EL DORADO, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

Texarkana Police: 17-year-old shot in leg during apparent drive-by

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Police Department announced Thursday that they are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting that left a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound in the leg. Officials said that they are still investigating the shooting which happened at the intersection of College Drive and Fielden Street. Texarkana PD said that if anyone […]
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Man arrested for stealing truck after running around Walmart parking lot with hatchet in his pants

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A 25-year-old man has been arrested after reportedly stealing a truck. The Texarkana Texas Police Department says on Friday, Oct. 7, dispatch got a call about a man walking around the Walmart parking lot on New Boston Road with a hatchet in the front of his pants. Police say while he never took the hatchet out to directly threaten anyone, he was running up to people and yelling unintelligible words. His bizarre behavior caused some concern, and someone called 911.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

East Texas Baptist University student killed in crash

DODDRIDGE, Ark. - East Texas Baptist University is mourning the death of one of its students. Garon Dupree, 20, of Bivins, Texas, died in a car crash on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. APS said Dupree was killed after a single-car crash took place around 2:15...
BIVINS, TX
KTBS

Benton teen's suicide death puts the spotlight on bullying

BENTON, La. -- A 14-year-old Bossier City teen died by suicide in August. His family says bullies are to blame. The tragedy has rallied community members to take a stand against bullying in schools. Stand Together has hundreds joining in a united front. Meanwhile, an attorney representing the teenager's family...
BENTON, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner identifies Mooretown shooting victim

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a shooting victim who was fatally wounded Tuesday night in Shreveport. The coroner says 21-year-old Jaylin Edwards of Shreveport died at 8:56 p.m. at Ochsner LSU due to multiple gunshot wounds sustained 30 minutes earlier on Mandelane Street in Mooretown.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier Police Searching For 3 Debit Card Thieves

The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these 3 subjects. On August 22, 2022 the victim contacted Bossier Police in reference to her Debit card being obtained and used at 2nd and Charles in Bossier City. Video footage obtained from 2nd and...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KARK

4-star Shamar Easter remains solid commitment to Hogs

ASHDOWN, Ark. — Ashdown Class of 2023 four-star tight end Shamar Easter committed to Arkansas on Aug. 13, 2021, to the delight of Razorback fans. Easter, 6-5 1/2, 215, is the state’s top recruit in the Class of 2023. He chose Arkansas over offers from such schools as Texas A&M, Tennessee, Florida State, Ole Miss, Auburn and others. He talked about his commitment on Thursday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hope police log

On October 3, 2022 at approximately 3:15pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Demontel Armstrong, 19, of Stamps, AR. Mr. Armstrong was arrested and charged with forgery in the 1st degree, computer fraud, theft of property, and breaking or entering of a safe or lock box. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Armstrong was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR

