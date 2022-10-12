ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

kcur.org

Why Kansas City wants to close 10 schools

Kansas City Public Schools says it's facing declining enrollment and the district is proposing closing two high schools and eight elementary schools. KCUR education reporter Jodi Fortino tells Nomin Ujiyediin why officials believe the closures are necessary in order to offer students elective courses and specialized learning. Mona Cliff is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Obituaries
KCTV 5

Rescue dog saves family in Overland Park house fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A rescue dog helped residents at an Overland Park house escape a fire Friday afternoon. According to the Overland Park Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire in the 15500 block of Valley View Drive around 12:30 p.m. Residents at the home said one of their rescue dogs began barking in the basement around 12:30 p.m. When they went to check on the dog, they noticed heavy smoke coming from beneath a bathroom door.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
northeastnews.net

Chestnut Trafficway site of targeted clean up by Rockhurst High School Students

KCMO Parks Resident Engagement Coordinator Kelly Jander marshalled roughly sixty Rockhurst High School students on Wednesday morning who teamed with Parks Department crews to clean out the treeline along the Chestnut Avenue Greenway between Cliff Drive and the Guinotte Ramp Wednesday morning. The volunteers, all Freshmen, picked up almost 2,000...
KANSAS CITY, MO
#Obituary#Advertising#Kansas City Museum#Volunteers#The Northeast News#The Masonic Lodge
fox4kc.com

‘911’ Star Cocoa Brown In Kansas City This Weekend!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Actress and Comedian, Cocoa Brown, will perform October 14th and 15th at the Kansas City Improv. Watch her full interview with Great Day KC to learn more about the comedy performance plus her new show, “Famous Enough”.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KCTV 5

KCKFD battles vacant apartment fire throughout Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Kansas Fire Department battled a vacant apartment fire throughout Wednesday morning and parts of the early afternoon. The fire happened at Mill Street Apartments at 2409 S Mill Street and produced smoke that could be seen nearby at Interstate 35. It was updated to a 2nd alarm fire shortly after noon.
KANSAS CITY, KS
thepitchkc.com

Four Inane Questions with Fox 4 KC reporter Matt Stewart

Matt Stewart is all about work anniversaries this year. Besides hitting the 25-year mark as a TV newsie, he just celebrated his 10th anniversary as part of Fox 4’s insanely popular morning news squad. The Emmy-award winning reporter and anchor is also getting plenty of accolades and kudos for...
KANSAS CITY, MO

