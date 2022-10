KCMO Parks Resident Engagement Coordinator Kelly Jander marshalled roughly sixty Rockhurst High School students on Wednesday morning who teamed with Parks Department crews to clean out the treeline along the Chestnut Avenue Greenway between Cliff Drive and the Guinotte Ramp Wednesday morning. The volunteers, all Freshmen, picked up almost 2,000...

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO