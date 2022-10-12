Padres drop Game 1 of the NLDS 5-3

The Padres lost to the Dodgers 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS in a game that got off to a rough start for the Friars. Mike Clevinger didn't have his best stuff, and allowed 2 runs in the first inning on a solo home run to Trea Turner and an RBI-single to Max Muncy. The Dodgers scored 3 more runs in the 3rd inning, putting the Padres in a 5-0 hole.

The Padres were only able to muster one hit off of Julio Urias through the first four innings, but then mounted a rally in the 5th. Wil Myers led off the inning with a solo home run. Jake Cronenworth followed that up with a single, and then advanced to 3rd on a double by Ha-Seong Kim. Grisham's groundout to 1st base allowed Cronenworth to score. Kim then raced home on a sac-fly to left field, in a really close play at the plate, making it a 5-3 deficit.

San Diego's bullpen was tremendous in relief of Clevinger, allowing zero runs after Clevinger was lifted in the 3rd inning. The Friars had another opportunity for a big inning in the 6th, when Juan Soto led off with a walk, followed by an infield single from Manny Machado. Josh Bell would pinch-hit with two runners on and no outs, but struck out. Wil Myers then grounded into a double play, ending the Padres last real threat. The Padres will look to even up the series in Game 2 on Wednesday night, when they send Yu Darvish to the mound to face Clayton Kershaw.

Download the Audacy app today!

https://go.audacy.com/973thefansd/download