4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today
You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
Overland Park opens city’s first all-inclusive playground
Overland Park holds a grand opening for overhauled Strang Park, the city's first all-inclusive playground.
kcur.org
Why Kansas City wants to close 10 schools
Kansas City Public Schools says it's facing declining enrollment and the district is proposing closing two high schools and eight elementary schools. KCUR education reporter Jodi Fortino tells Nomin Ujiyediin why officials believe the closures are necessary in order to offer students elective courses and specialized learning. Mona Cliff is...
Fire damages KCK building for third time in a day
Kansas City, Kansas firefighters responded to a third fire at the Rosedale Ridge Apartments in about 24 hours.
10 new tenants open on KC’s Country Club Plaza, more on the way
Kansas City's Country Club Plaza has been steadily filling empty storefronts with a combination of local and national tenants.
KCTV 5
Rescue dog saves family in Overland Park house fire
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A rescue dog helped residents at an Overland Park house escape a fire Friday afternoon. According to the Overland Park Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire in the 15500 block of Valley View Drive around 12:30 p.m. Residents at the home said one of their rescue dogs began barking in the basement around 12:30 p.m. When they went to check on the dog, they noticed heavy smoke coming from beneath a bathroom door.
Blue Springs announces groundbreaking for new aquatics center
Blue Springs will break ground on it's new $35-million-dollar aquatics center on November 3, 2022. It's expected to open in May 2024.
northeastnews.net
Chestnut Trafficway site of targeted clean up by Rockhurst High School Students
KCMO Parks Resident Engagement Coordinator Kelly Jander marshalled roughly sixty Rockhurst High School students on Wednesday morning who teamed with Parks Department crews to clean out the treeline along the Chestnut Avenue Greenway between Cliff Drive and the Guinotte Ramp Wednesday morning. The volunteers, all Freshmen, picked up almost 2,000...
fox4kc.com
‘911’ Star Cocoa Brown In Kansas City This Weekend!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Actress and Comedian, Cocoa Brown, will perform October 14th and 15th at the Kansas City Improv. Watch her full interview with Great Day KC to learn more about the comedy performance plus her new show, “Famous Enough”.
Funeral planned for Kansas City firefighter killed in Independence
Funeral plans are announced for Kansas City firefighter Anthony Santi who was shot and killed in an Independence parking lot Oct. 6.
KCK neighbors fed up after multiple fires at abandoned apartment complex
The Rosedale Ridge Apartments sit near the intersection of S. Mill and S. 24th Streets. The three fires have kept Kansas City, Kansas firefighters busy for two days.
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Oct. 14-16
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Oct. 14 through Oct. 16.
KMBC.com
'Once in a lifetime': KU Health System doctors perform surgery on gorilla at Kansas City Zoo
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Zoo mourns the loss of one of its gorillas, KMBC 9 is getting an exclusive inside look at the surgery last year that helped extend his life. The University of Kansas Health System shared video from inside the operating room with KMBC 9, showing how their doctors and nurses answered the call.
KCTV 5
KCKFD battles vacant apartment fire throughout Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Kansas Fire Department battled a vacant apartment fire throughout Wednesday morning and parts of the early afternoon. The fire happened at Mill Street Apartments at 2409 S Mill Street and produced smoke that could be seen nearby at Interstate 35. It was updated to a 2nd alarm fire shortly after noon.
Kansas City hospital sees increase in RSV cases among children
Kansas City's Children's Mercy Hospital says it is beginning to see an increase in highly-contagious RSV cases this fall.
Two people, dog die in Kansas City, Kansas mobile home fire
Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department said two people died in a mobile home fire near South 60th Drive and Kansas Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
QuikTrip could soon operate urgent care centers in Kansas City
QuikTrip, known across the Midwest for its convenience store locations, may soon add urgent care centers to its list of offerings.
7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri
A problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again. The Humane Society of Missouri rescued seven dogs from a former breeder.
thepitchkc.com
Four Inane Questions with Fox 4 KC reporter Matt Stewart
Matt Stewart is all about work anniversaries this year. Besides hitting the 25-year mark as a TV newsie, he just celebrated his 10th anniversary as part of Fox 4’s insanely popular morning news squad. The Emmy-award winning reporter and anchor is also getting plenty of accolades and kudos for...
Man dead, another injured in Grandview park shooting
Grandview police are investigating a double shooting at O'Donnell Park that killed one man and seriously injured a second victim.
