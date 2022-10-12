Read full article on original website
Community Calendar
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15 – Join the Northeast Kansas City Historical Society for its 9th Annual Fall Homes tour in the Scarritt Renaissance Neighborhood. Tour six gorgeous homes and an amazing church. Tickets are available in advance at nekchs.net. The hospitality canopy will open at 9AM and homes open at 10AM.
Chestnut Trafficway site of targeted clean up by Rockhurst High School Students
KCMO Parks Resident Engagement Coordinator Kelly Jander marshalled roughly sixty Rockhurst High School students on Wednesday morning who teamed with Parks Department crews to clean out the treeline along the Chestnut Avenue Greenway between Cliff Drive and the Guinotte Ramp Wednesday morning. The volunteers, all Freshmen, picked up almost 2,000...
