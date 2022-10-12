ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres drop Game 1 of the NLDS 5-3

97.3 The Fan
97.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m1XsN_0iVO0RgC00

The Padres lost to the Dodgers 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS in a game that got off to a rough start for the Friars. Mike Clevinger didn't have his best stuff, and allowed 2 runs in the first inning on a solo home run to Trea Turner and an RBI-single to Max Muncy. The Dodgers scored 3 more runs in the 3rd inning, putting the Padres in a 5-0 hole.

The Padres were only able to muster one hit off of Julio Urias through the first four innings, but then mounted a rally in the 5th. Wil Myers led off the inning with a solo home run. Jake Cronenworth followed that up with a single, and then advanced to 3rd on a double by Ha-Seong Kim. Grisham's groundout to 1st base allowed Cronenworth to score. Kim then raced home on a sac-fly to left field, in a really close play at the plate, making it a 5-3 deficit.

San Diego's bullpen was tremendous in relief of Clevinger, allowing zero runs after Clevinger was lifted in the 3rd inning. The Friars had another opportunity for a big inning in the 6th, when Juan Soto led off with a walk, followed by an infield single from Manny Machado. Josh Bell would pinch-hit with two runners on and no outs, but struck out. Wil Myers then grounded into a double play, ending the Padres last real threat. The Padres will look to even up the series in Game 2 on Wednesday night, when they send Yu Darvish to the mound to face Clayton Kershaw.

Download the Audacy app today!

https://go.audacy.com/973thefansd/download

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Cubs will be busy not only in free agency, but also with trades

I start my first piece of the offseason borrowing the title from an intense movie called ‘There Will Be Blood’ staring the incomparable Daniel Day-Lewis. Baseball first, non-baseball at the end my friends. This winter, I, and many other Chicago Cubs fans will be expressing their opinions as...
CHICAGO, IL
97.3 The Fan

Padres even NLDS at 1-1

The Padres won a pivotal Game 2 in LA against the Dodgers to even up the series at one game apiece. Manny Machado gave the Padres an early lead with his solo home run in the first inning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Shares A 2023 Adam Wainwright Prediction

With the St. Louis Cardinals already eliminated from the postseason after just two games in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have come to an end. But one Cardinals legend may not be done just yet. Staff ace Adam...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Philadelphia Phillies Rhys Hoskins’ wife, Jayme Hoskins

Rhys Hoskins is Philadelphia Phillies’ longest-tenured position player. The Philadelphia Phillies ended their 10-year playoff drought in the first week of October. Even Rhys, who usually keeps his emotions in check, got teary-eyed as a huge weight was off the Phillies’ shoulders. Emotions were also stirred among Rhys’s fanbase, and the attention now focused on him and his loved ones. Fans especially want to know about Rhys Hoskins’ wife, Jayme Hoskins, his constant source of encouragement. Therefore, we reveal her full biography in this Jayme Hoskins wiki.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 The Fan

97.3 The Fan

San Diego, CA
484
Followers
1K+
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from San Diego, including the Padres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/973thefansd

Comments / 0

Community Policy