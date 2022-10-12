Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
Clay County plans to develop multi-billion dollar project near I-435, Route 152
The Clay County Economic Development Council has big plans in the works. The county, which holds nearly 250,000 people, could be seeing its landscape reimagined on the way south from the airport.
KCTV 5
Kansas City man urges buyers beware when considering long-term care insurance
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Francis and Dorothy Schmidt are planners. The couple has been married for nearly 60 years and carefully planned for their future. Years ago, he bought a long-term care insurance policy to protect them in case either of them ever needed to move into a facility. Francis faithfully paid the premium for 26 years.
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turn
The Kansas City metropolitan area has been one of the strongest labor markets in the country for more than a decade. So it was puzzling when the unemployment rate started to rise in early 2021 while the nation as a whole saw joblessness fall. What happened next was the sort of experiment economists dream about.
kcur.org
Mona Cliff evokes the subtle beauty of Kansas hills and sunsets with millions of tiny beads
Artist Mona Cliff sits on the floor in her home studio in Lawrence, Kansas. Bold patterns of grain stretch across several panels of cherry wood with a rough bark edge. Around the edges she’s built a rippling layer of beeswax, copal resin and pine rosin. She heats the wax...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
QuikTrip could soon operate urgent care centers in Kansas City
QuikTrip, known across the Midwest for its convenience store locations, may soon add urgent care centers to its list of offerings.
KTTS
K.C. Chamber Against Amendment 4 On November Ballot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City business group has come out against a proposed state constitutional amendment that would require the city to spend a larger percentage of its general revenue on the police department. The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce issued a statement Wednesday that...
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 17, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Oct. 17 – 23. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
KCTV 5
Avian flu hits turkey supply: Here’s what that means for your Thanksgiving
BONNER SPRINGS, Ks. (KCTV) -- It’s almost time to secure your turkey for your Thanksgiving feast, but weeks away from the big day, the U.S. is seeing low levels of turkey production. The avian flu has killed 5.4 million turkeys nationwide this year. That’s about 2.5 percent of all...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today
You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
northeastnews.net
Chestnut Trafficway site of targeted clean up by Rockhurst High School Students
KCMO Parks Resident Engagement Coordinator Kelly Jander marshalled roughly sixty Rockhurst High School students on Wednesday morning who teamed with Parks Department crews to clean out the treeline along the Chestnut Avenue Greenway between Cliff Drive and the Guinotte Ramp Wednesday morning. The volunteers, all Freshmen, picked up almost 2,000...
CAMPBELL: Tar spot of corn - new threat to Kansas corn
Written by: Stacy Campbell - Cottonwood Extension District. Tar spot of corn, a disease caused by the fungus Phyllachora maydis, has been confirmed in Nemaha (9/15) and Doniphan (10/05) counties in Kansas. Through a collaborative effort with K-State County Extension Crop Agents, five fields in Nemaha county and one field in Doniphan county have been confirmed positive for tar spot. Tar spot lesions are black, raised, and have a round/elliptical shape. This pathogen can survive in crop residue.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jackson County leader gives insight into Royals’ push for new stadium
One Jackson County legislator said he's met with Kansas City Royals CEO John Sherman about downtown baseball, but the whole legislature hasn't.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
thepitchkc.com
Four Inane Questions with Fox 4 KC reporter Matt Stewart
Matt Stewart is all about work anniversaries this year. Besides hitting the 25-year mark as a TV newsie, he just celebrated his 10th anniversary as part of Fox 4’s insanely popular morning news squad. The Emmy-award winning reporter and anchor is also getting plenty of accolades and kudos for...
Comments / 0