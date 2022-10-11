ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland

A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
MARYLAND STATE
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Connecticut

A Wallingford barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Connecticut. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included Pig Rig BBQ as the top choice for Connecticut. "A great independent business, Pig Rig BBQ is owned by Army scout veteran...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NY Man Goes To Prison For "Made In America" Scheme

A clothing and goods wholesaler is being sentenced to over three years in federal prison for importing counterfeit United States military uniforms and gear, and putting soldiers at risk around the globe. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Rhode Island announced the sentence Thursday against Ramin Kohanbash of Brooklyn, New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Ohio

Monday is National Pasta Day in the United States, and what better way to celebrate than by indulging a giant plate of noodles? After all, carbs are good for the soul. Pasta is a very diverse Italian dish that serves to please even the pickiest of eaters. From a classic mountain of spaghetti and stuffed ravioli, to linguine Alfredo and Ziti al Forno with a side of breadsticks, the possibilities are endless. Though there are many Italian restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one is known for serving up the best pasta around.
OHIO STATE
Arizona Is Home To One Of The 'Most Terrifying Places In America'

Halloween is in a few weeks and spooky season is in full swing! Those looking for a fright are in luck! Arizona is home to one of the most terrifying places in America. Cheapism compiled a list of the most terrifying places in the country. The website states, "America's scariest spots include places where horrific crimes took place, a cave where it's said a malevolent witch lurks, and a graveyard where some say a buried skull can still be heard screaming underground."
ARIZONA STATE
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In North Carolina

There's no better way to top off a delicious meal than by ordering a sweet dessert to round out the dining experience, whether you prefer triple chocolate cakes, warm fruit-filled pies, chewy and decadent cookies or any other tasty morsel. Eat This, Not That! knows how important a sweet treat...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Gov. McMaster Issues Executive Order On Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

(Columbia, SC)-- A new executive order from Governor McMaster aims to coordinate the roll-out of electric vehicle infrastructure. It allows the state to recruit electric vehicle related businesses.It also creates an Interagency Working Group to make sure resources and infrastructure are in place for this type of business. South Carolina...
POLITICS
This Is Florida's Most Haunted House

When spooky season comes around, many people jump at the chance for thrilling, terror-themed adventures, from venturing into scary spaces to celebrating at costume parties. The creepiest haunted houses aren't the ones that come and go every Halloween -- it's the real homes with disturbing tales. If you're looking for...
FLORIDA STATE
Up in smoke in SC?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham says his plan to make marijuana legal for medical and recreational use would help the state and particularly its veterans. Cunningham, who hopes to unseat Republican Gov. Henry McMaster in November, said he would legalize marijuana and tax it, which would...
POLITICS
This Is Colorado's Most Haunted House

When spooky season comes around, many people jump at the chance for thrilling, terror-themed adventures, from venturing into scary spaces to celebrating at costume parties. The creepiest haunted houses aren't the ones that come and go every Halloween -- it's the real homes with disturbing tales. If you're looking for...
DENVER, CO
Woman Killed in Seneca County Crash

One woman is dead, after a Seneca County crash. Deputies say 75-year-old Deborah Patsos of Waterloo was killed yesterday when her vehicle crossed the center line on State Route 318 in Tyre. A tractor-trailer hit her car head-on, then it was rear-ended by a third vehicle. The two other drivers...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
Man Dead After Livingston County Fire

The investigation continues into a fatal Livingston County fire. Authorities say 57-year-old Dennis Palmer was found dead inside his home on Nunda Byersville Road in West Sparta just after midnight Tuesday. Fire officials believe the fire began in a wood stove.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

